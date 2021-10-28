CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congenital disorder of glycosylation caused by starting site-specific variant in syntaxin-5

By Peter T. A. Linders
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SNARE (soluble N-ethylmaleimide-sensitive factor attachment protein receptor) protein syntaxin-5 (Stx5) is essential for Golgi transport. In humans, the STX5 mRNA encodes two protein isoforms, Stx5 Long (Stx5L) from the first starting methionine and Stx5 Short (Stx5S) from an alternative starting methionine at position 55. In this study, we identify a...

Nature.com

AI refines treatment selection for heart failure

AI-based analysis reveals clusters of patients with distinct responses to β-blockers, which could help to personalize treatment and improve survival. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Despite therapeutic advances, the mortality rate for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) is unacceptably high...
MedicalXpress

AI model shows remarkable capacity to interpret the meaning of gene variants in humans as benign or disease-causing

No two human beings are the same, a biologic singularity encoded in the unique arrangement of the molecules that make up our individual DNA. Variation is a cardinal feature of biology, the driver of diversity, and the engine of evolution, but it has a dark side. Alterations in DNA sequences and the resulting proteins that build our cells can sometimes lead to profound disruptions in physiologic function and cause disease.
Nature.com

Quantifying cell-generated forces: Poisson's ratio matters

Quantifying mechanical forces generated by cellular systems has led to key insights into a broad range of biological phenomena from cell adhesion to immune cell activation. Traction force microscopy (TFM), the most widely employed force measurement methodology, fundamentally relies on knowledge of the force-displacement relationship and mechanical properties of the substrate. Together with the elastic modulus, the Poisson's ratio is a basic material property that to date has largely been overlooked in TFM. Here, we evaluate the sensitivity of TFM to Poisson's ratio by employing a series of computer simulations and experimental data analysis. We demonstrate how applying the correct Poisson's ratio is important for accurate force reconstruction and develop a framework for the determination of error levels resulting from the misestimation of the Poisson's ratio. In addition, we provide experimental estimation of the Poisson's ratios of elastic substrates commonly applied in TFM. Our work thus highlights the role of Poisson's ratio underpinning cellular force quantification studied across many biological systems.
Harvard Crimson

HMS Researchers Develop AI Model to Detect Disease-Causing Gene Variants

An artifical intelligence tool developed by Harvard researchers examines the relative prevalence of a certain variant across genomic regions to assess its likelihood of causing disease. By Jonathan G. Yuan. Researchers at Harvard Medical School and Oxford University developed a new artificial intelligence model that can determine whether a gene...
Nature.com

Regional specificity and clinical correlates of cortical GABA alterations in posttraumatic stress disorder

Gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) metabolism is implicated in posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and may be altered in prefrontal-limbic brain regions involved in arousal regulation. This study used proton magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) to test the hypothesis that PTSD and trauma-exposed non-PTSD comparison (TENC) adults have significantly different GABA than healthy comparison (HC) subjects in two brain areas implicated in arousal (medial prefrontal cortex, insula) but not in a control brain area (posterior temporal cortex). We also examined whether GABA alterations correlated with hyperarousal and dissociation symptoms. One hundred and fourteen participants (39 PTSD, 34 TENC, 41 HC) underwent 3T MRS of the medial prefrontal, right insular, and right posterior temporal cortices, and the GABA plus macromolecule signal (GABA+) was normalized to creatine (Cr). The Clinician Administered PTSD Scale measured hyperarousal symptoms, including sleep disruption. The Dissociative Experiences Scale assessed dissociation symptoms. PTSD and TENC participants had significantly lower mPFC GABA+/Cr than HC participants, and this deficit was significantly correlated with greater dissociation. Compared with HC, PTSD patients but not TENC had significantly lower insula GABA+/Cr. Total hyperarousal symptoms and sleep disruption were not significantly associated with GABA+/Cr alterations in either region. Our findings point to lower GABA in cortical areas implicated in arousal regulation in PTSD and suggest that GABA alterations are associated with symptoms of trauma-related psychopathology but not always a biomarker of diagnosis. These findings also add to evidence that dissociation has distinct neural correlates within PTSD, including high excitability of medial prefrontal cortex.
Nature.com

Meiotic genes in premature ovarian insufficiency: variants in HROB and REC8 as likely genetic causes

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Premature ovarian insufficiency (POI), affecting 1 in 100 women, is characterised by loss of ovarian function associated with elevated gonadotropin, before the age of 40. In addition to infertility, patients face increased risk of comorbidities such as heart disease, osteoporosis, cancer and/or early mortality. We used whole exome sequencing to identify the genetic cause of POI in seven women. Each had biallelic candidate variants in genes with a primary role in DNA damage repair and/or meiosis. This includes two genes, REC8 and HROB, not previously associated with autosomal recessive POI. REC8 encodes a component of the cohesin complex and HROB encodes a factor that recruits MCM8/9 for DNA damage repair. In silico analyses, combined with concordant mouse model phenotypes support these as new genetic causes of POI. We also identified novel variants in MCM8, NUP107, STAG3 and HFM1 and a known variant in POF1B. Our study highlights the pivotal role of meiosis in ovarian function. We identify novel variants, consolidate the pathogenicity of variants previously considered of unknown significance, and propose HROB and REC8 variants as new genetic causes while exploring their link to pathogenesis.
neurology.org

Adult Cerebellar Ataxia, Axonal Neuropathy, and Sensory Impairments Caused by Biallelic SCO2 Variants

SCO2 encodes a 266-amino-acid metallochaperone involved in copper supply for the assembly of cytochrome c oxidase or complex IV (CIV). CIV is the terminal enzyme of the energy-transducing respiratory chain that transfers electrons from reduced cytochrome c to oxygen via 3 copper ions.1 SCO2 pathogenic variants were first identified in children with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, often associated with developmental delay and lactic acidosis2 (Figure, A). SCO2 variants were then reported in children with Leigh syndrome3 and early-onset axonal neuropathy,4 possibly associated with cerebellar ataxia5 (Figure, A). Here, we report heterozygous missense SCO2 variants in a 48-year-old patient presenting with a complex neurologic and sensory phenotype comprising cerebellar ataxia, sensory neuronopathy, deafness, pigmentary retinopathy, and cataract.
Nature.com

Sugary drink consumption and risk of kidney and bladder cancer in Japanese adults

Globally, sugary drinks are widely consumed, however, few epidemiologic studies have investigated the association between sugary drink consumption and risk of kidney and bladder cancer. We examined the association of sugary drinks with risk of kidney and bladder cancer in 73,024 participants from the Japan Public Health Center-based Prospective Study who reported no history of cancer. Sugary drink consumption was assessed using a validated food frequency questionnaire at study baseline (1995"“1999). Individuals were followed to December 31, 2013. Multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression models were used to calculate hazard ratios (HR) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs). During 1,069,815 person years of follow-up, 169 kidney cancer and 297 bladder cancer cases were documented. After adjusting for potential confounders, no greater risk of kidney and bladder cancer was observed. However, sugary drink consumption was positively associated with the risk of kidney cancer (HR for 100Â ml/day increase in consumption was 1.11 [95% CI 1.01"“1.22]) and bladder cancer (HR for 100Â ml/d increase in consumption was 1.11 [95% CI 1.01"“1.22]) among women after exclusion of cases diagnosed in the first three years of follow-up. In this large prospective cohort, consumption of sugary drinks was significantly associated with a small increase in hazard ratio for kidney and bladder cancer among women after exclusion of cases diagnosed within the first three years.
Nature.com

Plasmon-induced transparency sensor for detection of minuscule refractive index changes in ultra-low index materials

Detection of low-index materials such as aerogels and also detection of refractive index variations in these materials is still a challenging task. Here, a high figure of merit (FOM) sensor based on plasmon-induced transparency (PIT) is proposed for the detection of aerogel refractive index changes. In the proposed PIT sensor, the transparency window in an opaque region arises from the coupling between surface plasmon polariton (SPP) mode and planar waveguide mode. By comprising sub-wavelength grating (SWG) in the planar waveguide region, the maximum of the electric field of waveguide occurs in a low index media. This facilitates detection of the aerogels when they are used as the low index material (sensing material). Application of the subwavelength grating waveguide also improves the sensitivity of the sensor by a factor of six compared to a conventional structure with a homogenous waveguide. The proposed structure has a quality factor of Q"‰â‰¥"‰1800, and a reflection of 86%, and can detect the refractive index changes as low as Î”n"‰="‰0.002 (around n"‰="‰1.0). The lineshape, Q-factor, and resonant wavelength of the transparency spectrum can be controlled by tailoring the structural parameters. Our work also has potential application in switching, filtering, and spectral shaping.
Nature.com

Desmoglein 2 regulates cardiogenesis by restricting hematopoiesis in the developing murine heart

Cardiac morphogenesis relies on intricate intercellular signaling. Altered signaling impacts cardiac function and is detrimental to embryonic survival. Here we report an unexpected regulatory role of the desmosomal cell adhesion molecule desmoglein 2 (Dsg2) on murine heart development. A large percentage of Dsg2-mutant embryos develop pericardial hemorrhage. Lethal myocardial rupture is occasionally observed, which is not associated with loss of cardiomyocyte contact but with expansion of abnormal, non-myocyte cell clusters within the myocardial wall. Two types of abnormal cell clusters can be distinguished: Type A clusters involve endocard-associated, round-shaped CD31+ cells, which proliferate and invade the myocardium. They acquire Runx1- and CD44-positivity indicating a shift towards a hematopoietic phenotype. Type B clusters expand subepicardially and next to type A clusters. They consist primarily of Ter119+ erythroid cells with interspersed Runx1+/CD44+ cells suggesting that they originate from type A cell clusters. The observed pericardial hemorrhage is caused by migration of erythrocytes from type B clusters through the epicardium and rupture of the altered cardiac wall. Finally, evidence is presented that structural defects of Dsg2-depleted cardiomyocytes are primary to the observed pathogenesis. We propose that cardiomyocyte-driven paracrine signaling, which likely involves Notch1, directs subsequent trans-differentiation of endo- and epicardial cells. Together, our observations uncover a hitherto unknown regulatory role of Dsg2 in cardiogenesis.
Nature.com

Single-cell normalization and association testing unifying CRISPR screen and gene co-expression analyses with Normalisr

Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) provides unprecedented technical and statistical potential to study gene regulation but is subject to technical variations and sparsity. Furthermore, statistical association testing remains difficult for scRNA-seq. Here we present Normalisr, a normalization and statistical association testing framework that unifies single-cell differential expression, co-expression, and CRISPR screen analyses with linear models. By systematically detecting and removing nonlinear confounders arising from library size at mean and variance levels, Normalisr achieves high sensitivity, specificity, speed, and generalizability across multiple scRNA-seq protocols and experimental conditions with unbiased p-value estimation. The superior scalability allows us to reconstruct robust gene regulatory networks from trans-effects of guide RNAs in large-scale single cell CRISPRi screens. On conventional scRNA-seq, Normalisr recovers gene-level co-expression networks that recapitulated known gene functions.
Nature.com

Photo-induced copper-catalyzed sequential 1,n-HAT enabling the formation of cyclobutanols

Cyclobutanols are privileged cyclic skeletons in natural products and synthetic building blocks. C(sp3)âˆ’H functionalization is a prolonged challenge in organic synthesis. The synthesis of cyclobutanols through double C(sp3)-H bond functionalization remains elusive. Here we report the efficient synthesis of cyclobutanols through intermolecular radical [3"‰+"‰1] cascade cyclization, involving the functionalization of two C"‰âˆ’"‰H bonds through sequential hydrogen atom transfer. The copper complex reduces the iodomethylsilyl alcohols efficiently under blue-light irradiation to initiate the tandem transformation. The mild reaction tolerates a broad range of functional groups and allows for the facile generation of elaborate polycyclic structures.
Nature.com

Mitochondrial-nuclear cross-talk in the human brain is modulated by cell type and perturbed in neurodegenerative disease

Mitochondrial dysfunction contributes to the pathogenesis of many neurodegenerative diseases. The mitochondrial genome encodes core respiratory chain proteins, but the vast majority of mitochondrial proteins are nuclear-encoded, making interactions between the two genomes vital for cell function. Here, we examine these relationships by comparing mitochondrial and nuclear gene expression across different regions of the human brain in healthy and disease cohorts. We find strong regional patterns that are modulated by cell-type and reflect functional specialisation. Nuclear genes causally implicated in sporadic Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease (AD) show much stronger relationships with the mitochondrial genome than expected by chance, and mitochondrial-nuclear relationships are highly perturbed in AD cases, particularly through synaptic and lysosomal pathways, potentially implicating the regulation of energy balance and removal of dysfunction mitochondria in the etiology or progression of the disease. Finally, we present MitoNuclearCOEXPlorer, a tool to interrogate key mitochondria-nuclear relationships in multi-dimensional brain data.
Nature.com

Analysing the distance decay of community similarity in river networks using Bayesian methods

The distance decay of community similarity (DDCS) is a pattern that is widely observed in terrestrial and aquatic environments. Niche-based theories argue that species are sorted in space according to their ability to adapt to new environmental conditions. The ecological neutral theory argues that community similarity decays due to ecological drift. The continuum hypothesis provides an intermediate perspective between niche-based theories and the neutral theory, arguing that niche and neutral factors are at the opposite ends of a continuum that ranges from competitive to stochastic exclusion. We assessed the association between niche-based and neutral factors and changes in community similarity measured by Sorensen's index in riparian plant communities. We assessed the importance of neutral processes using network distances and flow connection and of niche-based processes using Strahler order differences and precipitation differences. We used a hierarchical Bayesian approach to determine which perspective is best supported by the results. We used dataset composed of 338 vegetation censuses from eleven river basins in continental Portugal. We observed that changes in Sorensen indices were associated with network distance, flow connection, Strahler order difference and precipitation difference but to different degrees. The results suggest that community similarity changes are associated with environmental and neutral factors, supporting the continuum hypothesis.
Nature.com

Tryptophan-enriched diet or 5-hydroxytryptophan supplementation given in a randomized controlled trial impacts social cognition on a neural and behavioral level

Understanding of emotions and intentions are key processes in social cognition at which serotonin is an important neuromodulator. Its precursor is the essential amino acid tryptophan (TRP). Reduced TRP availability leads to weaker impulse control ability and higher aggression, while TRP supplementation promotes confidence. In a double-blind placebo-controlled fMRI study with 77 healthy adults, we investigated the influence of a 4Â week TRP enriched diet and an acute 5-hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP) intake on two social-cognitive tasks, a moral evaluation and an emotion recognition task. With 5-HTP, immoral behavior without negative consequences was rated as more reprehensible. Additionally, during story reading, activation in insula and supramarginal gyrus was increased after TRP intake. No significant effects of TRP on emotion recognition were identified for the whole sample. Importantly, emotion recognition ability decreased with age which was for positive emotions compensated by TRP. Since the supramarginal gyrus is associated with empathy, pain and related information integration results could be interpreted as reflecting stricter evaluation of negative behavior due to better integration of information. Improved recognition of positive emotions with TRP in older participants supports the use of a TRP-rich diet to compensate for age related decline in social-cognitive processes.
Nature.com

Local activation of Î±2 adrenergic receptors is required for vagus nerve stimulation induced motor cortical plasticity

Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) paired with rehabilitation training is emerging as a potential treatment for improving recovery of motor function following stroke. In rats, VNS paired with skilled forelimb training results in significant reorganization of the somatotopic cortical motor map; however, the mechanisms underlying this form of VNS-dependent plasticity remain unclear. Recent studies have shown that VNS-driven cortical plasticity is dependent on noradrenergic innervation of the neocortex. In the central nervous system, noradrenergic Î±2 receptors (Î±2-ARs) are widely expressed in the motor cortex and have been critically implicated in synaptic communication and plasticity. In current study, we examined whether activation of cortical Î±2-ARs is necessary for VNS-driven motor cortical reorganization to occur. Consistent with previous studies, we found that VNS paired with motor training enlarges the map representation of task-relevant musculature in the motor cortex. Infusion of Î±2-AR antagonists into M1 blocked VNS-driven motor map reorganization from occurring. Our results suggest that local Î±2-AR activation is required for VNS-induced cortical reorganization to occur, providing insight into the mechanisms that may underlie the neuroplastic effects of VNS therapy.
Nature.com

BAP1 loss augments sensitivity to BET inhibitors in cancer cells

The tumor suppressor gene BAP1 encodes a widely expressed deubiquitinase for histone H2A. Both hereditary and acquired mutations are associated with multiple cancer types, including cutaneous melanoma (CM), uveal melanoma (UM), and clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). However, there is no personalized therapy for BAP1-mutant cancers. Here, we describe an epigenetic drug library screening to identify small molecules that exert selective cytotoxicity against BAP1 knockout CM cells over their isogenic parental cells. Hit characterization reveals that BAP1 loss renders cells more vulnerable to bromodomain and extraterminal (BET) inhibitor-induced transcriptional alterations, G1/G0 cell cycle arrest and apoptosis. The association of BAP1 loss with sensitivity to BET inhibitors is observed in multiple BAP1-deficient cancer cell lines generated by gene editing or derived from patient tumors as well as immunodeficient xenograft and immunocompetent allograft murine models. We demonstrate that BAP1 deubiquitinase activity reduces sensitivity to BET inhibitors. Concordantly, ectopic expression of RING1A or RING1B (H2AK119 E3 ubiquitin ligases) enhances sensitivity to BET inhibitors. The mechanistic study shows that the BET inhibitor OTX015 exerts a more potent suppressive effect on the transcription of various proliferation-related genes, especially MYC, in BAP1 knockout cells than in their isogenic parental cells, primarily by targeting BRD4. Furthermore, ectopic expression of Myc rescues the BET inhibitor-sensitizing effect induced by BAP1 loss. Our study reveals new approaches to specifically suppress BAP1-deficient cancers, including CM, UM, and ccRCC.
Nature.com

Higher intake of whole grains and dietary fiber are associated with lower risk of liver cancer and chronic liver disease mortality

The relationship between dietary factors and liver disease remains poorly understood. This study evaluated the associations of whole grain and dietary fiber intake with liver cancer risk and chronic liver disease mortality. The National Institutes of Health"“American Association of Retired Persons Diet and Health Study cohort recruited 485, 717 retired U.S. participants in 1995"“1996. Follow-up through 2011 identified 940 incident liver cancer cases and 993 deaths from chronic liver disease. Compared with the lowest, the highest quintile of whole grain intake was associated with lower liver cancer risk (Hazard ratio [HR]Q5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.78, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.63"“0.96) and chronic liver disease mortality (HRQ5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.44, 95% CI: 0.35"“0.55) in multivariable Cox models. Dietary fiber was also associated with lower liver cancer risk (HRQ5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.69, 95% CI: 0.53"“0.90) and chronic liver disease mortality (HRQ5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.37, 95% CI: 0.29"“0.48). Fiber from vegetables, beans and grains showed potential protective effect. Here, we show that higher intake of whole grain and dietary fiber are associated with lower risk of liver cancer and liver disease mortality.
Nature.com

High sensitivity-low cost detection of SARS-CoV-2 by two steps end point RT-PCR with agarose gel electrophoresis visualization

More than one year since Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, the gold standard technique for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) detection is still the RT-qPCR. This is a limitation to increase testing capacities, particularly at developing countries, as expensive reagents and equipment are required. We developed a two steps end point RT-PCR reaction with SARS-CoV-2 Nucleocapsid (N) gene and Ribonuclease P (RNase P) specific primers where viral amplicons were verified by agarose gel electrophoresis. We carried out a clinical performance and analytical sensitivity evaluation for this two-steps end point RT-PCR method with 242 nasopharyngeal samples using the CDC RT-qPCR protocol as a gold standard technique. With a specificity of 95.8%, a sensitivity of 95.1%, and a limit of detection of 20 viral RNA copies/uL, this two steps end point RT-PCR assay is an affordable and reliable method for SARS-CoV-2 detection. This protocol would allow to extend COVID-19Â diagnosis to basic molecular biology laboratories with a potential positiveÂ impact inÂ surveillance programs at developing countries.
