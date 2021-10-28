CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Specialized transendothelial dendritic cells mediate thymic T-cell selection against blood-borne macromolecules

By Elisabeth H. Vollmann
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT cells undergo rigorous selection in the thymus to ensure self-tolerance and prevent autoimmunity, with this process requiring innocuous self-antigens (Ags) to be presented to thymocytes. Self-Ags are either expressed by thymic stroma cells or transported to the thymus from the periphery by migratory dendritic cells (DCs); meanwhile, small blood-borne peptides...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Novel HLA-B7-restricted human metapneumovirus epitopes enhance viral clearance in mice and are recognized by human CD8 T cells

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a leading cause of acute lower respiratory tract illness in children and adults. Repeated infections are common and can be severe in young, elderly, and immunocompromised persons due to short-lived protective humoral immunity. In turn, few protective T cell epitopes have been identified in humans. Thus, we infected transgenic mice expressing the common human HLA MHC-I allele B*07:02 (HLA-B7) with HMPV and screened a robust library of overlapping and computationally predicted HLA-B7 binding peptides. Six HLA-B7-restricted CD8+ T cell epitopes were identified using ELISPOT screening in the F, M, and N proteins, with M195"“203 (M195) eliciting the strongest responses. MHC-tetramer flow cytometric staining confirmed HLA-B7 epitope-specific CD8+ T cells migrated to lungs and spleen of HMPV-immune mice. Immunization with pooled HLA-B7-restricted peptides reduced viral titer and protected mice from virulent infection. Finally, we confirmed that CD8+ T cells from HLA-B7 positive humans also recognize the identified epitopes. These results enable identification of HMPV-specific CD8+ T cells in humans and help to inform future HMPV vaccine design.
CANCER
Nature.com

Quantifying cell-generated forces: Poisson's ratio matters

Quantifying mechanical forces generated by cellular systems has led to key insights into a broad range of biological phenomena from cell adhesion to immune cell activation. Traction force microscopy (TFM), the most widely employed force measurement methodology, fundamentally relies on knowledge of the force-displacement relationship and mechanical properties of the substrate. Together with the elastic modulus, the Poisson's ratio is a basic material property that to date has largely been overlooked in TFM. Here, we evaluate the sensitivity of TFM to Poisson's ratio by employing a series of computer simulations and experimental data analysis. We demonstrate how applying the correct Poisson's ratio is important for accurate force reconstruction and develop a framework for the determination of error levels resulting from the misestimation of the Poisson's ratio. In addition, we provide experimental estimation of the Poisson's ratios of elastic substrates commonly applied in TFM. Our work thus highlights the role of Poisson's ratio underpinning cellular force quantification studied across many biological systems.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Engineers devise a way to selectively turn on RNA therapies in human cells

Researchers at MIT and Harvard University have designed a way to selectively turn on gene therapies in target cells, including human cells. Their technology can detect specific messenger RNA sequences in cells, and that detection then triggers production of a specific protein from a transgene, or artificial gene. Because transgenes...
CANCER
Nature.com

T cells step up after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination with B cell depletion

Detailed immunological analysis in a new study provides insight into the mechanisms of immune responses after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in people who are receiving B cell-depleting therapy for multiple sclerosis. The findings have implications for clinical practice, but more questions about SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and immunosuppression remain. Refers to Apostolidis, S. A....
CANCER
EurekAlert

Differences in T cells’ functional state determine resistance to cancer therapy

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Department of Biology. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common type of lung cancer in humans. Some patients with NSCLC receive a therapy called immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) that helps kill cancer cells by reinvigorating a subset of immune cells called T cells, which are “exhausted” and have stopped working. However, only about 35% of NSCLC patients respond to ICB therapy. Stefani Spranger’s lab at the MIT Department of Biology explores the mechanisms behind this resistance, with the goal of inspiring new therapies to better treat NSCLC patients. In a new study published on Oct. 29 in Science Immunology, a team led by Spranger lab postdoc Brendan Horton revealed what causes T cells to be non-responsive to ICB — and suggests a possible solution.
CANCER
Nature.com

Structure dynamics of HIV-1 Env trimers on native virions engaged with living T cells

The HIV-1 envelope glycoprotein (Env) mediates viral entry into the host cell. Although the highly dynamic nature of Env intramolecular conformations has been shown with single molecule spectroscopy in vitro, the bona fide Env intra- and intermolecular mechanics when engaged with live T cells remains unknown. We used two photon fast fluorescence lifetime imaging detection of single-molecule FÃ¶rster Resonance Energy Transfer occurring between fluorescent labels on HIV-1 Env on native virions. Our observations reveal Env dynamics at two levels: transitions between different intramolecular conformations and intermolecular interactions between Env within the viral membrane. Furthermore, we show that three broad neutralizing anti-Env antibodies directed to different epitopes restrict Env intramolecular dynamics and interactions between adjacent Env molecules when engaged with living T cells. Importantly, our results show that Env-Env interactions depend on efficient virus maturation, and that is disrupted upon binding of Env to CD4 or by neutralizing antibodies. Thus, this study illuminates how different intramolecular conformations and distribution of Env molecules mediate HIV-1 Env"“T cell interactions in real time and therefore might control immune evasion.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Valproic acid disables the Nrf2 anti-oxidant response in acute myeloid leukaemia cells enhancing reactive oxygen species-mediated killing

We previously demonstrated the in vitro killing of AML cells by the combination of the lipid-lowering agent bezafibrate (BEZ) and the contraceptive hormone medroxyprogesterone acetate (MPA). A phase II trial demonstrated in vivo safety and efficacy of BEZ and MPA (BaP) in elderly, relapsed/refractory AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) patients. However, we observed dose-limiting toxicities in a second trial that attempted to improve outcomes via escalation of BaP doses. Thus we sought to identify a third repurposed drug that potentiates activity of low dose BaP (BaP 0.1"‰mM).
CANCER
Nature.com

Optineurin modulates the maturation of dendritic cells to regulate autoimmunity through JAK2-STAT3 signaling

Optineurin (OPTN) has important functions in diverse biological processes and diseases, but its effect on dendritic cell (DC) differentiation and functionality remains elusive. Here we show that OPTN is upregulated in human and mouse DC maturation, and that deletion of Optn in mice via CD11c-Cre attenuates DC maturation and impairs the priming of CD4+ T cells, thus ameliorating autoimmune symptoms such as experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE). Mechanistically, OPTN binds to the JH1 domain of JAK2 and inhibits JAK2 dimerization and phosphorylation, thereby preventing JAK2-STAT3 interaction and inhibiting STAT3 phosphorylation to suppress downstream transcription of IL-10. Without such a negative regulation, Optn-deficient DCs eventually induce an IL-10/JAK2/STAT3/IL-10 positive feedback loop to suppress DC maturation. Finally, the natural product, Saikosaponin D, is identified as an OPTN inhibitor, effectively inhibiting the immune-stimulatory function of DCs and the disease progression of EAE in mice. Our findings thus highlight a pivotal function of OPTN for the regulation of DC functions and autoimmune disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nano-optogenetic engineering of CAR T cells for precision immunotherapy with enhanced safety

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell-based immunotherapy, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, has shown curative potential in patients with haematological malignancies. However, owing to the lack of control over the location and duration of the anti-tumour immune response, CAR T cell therapy still faces safety challenges arising from cytokine release syndrome and on-target, off-tumour toxicity. Herein, we present the design of light-switchable CAR (designated LiCAR) T cells that allow real-time phototunable activation of therapeutic T cells to precisely induce tumour cell killing. When coupled with imaging-guided, surgically removable upconversion nanoplates that have enhanced near-infrared-to-blue upconversion luminescence as miniature deep-tissue photon transducers, LiCAR T cells enable both spatial and temporal control over T cell-mediated anti-tumour therapeutic activity in vivo with greatly mitigated side effects. Our nano-optogenetic immunomodulation platform not only provides a unique approach to interrogate CAR-mediated anti-tumour immunity, but also sets the stage for developing precision medicine to deliver personalized anticancer therapy.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Discovery Points to a Crucial Role Red Blood Cells Play in Our Immune Systems

The job description for a red blood cell isn't considered to be overly complicated. Pick up oxygen, drop off oxygen. Wash, rinse, repeat. But when it comes to protecting the body against infection, it's their white cell sisters that we've been giving all the credit to. However, a new study led by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania in the US has confirmed red blood cells also play a critical role in inflammation, one that could make a life-or-death difference. As far back as the middle of last century scientists had their suspicions that red cells played some kind of role in...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

GD2 CAR T cells against human glioblastoma

Glioblastoma is the most malignant primary brain tumor and is still in need of effective medical treatment. We isolated patient-derived glioblastoma cells showing high GD2 antigen expression representing a potential target for CAR T strategy. Data highlighted a robust GD2 CAR antitumor potential in 2D and 3D glioblastoma models associated with a significant and CAR T-restricted increase of selected cytokines. Interestingly, immunosuppressant TGF Î²1, expressed in all co-cultures, did not influence antitumor activity. The orthotopic NOD/SCID models using primary glioblastoma cells reproduced human histopathological features. Considering still-conflicting data on the delivery route for targeting brain tumors, we compared intracerebral versus intravenous CAR T injections. We report that the intracerebral route significantly increased the length of survival time in a dose-dependent manner, without any side effects. Collectively, the proposed anti-GD2 CAR can counteract human glioblastoma potentially opening a new therapeutic option for a still incurable cancer.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Akt-mediated Ephexin1"“Ras interaction promotes oncogenic Ras signaling and colorectal and lung cancer cell proliferation

Ephexin1 was reported to be highly upregulated by oncogenic Ras, but the functional consequences of this remain poorly understood. Here, we show that Ephexin1 is highly expressed in colorectal cancer (CRC) and lung cancer (LC) patient tissues. Knockdown of Ephexin1 markedly inhibited the cell growth of CRC and LC cells with oncogenic Ras mutations. Ephexin1 contributes to the positive regulation of Ras-mediated downstream target genes and promotes Ras-induced skin tumorigenesis. Mechanically, Akt phosphorylates Ephexin1 at Ser16 and Ser18 (pSer16/18) and pSer16/18 Ephexin1 then interacts with oncogenic K-Ras to promote downstream MAPK signaling, facilitating tumorigenesis. Furthermore, pSer16/18 Ephexin1 is associated with both an increased tumor grade and metastatic cases of CRC and LC, and those that highly express pSer16/18 exhibit poor overall survival rates. These data indicate that Ephexin1 plays a critical role in the Ras-mediated CRC and LC and pSer16/18 Ephexin1 might be an effective therapeutic target for CRC and LC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Gasdermin D mediates host cell death but not interleukin-1Î² secretion in Mycobacterium tuberculosis-infected macrophages

Necrotic cell death represents a major pathogenic mechanism of Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) infection. It is increasingly evident that Mtb induces several types of regulated necrosis but how these are interconnected and linked to the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines remains unknown. Exploiting a clinical cohort of tuberculosis patients, we show here that the number and size of necrotic lesions correlates with IL-1Î² plasma levels as a strong indicator of inflammasome activation. Our mechanistic studies reveal that Mtb triggers mitochondrial permeability transition (mPT) and subsequently extensive macrophage necrosis, which requires activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome. NLRP3-driven mitochondrial damage is dependent on proteolytic activation of the pore-forming effector protein gasdermin D (GSDMD), which links two distinct cell death machineries. Intriguingly, GSDMD, but not the membranolytic mycobacterial ESX-1 secretion system, is dispensable for IL-1Î² secretion from Mtb-infected macrophages. Thus, our study dissects a novel mechanism of pathogen-induced regulated necrosis by identifying mitochondria as central regulatory hubs capable of delineating cytokine secretion and lytic cell death.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Venetoclax imparts distinct cell death sensitivity and adaptivity patterns in T cells

BH3 mimetics are increasingly used as anti-cancer therapeutics either alone or in conjunction with other chemotherapies. However, mounting evidence has also demonstrated that BH3 mimetics modulate varied amounts of apoptotic signaling in healthy immune populations. In order to maximize their clinical potential, it will be essential to understand how BH3 mimetics affect discrete immune populations and to determine how BH3 mimetic pressure causes immune system adaptation. Here we focus on the BCL-2 specific inhibitor venetoclax (ABT-199) and its effects following short-term and long-term BCL-2 blockade on T cell subsets. Seven day "short-term" ex vivo and in vivo BCL-2 inhibition led to divergent cell death sensitivity patterns in CD8+ T cells, CD4+ T cells, and Tregs resulting in shifting of global T cell populations towards a more memory T cell state with increased expression of BCL-2, BCL-XL, and MCL-1. However, twenty-eight day "long-term" BCL-2 blockade following T cell-depleted bone marrow transplantation did not lead to changes in the global T cell landscape. Despite the lack of changes in T cell proportions, animals treated with venetoclax developed CD8+ and CD4+ T cells with high levels of BCL-2 and were more resistant to apoptotic stimuli following expansion post-transplant. Further, we demonstrate through RNA profiling that T cells adapt while under BCL-2 blockade post-transplant and develop a more activated genotype. Taken together, these data emphasize the importance of evaluating how BH3 mimetics affect the immune system in different treatment modalities and disease contexts and suggest that venetoclax should be further explored as an immunomodulatory compound.
CANCER
Nature.com

Activating gamma delta T cells

Vγ9Vδ2 T cells play a major role in cancer immunosurveillance and when activated — using activating antibodies to butyrophilin 3A (BTN3A) — can eliminate diverse tumour cell types in vitro and in vivo. Now, De Gassart et al. report a humanized anti-BTN3A, Vγ9Vδ2 T cell–activating, monoclonal antibody with potent cytotoxic activity in human cancer cell lines. ICT01 delayed tumour growth and prolonged survival in tumour xenograft mouse models and safely induced Vγ9Vδ2 T cell activation and trafficking in monkeys. In a phase I/IIa study in patients with solid tumours, preliminary results indicate that ICT01 is well tolerated and pharmacodynamically active.
CANCER
Nature.com

Pancreatic cancer cells render tumor-associated macrophages metabolically reprogrammed by a GARP and DNA methylation-mediated mechanism

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 366 (2021) Cite this article. How tumor-associated macrophages transit from a predominant antitumor M1-like phenotype to a protumoral M2-like phenotype during the development of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA) remains to be elucidated. We thus conducted a study by employing a PDA-macrophage co-culture system, an "orthotopic" PDA syngeneic mouse model, and human PDA specimens, together with macrophages derived from GARP knockout mice and multiple analytic tools including whole-genome RNA sequencing, DNA methylation arrays, multiplex immunohistochemistry, metabolism measurement, and invasion/metastasis assessment. Our study showed that PDA tumor cells, through direct cell"“cell contact, induce DNA methylation and downregulation of a panel of glucose metabolism and OXPHOS genes selectively in M1-like macrophages, leading to a suppressed glucose metabolic status in M1-like but not in M2-like macrophages. Following the interaction with PDA tumor cells, M1-like macrophages are reprogrammed phenotypically to M2-like macrophages. The interaction between M1-like macrophages and PDA cells is mediated by GARP and integrin Î±V/Î²8, respectively. Blocking either GARP or integrin would suppress tumor-induced DNA methylation in Nqo-1 gene and the reprogramming of M1-like macrophages. Glucose-response genes such as Il-10 are subsequently activated in tumor-educated M1-like macrophages. Partly through Il-10 and its receptor Il-10R on tumor cells, M1-like macrophages functionally acquire a pro-cancerous capability. Both exogenous M1-like and M2-like macrophages promote metastasis in a mouse model of PDA while such a role of M1-like macrophages is dependent on DNA methylation. Our results suggest that PDA cells are able to reprogram M1-like macrophages metabolically and functionally through a GARP-dependent and DNA methylation-mediated mechanism to adopt a pro-cancerous fate.
CANCER
Nature.com

Flavokawain B alleviates LPS-induced acute lung injury via targeting myeloid differentiation factor 2

Acute lung injury (ALI) is a sudden onset systemic inflammatory response. ALI causes severe morbidity and death and currently no effective pharmacological therapies exist. Natural products represent an excellent resource for discovering new drugs. Screening anti-inflammatory compounds from the natural product bank may offer viable candidates for molecular-based therapies for ALI. In this study, 165 natural compounds were screened for anti-inflammatory activity in lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-challenged macrophages. Among the screened compounds, flavokawain B (FKB) significantly reduced LPS-induced pro-inflammatory IL-6 secretion in macrophages. FKB also reduced the formation of LPS/TLR4/MD2 complex by competitively binding to MD2, suppressing downstream MAPK and NF-ÎºB signaling activation. Finally, FKB treatment of mice reduced LPS-induced lung injury, systemic and local inflammatory cytokine production, and macrophage infiltration in lungs. These protective activities manifested as increased survival in the ALI model, and reduced mortality upon bacterial infection. In summary, we demonstrate that the natural product FKB protects against LPS-induced lung injury and sepsis by interacting with MD2 and inhibiting inflammatory responses. FKB may potentially serve as a therapeutic option for the treatment of ALI.
CANCER
Nature.com

Plasmon-induced transparency sensor for detection of minuscule refractive index changes in ultra-low index materials

Detection of low-index materials such as aerogels and also detection of refractive index variations in these materials is still a challenging task. Here, a high figure of merit (FOM) sensor based on plasmon-induced transparency (PIT) is proposed for the detection of aerogel refractive index changes. In the proposed PIT sensor, the transparency window in an opaque region arises from the coupling between surface plasmon polariton (SPP) mode and planar waveguide mode. By comprising sub-wavelength grating (SWG) in the planar waveguide region, the maximum of the electric field of waveguide occurs in a low index media. This facilitates detection of the aerogels when they are used as the low index material (sensing material). Application of the subwavelength grating waveguide also improves the sensitivity of the sensor by a factor of six compared to a conventional structure with a homogenous waveguide. The proposed structure has a quality factor of Q"‰â‰¥"‰1800, and a reflection of 86%, and can detect the refractive index changes as low as Î”n"‰="‰0.002 (around n"‰="‰1.0). The lineshape, Q-factor, and resonant wavelength of the transparency spectrum can be controlled by tailoring the structural parameters. Our work also has potential application in switching, filtering, and spectral shaping.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Sugary drink consumption and risk of kidney and bladder cancer in Japanese adults

Globally, sugary drinks are widely consumed, however, few epidemiologic studies have investigated the association between sugary drink consumption and risk of kidney and bladder cancer. We examined the association of sugary drinks with risk of kidney and bladder cancer in 73,024 participants from the Japan Public Health Center-based Prospective Study who reported no history of cancer. Sugary drink consumption was assessed using a validated food frequency questionnaire at study baseline (1995"“1999). Individuals were followed to December 31, 2013. Multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression models were used to calculate hazard ratios (HR) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs). During 1,069,815 person years of follow-up, 169 kidney cancer and 297 bladder cancer cases were documented. After adjusting for potential confounders, no greater risk of kidney and bladder cancer was observed. However, sugary drink consumption was positively associated with the risk of kidney cancer (HR for 100Â ml/day increase in consumption was 1.11 [95% CI 1.01"“1.22]) and bladder cancer (HR for 100Â ml/d increase in consumption was 1.11 [95% CI 1.01"“1.22]) among women after exclusion of cases diagnosed in the first three years of follow-up. In this large prospective cohort, consumption of sugary drinks was significantly associated with a small increase in hazard ratio for kidney and bladder cancer among women after exclusion of cases diagnosed within the first three years.
CANCER

