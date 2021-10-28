CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Energy costs give Spain highest price increase in 29 years

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Spain’s National Statistics Institute says consumer prices increased this month by the country’s highest rate in 29 years as...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Oil prices fall as industry data shows big build in U.S. inventory

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as industry data pointed to a big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply. Brent crude futures fell 2.15%, or $1.82, to $82.90 per barrel, while U.S....
TRAFFIC
KEYT

UN: World food prices hit new peak; wheat harvests a factor

ROME (AP) — The United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization says world food prices are the highest since July 2011, reflecting reduced wheat harvests and higher palm-oil prices. The Rome-based agency said Thursday that international prices of its sample food commodities basket rose by 3% in October, for a third straight month of increases. Reduced harvests by big exporters like Canada, Russia and the United States helped drive up wheat prices by 5%, while the Vegetable Oil Price Index soared by 9.6% in October, hitting an all-time high. Migrant worker shortages in Malaysia were a factor. Italy, a major pasta exporter as well as consumer, fears that product’s prices could soar in time for year-end holidays.
INDUSTRY
KITV.com

The price of paradise is getting higher ... at the gas pump

Gas is taking a bigger chunk of the household budget these days. Shuttling kids around town has gotten expensive for John Kao. He said he easily drops a $100 on gas just on the weekends. "Unfortunately, you know, you got to go where you got to go so you just...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Prices#Gas Prices#Statistics#Electricity#Ap
Houston Chronicle

U.S. energy secretary sees gasoline prices easing but blames OPEC

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said U.S. gasoline prices could decline by early December and singled out OPEC as a reason for why Americans have been paying more at the pump. “That oil market is controlled by a cartel,” Granholm said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “That cartel is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Fuel prices up 30p a litre in 12 months

Petrol prices have soared by more than 30p per litre in the past 12 months.Government figures show the average price of a litre of the fuel at UK forecourts was 143.70p on Monday.That compares with 113.11p per litre on November 2 last year.The increase means it has become around £17 more expensive to fill up a typical 55-litre family car.The current average price is the most expensive recorded by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, which publishes weekly updates.It beats the previous high of 142.17 set in April 2012.Drivers were first alerted to petrol being at record levels...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Place
Madrid, Spain
yourcentralvalley.com

European consumer prices hit highest level in over 13 years

LONDON (AP) — Consumer prices across the 19 European Union countries that use the euro currency have spiked to the highest level in over 13 years on the back of soaring energy prices and pent-up demand during the pandemic recovery, official figures showed Friday. Eurostat, the European Union’s statistics agency,...
BUSINESS
KWCH.com

Disneyland increases prices for the 5th time in 5 years

A trip to Disneyland just got more expensive – again. The California theme park is raising ticket prices for the fifth time in five years. A one-day ticket will run $104-$164, depending on the demand for that day. Weekends and holidays tend to cost more. The new pricing takes effect...
LIFESTYLE
World Economic Forum

Energy prices: When will costs go down?

Energy prices have spiked globally - but will they stay at current levels?. Should energy prices remain at current levels, the value of global fossil fuel production as a share of GDP this year would rise from 4.1% to 4.7%. Governments and banks can work to support communities and people...
TRAFFIC
kusi.com

Doug Shupe gives travel tips amid increased gas prices

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With COVID-19 measures easing, many are itching to travel again. But with gas prices at all-time highs, Auto Club of Southern CA’s Doug Shupe gives advice on how to travel without breaking the bank. He spoke with KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
khqa.com

Energy prices expected to rise, consumers urged to prepare to avoid higher costs

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released new information warning consumers about energy prices being much higher than average this upcoming winter. IHS Markit, a research firm, reportedly said the propane market is headed for “armageddon” because of the skyrocketing prices. The new information from EIA stated they believe those...
TRAFFIC
VSC NEWS

Costly Increase: Input Expenses for Watermelons Will Impact Consumer Price

South Florida watermelon producers are two months away from planting this year’s crop. Farmers are bracing themselves for the high input prices that are rampant throughout the agricultural industry. Mark Bryan, president of the Florida Watermelon Association, said the impact of the increased input costs will be felt at the...
AGRICULTURE
wcti12.com

Gas prices highest this year, expected to keep climbing

New Bern, CRAVEN COUNTY — The United States has hit its highest average for gas prices yet this year Wednesday, with regular gasoline selling, on average, for $3.30 a gallon. In North Carolina, the average price for just one gallon of gas is a bit lower than the national average,...
NEW BERN, NC
dallassun.com

Official: EU faces winter without fuel due to increased energy prices

European Union Labor Commissioner Nicolas Schmit has warned that a sharp rise in energy prices could cause greater scarcities of heating fuel and gasoline in Europe this winter. Although the European Commission can assist EU member countries, he stressed that national governments are primarily responsible for taking action to assist...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy