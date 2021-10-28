Specialized transendothelial dendritic cells mediate thymic T-cell selection against blood-borne macromolecules

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 366 (2021) Cite this article. How tumor-associated macrophages transit from a predominant antitumor M1-like phenotype to a protumoral M2-like phenotype during the development of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA) remains to be elucidated. We thus conducted a study by employing a PDA-macrophage co-culture system, an "orthotopic" PDA syngeneic mouse model, and human PDA specimens, together with macrophages derived from GARP knockout mice and multiple analytic tools including whole-genome RNA sequencing, DNA methylation arrays, multiplex immunohistochemistry, metabolism measurement, and invasion/metastasis assessment. Our study showed that PDA tumor cells, through direct cell"“cell contact, induce DNA methylation and downregulation of a panel of glucose metabolism and OXPHOS genes selectively in M1-like macrophages, leading to a suppressed glucose metabolic status in M1-like but not in M2-like macrophages. Following the interaction with PDA tumor cells, M1-like macrophages are reprogrammed phenotypically to M2-like macrophages. The interaction between M1-like macrophages and PDA cells is mediated by GARP and integrin Î±V/Î²8, respectively. Blocking either GARP or integrin would suppress tumor-induced DNA methylation in Nqo-1 gene and the reprogramming of M1-like macrophages. Glucose-response genes such as Il-10 are subsequently activated in tumor-educated M1-like macrophages. Partly through Il-10 and its receptor Il-10R on tumor cells, M1-like macrophages functionally acquire a pro-cancerous capability. Both exogenous M1-like and M2-like macrophages promote metastasis in a mouse model of PDA while such a role of M1-like macrophages is dependent on DNA methylation. Our results suggest that PDA cells are able to reprogram M1-like macrophages metabolically and functionally through a GARP-dependent and DNA methylation-mediated mechanism to adopt a pro-cancerous fate.
Comments / 0