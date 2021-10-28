CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Microenvironmental IL-6 inhibits anti-cancer immune responses generated by cytotoxic chemotherapy

By Eric H. Bent
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCytotoxic chemotherapeutics primarily function through DNA damage-induced tumor cell apoptosis, although the inflammation provoked by these agents can stimulate anti-cancer immune responses. The mechanisms that control these distinct effects and limit immunogenic responses to DNA-damage mediated cell death in vivo are currently unclear. Using a mouse model of BCR-ABL+ B-cell acute...

mskcc.org

New Finding Could Predict Which People with Lung Cancer Will Benefit from Chemotherapy

Lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer in the United States, can be difficult to cure unless diagnosed at an early stage. Surgery is effective at removing early-stage tumors, but more than half of patients with stage 2 or 3 disease have a recurrence of their cancer elsewhere in the body. Because of this, people with lung cancer usually receive chemotherapy after surgery to try to kill any undetected tumor cells.
CANCER
Nature.com

Quantifying cell-generated forces: Poisson's ratio matters

Quantifying mechanical forces generated by cellular systems has led to key insights into a broad range of biological phenomena from cell adhesion to immune cell activation. Traction force microscopy (TFM), the most widely employed force measurement methodology, fundamentally relies on knowledge of the force-displacement relationship and mechanical properties of the substrate. Together with the elastic modulus, the Poisson's ratio is a basic material property that to date has largely been overlooked in TFM. Here, we evaluate the sensitivity of TFM to Poisson's ratio by employing a series of computer simulations and experimental data analysis. We demonstrate how applying the correct Poisson's ratio is important for accurate force reconstruction and develop a framework for the determination of error levels resulting from the misestimation of the Poisson's ratio. In addition, we provide experimental estimation of the Poisson's ratios of elastic substrates commonly applied in TFM. Our work thus highlights the role of Poisson's ratio underpinning cellular force quantification studied across many biological systems.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Anti-cancer inhibitor could have dual effect

TG2, an enzyme known to help cancers spread more quickly, also plays a role in regulating T-cells, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. Inhibiting TG2 in non-cancer cells also boosted immune activity, a phenomenon that could be leveraged in cancer therapy, according...
CANCER
Nature.com

IRS1 phosphorylation underlies the non-stochastic probability of cancer cells to persist during EGFR inhibition therapy

Stochastic transition of cancer cells between drug-sensitive and drug-tolerant persister phenotypes has been proposed to play a key role in non-genetic resistance to therapy. Yet, we show here that cancer cells actually possess a highly stable inherited chance to persist (CTP) during therapy. This CTP is non-stochastic, determined pre-treatment and has a unimodal distribution ranging from 0 to almost 100%. Notably, CTP is drug specific. We found that differential serine/threonine phosphorylation of the insulin receptor substrate 1 (IRS1) protein determines the CTP of lung and of head and neck cancer cells under epidermal growth factor receptor inhibition, both in vitro and in vivo. Indeed, the first-in-class IRS1 inhibitor NT219 was highly synergistic with anti-epidermal growth factor receptor therapy across multiple in vitro and in vivo models. Elucidation of drug-specific mechanisms that determine the degree and stability of cellular CTP may establish a framework for the elimination of cancer persisters, using new rationally designed drug combinations.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adaptive Immune System#Memory T Cell#T Helper Cell#Cytotoxic T Cell#Microenvironmental#Bcr Abl
Nature.com

Pharmacologic RNA splicing modulation: a novel mechanism to enhance neoantigen-directed anti-tumor immunity and immunotherapy response

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 373 (2021) Cite this article. A recent study by Lu et al.1 suggests a novel approach to increasing responsiveness to immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) therapy. ICB is a promising form of cancer immunotherapy that aims to boost the anti-tumoral immune response. This response is primarily driven by the presentation of different types of antigens at the cancer cell membrane via the type I major histocompatibility complex (MHC I). Neoantigens are tumor-specific antigens that are small (mostly 9-mers) mutated peptides that generally result from somatic mutations. High tumor mutational burden, which results in the formation of many neoantigens, is currently one of the main biomarkers for ICB response prediction. Because ICB is only effective in a minority of patients, new therapeutic strategies are required to augment this response.
CANCER
Nature.com

EZH1/2 inhibition augments the anti-tumor effects of sorafenib in hepatocellular carcinoma

Both EZH2 and its homolog EZH1 function as histone H3 Lysine 27 (H3K27) methyltransferases and repress the transcription of target genes. Dysregulation of H3K27 trimethylation (H3K27me3) plays an important role in the development and progression of cancers such as hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). This study investigated the relationship between the expression of EZH1/2 and the level of H3K27me3 in HCC. Additionally, the role of EZH1/2 in cell growth, tumorigenicity, and resistance to sorafenib were also analyzed. Both the lentiviral knockdown and the pharmacological inhibition of EZH1/2 (UNC1999) diminished the level of H3K27me3 and suppressed cell growth in liver cancer cells, compared with EZH1 or EZH2 single knockdown. Although a significant association was observed between EZH2 expression and H3K27me3 levels in HCC samples, overexpression of EZH1 appeared to contribute to enhanced H3K27me3 levels in some EZH2lowH3K27me3high cases. Akt suppression following sorafenib treatment resulted in an increase of the H3K27me3 levels through a decrease in EZH2 phosphorylation at serine 21. The combined use of sorafenib and UNC1999 exhibited synergistic antitumor effects in vitro and in vivo. Combination treatment canceled the sorafenib-induced enhancement in H3K27me3 levels, indicating that activation of EZH2 function is one of the mechanisms of sorafenib-resistance in HCC. In conclusion, sorafenib plus EZH1/2 inhibitors may comprise a novel therapeutic approach in HCC.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Durvalumab, Chemotherapy Improves Overall Survival, Progression-Free Survival for Patients With Biliary Tract Cancer

Durvalumab (Imfinzi, AstraZeneca), combined with standard-of-care chemotherapy, demonstrated a clinically meaningful benefit in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer. Durvalumab (Imfinzi, AstraZeneca), combined with standard-of-care chemotherapy, demonstrated a clinically meaningful benefit to overall survival (OS) compared with chemotherapy alone as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC), according to the high-level results from the TOPAZ-1 phase 3 trial. The investigators said this is the first immunotherapy combination to demonstrate superior clinical outcomes over standard of care in a global, randomized trial in this setting.
CANCER
Nature.com

Multi-omic approach identifies a transcriptional network coupling innate immune response to proliferation in the blood of COVID-19 cancer patients

Clinical outcomes of COVID-19 patients are worsened by the presence of co-morbidities, especially cancer leading to elevated mortality rates. SARS-CoV-2 infection is known to alter immune system homeostasis. Whether cancer patients developing COVID-19 present alterations of immune functions which might contribute to worse outcomes have so far been poorly investigated. We conducted a multi-omic analysis of immunological parameters in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) of COVID-19 patients with and without cancer. Healthy donors and SARS-CoV-2-negative cancer patients were also included as controls. At the infection peak, cytokine multiplex analysis of blood samples, cytometry by time of flight (CyTOF) cell population analyses, and Nanostring gene expression using Pancancer array on PBMCs were performed. We found that eight pro-inflammatory factors (IL-6, IL-8, IL-13, IL-1ra, MIP-1a, IP-10) out of 27 analyzed serum cytokines were modulated in COVID-19 patients irrespective of cancer status. Diverse subpopulations of T lymphocytes such as CD8+T, CD4+T central memory, Mucosal-associated invariant T (MAIT), natural killer (NK), and Î³Î´ T cells were reduced, while B plasmablasts were expanded in COVID-19 cancer patients. Our findings illustrate a repertoire of aberrant alterations of gene expression in circulating immune cells of COVID-19 cancer patients. A 19-gene expression signature of PBMCs is able to discriminate COVID-19 patients with and without solid cancers. Gene set enrichment analysis highlights an increased gene expression linked to Interferon Î±, Î³, Î±/Î² response and signaling which paired with aberrant cell cycle regulation in cancer patients. Ten out of the 19 genes, validated in a real-world consecutive cohort, were specific of COVID-19 cancer patients independently from different cancer types and stages of the diseases, and useful to stratify patients in a COVID-19 disease severity-manner. We also unveil a transcriptional network involving gene regulators of both inflammation response and proliferation in PBMCs of COVID-19 cancer patients.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Pparg signaling controls bladder cancer subtype and immune exclusion

Pparg, a nuclear receptor, is downregulated in basal subtype bladder cancers that tend to be muscle invasive and amplified in luminal subtype bladder cancers that tend to be non-muscle invasive. Bladder cancers derive from the urothelium, one of the most quiescent epithelia in the body, which is composed of basal, intermediate, and superficial cells. We find that expression of an activated form of Pparg (VP16;Pparg) in basal progenitors induces formation of superficial cells in situ, that exit the cell cycle, and do not form tumors. Expression in basal progenitors that have been activated by mild injury however, results in luminal tumor formation. We find that these tumors are immune deserted, which may be linked to down-regulation of Nf-kb, a Pparg target. Interestingly, some luminal tumors begin to shift to basal subtype tumors with time, down-regulating Pparg and other luminal markers. Our findings have important implications for treatment and diagnosis of bladder cancer.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Survival Unaffected From Addition of Ramucirumab or Merestinib to Standard First-Line Chemotherapy for Metastatic Biliary Tract Cancer

Patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer who received either ramucirumab or merestinib in addition to standard first-line cisplatin and gemcitabine did not experience further survival benefit, although safety remained tolerable. The addition of ramucirumab (Cyramza) or merestinib to standard of care cisplatin and gemcitabine in the first-line...
CANCER
Nature.com

Improved prediction of immune checkpoint blockade efficacy across multiple cancer types

Only a fraction of patients with cancer respond to immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) treatment, but current decision-making procedures have limited accuracy. In this study, we developed a machine learning model to predict ICB response by integrating genomic, molecular, demographic and clinical data from a comprehensively curated cohort (MSK-IMPACT) with 1,479 patients treated with ICB across 16 different cancer types. In a retrospective analysis, the model achieved high sensitivity and specificity in predicting clinical response to immunotherapy and predicted both overall survival and progression-free survival in the test data across different cancer types. Our model significantly outperformed predictions based on tumor mutational burden, which was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for this purpose1. Additionally, the model provides quantitative assessments of the model features that are most salient for the predictions. We anticipate that this approach will substantially improve clinical decision-making in immunotherapy and inform future interventions.
CANCER
University of Arkansas

AIMRC Seminar on the Extracellular Matrix as a Microenvironmental Regulator of Cancer

The Arkansas Integrative Metabolic Research Center will host a seminar at 11:50 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, via Zoom. Claudia Fischbach-Teschl of Cornell University will discuss her research on how aberrant extracellular matrix (ECM) remodeling in the tumor microenvironment regulates the phenotypic diversity of tumor cells and which role metabolic reprogramming plays in this process. Fischbach-Teschl, a professor of biomedical engineering, will review the compositional, microarchitectural, and mechanical hallmarks of cancer-associated ECM and highlight biomaterials and engineering approaches to recapitulate these properties for in vitro and in vivo studies of metabolism in a presentation titled, "Extracellular Matrix as a Microenvironmental Regulator of Cancer."
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Nature.com

TIM3 cells in gastric cancer: clinical correlates and association with immune context

T cell immunoglobulin and mucin domain-containing protein 3 (TIM3) is a crucial immune checkpoint and is considered as an emerging target for cancer treatment. However, the clinical significance and immune-related role of TIM3+ cells in gastric cancer remain unknown. This study aimed to investigate the clinical significance of tumour-infiltrating TIM3+ cells and their association with immune contexture in gastric cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

B cell-derived GABA elicits IL-10 macrophages toÂ limit anti-tumour immunity

Small, soluble metabolites not only are essential intermediates in intracellular biochemical processes, but can also influence neighbouring cells when released into the extracellular milieu1,2,3. Here we identify the metabolite and neurotransmitter GABA as a candidate signalling molecule synthesized and secreted by activated B cells and plasma cells. We show that B cell-derived GABA promotes monocyte differentiation into anti-inflammatory macrophages that secrete interleukin-10 and inhibit CD8+ T cell killer function. In mice, B cell deficiency or B cell-specific inactivation of the GABA-generating enzyme GAD67 enhances anti-tumour responses. Our study reveals that, in addition to cytokines and membrane proteins, small metabolites derived from B-lineage cells have immunoregulatory functions, which may be pharmaceutical targets allowing fine-tuning of immune responses.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Development of accurate temperature regulation culture system with metallic culture vessel demonstrates different thermal cytotoxicity in cancer and normal cells

Hyperthermia has been studied as a noninvasive cancer treatment. Cancer cells show stronger thermal cytotoxicity than normal cells, which is exploited in hyperthermia. However, the absence of methods evaluating the thermal cytotoxicity in cells prevents the development of hyperthermia. To investigate the thermal cytotoxicity, culture temperature should be regulated. We, thus, developed a culture system regulating culture temperature immediately and accurately by employing metallic culture vessels. Michigan Cancer Foundation-7 cells and normal human dermal fibroblasts were used for models of cancer and normal cells. The findings showed cancer cells showed stronger thermal cytotoxicity than normal cells, which is quantitatively different from previous reports. This difference might be due to regulated culture temperature. The thermal stimulus condition (43Â Â°C/30Â min) was, further, focused for assays. The mRNA expression involving apoptosis changed dramatically in cancer cells, indicating the strong apoptotic trend. In contrast, the mRNA expression of heat shock protein (HSP) of normal cells upon the thermal stimulus was stronger than cancer cells. Furthermore, exclusively in normal cells, HSP localization to nucleus was confirmed. These movement of HSP confer thermotolerance to cells, which is consistent with the different thermal cytotoxicity between cancer and normal cells. In summary, our developed system can be used to develop hyperthermia treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Structural basis of human ghrelin receptor signaling by ghrelin and the synthetic agonist ibutamoren

The hunger hormone ghrelin activates the ghrelin receptor GHSR to stimulate food intake and growth hormone secretion and regulate reward signaling. Acylation of ghrelin at Ser3 is required for its agonistic action on GHSR. Synthetic agonists of GHSR are under clinical evaluation for disorders related to appetite and growth hormone dysregulation. Here, we report high-resolution cryo-EM structures of the GHSR-Gi signaling complex with ghrelin and the non-peptide agonist ibutamoren as an investigational new drug. Our structures together with mutagenesis data reveal the molecular basis for the binding of ghrelin and ibutamoren. Structural comparison suggests a salt bridge and an aromatic cluster near the agonist-binding pocket as important structural motifs in receptor activation. Notable structural variations of the Gi and GHSR coupling are observed in our cryo-EM analysis. Our results provide a framework for understanding GHSR signaling and developing new GHSR agonist drugs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Higher intake of whole grains and dietary fiber are associated with lower risk of liver cancer and chronic liver disease mortality

The relationship between dietary factors and liver disease remains poorly understood. This study evaluated the associations of whole grain and dietary fiber intake with liver cancer risk and chronic liver disease mortality. The National Institutes of Health"“American Association of Retired Persons Diet and Health Study cohort recruited 485, 717 retired U.S. participants in 1995"“1996. Follow-up through 2011 identified 940 incident liver cancer cases and 993 deaths from chronic liver disease. Compared with the lowest, the highest quintile of whole grain intake was associated with lower liver cancer risk (Hazard ratio [HR]Q5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.78, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.63"“0.96) and chronic liver disease mortality (HRQ5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.44, 95% CI: 0.35"“0.55) in multivariable Cox models. Dietary fiber was also associated with lower liver cancer risk (HRQ5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.69, 95% CI: 0.53"“0.90) and chronic liver disease mortality (HRQ5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.37, 95% CI: 0.29"“0.48). Fiber from vegetables, beans and grains showed potential protective effect. Here, we show that higher intake of whole grain and dietary fiber are associated with lower risk of liver cancer and liver disease mortality.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mitochondrial-nuclear cross-talk in the human brain is modulated by cell type and perturbed in neurodegenerative disease

Mitochondrial dysfunction contributes to the pathogenesis of many neurodegenerative diseases. The mitochondrial genome encodes core respiratory chain proteins, but the vast majority of mitochondrial proteins are nuclear-encoded, making interactions between the two genomes vital for cell function. Here, we examine these relationships by comparing mitochondrial and nuclear gene expression across different regions of the human brain in healthy and disease cohorts. We find strong regional patterns that are modulated by cell-type and reflect functional specialisation. Nuclear genes causally implicated in sporadic Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease (AD) show much stronger relationships with the mitochondrial genome than expected by chance, and mitochondrial-nuclear relationships are highly perturbed in AD cases, particularly through synaptic and lysosomal pathways, potentially implicating the regulation of energy balance and removal of dysfunction mitochondria in the etiology or progression of the disease. Finally, we present MitoNuclearCOEXPlorer, a tool to interrogate key mitochondria-nuclear relationships in multi-dimensional brain data.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Experimental demonstration of confidential communication with quantum security monitoring

Security issues and attack management of optical communication have come increasingly important. Quantum techniques are explored to secure or protect classical communication. In this paper, we present a method for in-service optical physical layer security monitoring that has vacuum-noise level sensitivity without classical security loopholes. This quantum-based method of eavesdropping detection, similar to that used in conventional pilot tone systems, is achieved by sending quantum signals, here comprised of continuous variable quantum states, i.e. weak coherent states modulated at the quantum level. An experimental demonstration of attack detection using the technique was presented for an ideal fibre tapping attack that taps 1% of the ongoing light in a 10Â dB channel, and also an ideal correlated jamming attack in the same channel that maintains the light power with excess noise increased by 0.5 shot noise unit. The quantum monitoring system monitors suspicious changes in the quantum signal with the help of advanced data processing algorithms. In addition, unlike the CV-QKD system which is very sensitive to channel excess noise and receiver system noise, the quantum monitoring is potentially more compatible with current optical infrastructure, as it lowers the system requirements and potentially allows much higher classical data rate communication with links length up to 100Â sÂ km.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Independent somatic evolution underlies clustered neuroendocrine tumors in the human small intestine

Small intestine neuroendocrine tumor (SI-NET), the most common cancer of the small bowel, often displays a curious multifocal phenotype with several tumors clustered together in a limited intestinal segment. SI-NET also shows an unusual absence of driver mutations explaining tumor initiation and metastatic spread. The evolutionary trajectories that underlie multifocal SI-NET lesions could provide insight into the underlying tumor biology, but this question remains unresolved. Here, we determine the complete genome sequences of 61 tumors and metastases from 11 patients with multifocal SI-NET, allowing for elucidation of phylogenetic relationships between tumors within single patients. Intra-individual comparisons revealed a lack of shared somatic single-nucleotide variants among the sampled intestinal lesions, supporting an independent clonal origin. Furthermore, in three of the patients, two independent tumors had metastasized. We conclude that primary multifocal SI-NETs generally arise from clonally independent cells, suggesting a contribution from a cancer-priming local factor.
CANCER

