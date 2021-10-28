Energy costs give Spain highest price increase in 29 years

Petrol prices have soared by more than 30p per litre in the past 12 months.Government figures show the average price of a litre of the fuel at UK forecourts was 143.70p on Monday.That compares with 113.11p per litre on November 2 last year.The increase means it has become around £17 more expensive to fill up a typical 55-litre family car.The current average price is the most expensive recorded by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, which publishes weekly updates.It beats the previous high of 142.17 set in April 2012.Drivers were first alerted to petrol being at record levels...

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO