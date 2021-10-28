CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quantitative 3D imaging of the cranial microvascular environment at single-cell resolution

By Alexandra N. Rindone
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVascularization is critical for skull development, maintenance, and healing. Yet, there remains a significant knowledge gap in the relationship of blood vessels to cranial skeletal progenitors during these processes. Here, we introduce a quantitative 3D imaging platform to enable the visualization and analysis of high-resolution data sets (>100 GB) throughout the...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Quantifying cell-generated forces: Poisson's ratio matters

Quantifying mechanical forces generated by cellular systems has led to key insights into a broad range of biological phenomena from cell adhesion to immune cell activation. Traction force microscopy (TFM), the most widely employed force measurement methodology, fundamentally relies on knowledge of the force-displacement relationship and mechanical properties of the substrate. Together with the elastic modulus, the Poisson's ratio is a basic material property that to date has largely been overlooked in TFM. Here, we evaluate the sensitivity of TFM to Poisson's ratio by employing a series of computer simulations and experimental data analysis. We demonstrate how applying the correct Poisson's ratio is important for accurate force reconstruction and develop a framework for the determination of error levels resulting from the misestimation of the Poisson's ratio. In addition, we provide experimental estimation of the Poisson's ratios of elastic substrates commonly applied in TFM. Our work thus highlights the role of Poisson's ratio underpinning cellular force quantification studied across many biological systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

2D-to-3D image translation of complex nanoporous volumes using generative networks

Image-based characterization offers a powerful approach to studying geological porous media at the nanoscale and images are critical to understanding reactive transport mechanisms in reservoirs relevant to energy and sustainability technologies such as carbon sequestration, subsurface hydrogen storage, and natural gas recovery. Nanoimaging presents a trade off, however, between higher-contrast sample-destructive and lower-contrast sample-preserving imaging modalities. Furthermore, high-contrast imaging modalities often acquire only 2D images, while 3D volumes are needed to characterize fully a source rock sample. In this work, we present deep learning image translation models to predict high-contrast focused ion beam-scanning electron microscopy (FIB-SEM) image volumes from transmission X-ray microscopy (TXM) images when only 2D paired training data is available. We introduce a regularization method for improving 3D volume generation from 2D-to-2D deep learning image models and apply this approach to translate 3D TXM volumes to FIB-SEM fidelity. We then segment a predicted FIB-SEM volume into a flow simulation domain and calculate the sample apparent permeability using a lattice Boltzmann method (LBM) technique. Results show that our image translation approach produces simulation domains suitable for flow visualization and allows for accurate characterization of petrophysical properties from non-destructive imaging data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Meta-analysis of COVID-19 single-cell studies confirms eight key immune responses

Several single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) studies analyzing immune response to COVID-19 infection have been recently published. Most of these studies have small sample sizes, which limits the conclusions that can be made with high confidence. By re-analyzing these data in a standardized manner, we validated 8 of the 20 published results across multiple datasets. In particular, we found a consistent decrease in T-cells with increasing COVID-19 infection severity, upregulation of type I Interferon signal pathways, presence of expanded B-cell clones in COVID-19 patients but no consistent trend in T-cell clonal expansion. Overall, our results show that the conclusions drawn from scRNA-seq data analysis of small cohorts of COVID-19 patients need to be treated with some caution.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Sintilimab for relapsed/refractory extranodal NK/T cell lymphoma: a multicenter, single-arm, phase 2 trial (ORIENT-4)

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 365 (2021) Cite this article. This study (ORIENT-4) aimed to assess the efficacy and safety of sintilimab, a humanized anti-PD-1 antibody, in patients with relapsed/refractory extranodal NK/T cell lymphoma (r/r ENKTL). ORIENT-4 is a multicenter, single-arm, phase 2 clinical trial (NCT03228836). Patients with r/r ENKTL who failed to at least one asparaginase-based regimen were enrolled to receive sintilimab 200"‰mg intravenously every 3 weeks for up to 24 months. The primary endpoint was the objective response rate (ORR) based on Lugano 2014 criteria. Twenty-eight patients with r/r ENKTL were enrolled from August 31, 2017 to February 7, 2018. Twenty-one patients (75.0%, 95% CI: 55.1"“89.3%) achieved an objective response. With a median follow-up of 30.4 months, the median overall survival (OS) was not reached. The 24-month OS rate was 78.6% (95% CI, 58.4"“89.8%). Most treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were grade 1"“2 (71.4%), and the most common TRAE was decreased lymphocyte count (42.9%). Serious adverse events (SAEs) occurred in 7 (25.0%) patients, and no patient died of adverse events. Sintilimab is effective and well tolerated in patients with r/r ENKTL and could be a novel therapeutic approach for the control of ENKTL in patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nanometre-scale imaging and AI reveal the interior of whole cells

Efforts to generate nanoscale-resolution images of cell interiors have gained ground through the development and refinement of a microscopy method. The data sets are publicly available as resources for further discoveries. Jason R. Swedlow 0 &. Jason R. Swedlow. Jason R. Swedlow is at the School of Life Sciences, University...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Deep learning and alignment of spatially resolved single-cell transcriptomes with Tangram

Charting an organs' biological atlas requires us to spatially resolve the entire single-cell transcriptome, and to relate such cellular features to the anatomical scale. Single-cell and single-nucleus RNA-seq (sc/snRNA-seq) can profile cells comprehensively, but lose spatial information. Spatial transcriptomics allows for spatial measurements, but at lower resolution and with limited sensitivity. Targeted in situ technologies solve both issues, but are limited in gene throughput. To overcome these limitations we present Tangram, a method that aligns sc/snRNA-seq data to various forms of spatial data collected from the same region, including MERFISH, STARmap, smFISH, Spatial Transcriptomics (Visium) and histological images. Tangram can map any type of sc/snRNA-seq data, including multimodal data such as those from SHARE-seq, which we used to reveal spatial patterns of chromatin accessibility. We demonstrate Tangram on healthy mouse brain tissue, by reconstructing a genome-wide anatomically integrated spatial map at single-cell resolution of the visual and somatomotor areas.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Functional single-cell genomics of human cytomegalovirus infection

Understanding how viral and host factors interact and how perturbations impact infection is the basis for designing antiviral interventions. Here we define the functional contribution of each viral and host factor involved in human cytomegalovirus infection in primary human fibroblasts through pooled CRISPR interference and nuclease screening. To determine how genetic perturbation of critical host and viral factors alters the timing, course and progression of infection, we applied Perturb-seq to record the transcriptomes of tens of thousands of CRISPR-modified single cells and found that, normally, most cells follow a stereotypical transcriptional trajectory. Perturbing critical host factors does not change the stereotypical transcriptional trajectory per se but can stall, delay or accelerate progression along the trajectory, allowing one to pinpoint the stage of infection at which host factors act. Conversely, perturbation of viral factors can create distinct, abortive trajectories. Our results reveal the roles of host and viral factors and provide a roadmap for the dissection of host"“pathogen interactions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Two-level modeling approach to identify the regulatory dynamics capturing drug response heterogeneity in single-cells

Single-cell multimodal technologies reveal the scales of cellular heterogeneity impairing cancer treatment, yet cell response dynamics remain largely underused to decipher the mechanisms of drug resistance they take part in. As the phenotypic heterogeneity of a clonal cell population informs on the capacity of each single-cell to recapitulate the whole range of observed behaviors, we developed a modeling approach utilizing single-cell response data to identify regulatory reactions driving population heterogeneity in drug response. Dynamic data of hundreds of HeLa cells treated with TNF-related apoptosis-inducing ligand (TRAIL) were used to characterize the fate-determining kinetic parameters of an apoptosis receptor reaction model. Selected reactions sets were augmented to incorporate a mechanism that leads to the separation of the opposing response phenotypes. Using a positive feedback loop motif to identify the reaction set, we show that caspase-8 is able to encapsulate high levels of heterogeneity by introducing a response delay and amplifying the initial differences arising from natural protein expression variability. Our approach enables the identification of fate-determining reactions that drive the population response heterogeneity, providing regulatory targets to curb the cell dynamics of drug resistance.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Molecular characterization of hematopoietic stem cells after in vitro amplification on biomimetic 3D PDMS cell culture scaffolds

Hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) transplantation is successfully applied since the late 1950s. However, its efficacy can be impaired by insufficient numbers of donor HSCs. A promising strategy to overcome this hurdle is the use of an advanced ex vivo culture system that supports the proliferation and, at the same time, maintains the pluripotency of HSCs. Therefore, we have developed artificial 3D bone marrow-like scaffolds made of polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) that model the natural HSC niche in vitro. These 3D PDMS scaffolds in combination with an optimized HSC culture medium allow the amplification of high numbers of undifferentiated HSCs. After 14Â days in vitro cell culture, we performed transcriptome and proteome analysis. Ingenuity pathway analysis indicated that the 3D PDMS cell culture scaffolds altered PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathways and activated SREBP, HIF1Î± and FOXO signaling, leading to metabolic adaptations, as judged by ELISA, Western blot and metabolic flux analysis. These molecular signaling pathways can promote the expansion of HSCs and are involved in the maintenance of their pluripotency. Thus, we have shown that the 3D PDMS scaffolds activate key molecular signaling pathways to amplify the numbers of undifferentiated HSCs ex vivo effectively.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Longitudinal single-cell analysis of a myeloma mouse model identifies subclonal molecular programs associated with progression

Molecular programs that underlie precursor progression in multiple myeloma are incompletely understood. Here, we report a disease spectrum-spanning, single-cell analysis of the VÎº*MYC myeloma mouse model. Using samples obtained from mice with serologically undetectable disease, we identify malignant cells as early as 30 weeks of age and show that these tumours contain subclonal copy number variations that persist throughout progression. We detect intratumoural heterogeneity driven by transcriptional variability during active disease and show that subclonal expression programs are enriched at different times throughout early disease. We then show how one subclonal program related to GCN2 stress response is progressively activated during progression in myeloma patients. Finally, we use chemical and genetic perturbation of GCN2 in vitro to support this pathway as a therapeutic target in myeloma. These findings therefore present a model of precursor progression in VÎº*MYC mice, nominate an adaptive mechanism important for myeloma survival, and highlight the need for single-cell analyses to understand the biological underpinnings of disease progression.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Plasmon-induced transparency sensor for detection of minuscule refractive index changes in ultra-low index materials

Detection of low-index materials such as aerogels and also detection of refractive index variations in these materials is still a challenging task. Here, a high figure of merit (FOM) sensor based on plasmon-induced transparency (PIT) is proposed for the detection of aerogel refractive index changes. In the proposed PIT sensor, the transparency window in an opaque region arises from the coupling between surface plasmon polariton (SPP) mode and planar waveguide mode. By comprising sub-wavelength grating (SWG) in the planar waveguide region, the maximum of the electric field of waveguide occurs in a low index media. This facilitates detection of the aerogels when they are used as the low index material (sensing material). Application of the subwavelength grating waveguide also improves the sensitivity of the sensor by a factor of six compared to a conventional structure with a homogenous waveguide. The proposed structure has a quality factor of Q"‰â‰¥"‰1800, and a reflection of 86%, and can detect the refractive index changes as low as Î”n"‰="‰0.002 (around n"‰="‰1.0). The lineshape, Q-factor, and resonant wavelength of the transparency spectrum can be controlled by tailoring the structural parameters. Our work also has potential application in switching, filtering, and spectral shaping.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Sugary drink consumption and risk of kidney and bladder cancer in Japanese adults

Globally, sugary drinks are widely consumed, however, few epidemiologic studies have investigated the association between sugary drink consumption and risk of kidney and bladder cancer. We examined the association of sugary drinks with risk of kidney and bladder cancer in 73,024 participants from the Japan Public Health Center-based Prospective Study who reported no history of cancer. Sugary drink consumption was assessed using a validated food frequency questionnaire at study baseline (1995"“1999). Individuals were followed to December 31, 2013. Multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression models were used to calculate hazard ratios (HR) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs). During 1,069,815 person years of follow-up, 169 kidney cancer and 297 bladder cancer cases were documented. After adjusting for potential confounders, no greater risk of kidney and bladder cancer was observed. However, sugary drink consumption was positively associated with the risk of kidney cancer (HR for 100Â ml/day increase in consumption was 1.11 [95% CI 1.01"“1.22]) and bladder cancer (HR for 100Â ml/d increase in consumption was 1.11 [95% CI 1.01"“1.22]) among women after exclusion of cases diagnosed in the first three years of follow-up. In this large prospective cohort, consumption of sugary drinks was significantly associated with a small increase in hazard ratio for kidney and bladder cancer among women after exclusion of cases diagnosed within the first three years.
CANCER
Nature.com

Single-cell RNA transcriptome reveals the intra-tumoral heterogeneity and regulators underlying tumor progression in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is the most frequent and aggressive pancreatic tumor characterized by high metastatic risk and special tumor microenvironment. To comprehensively delineate the complex intra-tumoral heterogeneity and the underlying mechanism during metastatic lesions malignant progression, single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) was employed. PCA and TSNE were used for dimensionality reduction analysis and cell clustering. Find All Markers function was used to calculate differential genes in each cluster, and Do Heatmap function was used to plot the distribution of differential genes in each cluster. GSVA was employed to assign pathway activity estimates to individual cells. Lineage trajectory progression was inferred by monocle. CNV status was inferred to compare the heterogeneity among patients and subtypes by infercnv. Ligand-receptor interactions were identified by CellPhoneDB, and regulons network of cells was analyzed by SCENIC. Through RNA-sequencing of 6236 individual cells from 5 liver metastatic PDAC lesions, 10 major cell clusters are identified by using unbiased clustering analysis of expression profiling and well-known cell markers. Cells with high CNV level were considered as malignant cells and pathway analyses were carried out to highlight intratumor heterogeneity in PDAC. Pseudotime trajectory analysis revealed that components of multiple tumor-related pathways and transcription factors (TFs) were differentially expressed along PDAC progression. The complex cellular communication suggested potential immunotherapeutic targets in PDAC. Regulon network identified multiple candidates for promising cell-specific transcriptional factors. Finally, metastatic-related genes expression levels and signaling pathways were validated in bulk RNA Sequencing data. This study contributed a comprehensive single-cell transcriptome atlas and contributed into novel insight of intratumor heterogeneity and molecular mechanism in metastatic PDAC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Convergence of oncogenic cooperation at single-cell and single-gene levels drives leukemic transformation

Cancers develop from the accumulation of somatic mutations, yet it remains unclear how oncogenic lesions cooperate to drive cancer progression. Using a mouse model harboring NRasG12D and EZH2 mutations that recapitulates leukemic progression, we employ single-cell transcriptomic profiling to map cellular composition and gene expression alterations in healthy or diseased bone marrows during leukemogenesis. At cellular level, NRasG12D induces myeloid lineage-biased differentiation and EZH2-deficiency impairs myeloid cell maturation, whereas they cooperate to promote myeloid neoplasms with dysregulated transcriptional programs. At gene level, NRasG12D and EZH2-deficiency independently and synergistically deregulate gene expression. We integrate results from histopathology, leukemia repopulation, and leukemia-initiating cell assays to validate transcriptome-based cellular profiles. We use this resource to relate developmental hierarchies to leukemia phenotypes, evaluate oncogenic cooperation at single-cell and single-gene levels, and identify GEM as a regulator of leukemia-initiating cells. Our studies establish an integrative approach to deconvolute cancer evolution at single-cell resolution in vivo.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Single-cell normalization and association testing unifying CRISPR screen and gene co-expression analyses with Normalisr

Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) provides unprecedented technical and statistical potential to study gene regulation but is subject to technical variations and sparsity. Furthermore, statistical association testing remains difficult for scRNA-seq. Here we present Normalisr, a normalization and statistical association testing framework that unifies single-cell differential expression, co-expression, and CRISPR screen analyses with linear models. By systematically detecting and removing nonlinear confounders arising from library size at mean and variance levels, Normalisr achieves high sensitivity, specificity, speed, and generalizability across multiple scRNA-seq protocols and experimental conditions with unbiased p-value estimation. The superior scalability allows us to reconstruct robust gene regulatory networks from trans-effects of guide RNAs in large-scale single cell CRISPRi screens. On conventional scRNA-seq, Normalisr recovers gene-level co-expression networks that recapitulated known gene functions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chromatin-accessibility estimation from single-cell ATAC-seq data with scOpen

A major drawback of single-cell ATAC-seq (scATAC-seq) is its sparsity, i.e., open chromatin regions with no reads due to loss of DNA material during the scATAC-seq protocol. Here, we propose scOpen, a computational method based on regularized non-negative matrix factorization for imputing and quantifying the open chromatin status of regulatory regions from sparse scATAC-seq experiments. We show that scOpen improves crucial downstream analysis steps of scATAC-seq data as clustering, visualization, cis-regulatory DNA interactions, and delineation of regulatory features. We demonstrate the power of scOpen to dissect regulatory changes in the development of fibrosis in the kidney. This identifies a role of Runx1 and target genes by promoting fibroblast to myofibroblast differentiation driving kidney fibrosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Focusing the electromagnetic field to 10Î» for ultra-high enhancement of field-matter interaction

Focusing electromagnetic field to enhance the interaction with matter has been promoting researches and applications of nano electronics and photonics. Usually, the evanescent-wave coupling is adopted in various nano structures and materials to confine the electromagnetic field into a subwavelength space. Here, based on the direct coupling with confined electron oscillations in a nanowire, we demonstrate a tight localization of microwave field down to 10âˆ’6Î». A hybrid nanowire-bowtie antenna is further designed to focus the free-space microwave to this deep-subwavelength space. Detected by the nitrogen vacancy center in diamond, the field intensity and microwave-spin interaction strength are enhanced by 2.0"‰Ã—"‰108 and 1.4"‰Ã—"‰104 times, respectively. Such a high concentration of microwave field will further promote integrated quantum information processing, sensing and microwave photonics in a nanoscale system.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Lactate activates hypothalamic POMC neurons by intercellular signaling

Previous studies indicate that the activity of hypothalamic POMC neurons can be regulated by glucose via intracellular mechanisms, but its regulation by lactate is poorly understood. In addition to its energetic role, lactate acts as a signaling molecule. In this study, we evaluated the function and location of the lactate receptor, hydroxycarboxylic acid receptor 1 (HCAR1). We used a conditional genetic approach to label POMC neurons and evaluated their sensitivity to lactate using patch-clamp recordings. l-Lactate and 3-chloro-5-hydroxybenzoic acid (3Cl-HBA), HCAR1 specific agonist depolarized POMC neurons and the increase in excitability was abolished by pertussis toxin (PTX), indicating the involvement of GÎ±i/o-protein-coupled receptors. In addition, the depolarization of a subset of POMC neurons was sensitive to Î±-cyano-4-hydroxycinnamate (4-CIN), a lactate transporter blocker, suggesting that the depolarization induced by l-lactate can also occur by direct intracellular action. Surprisingly, HCAR1 was not detected in POMC neurons, but instead localized in astrocytes. These results suggest a new lactate-mediated mechanism for astrocyte-neuron intercellular communication.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metacyclogenesis defects and gene expression hallmarks of histone deacetylase 4-deficient Trypanosoma cruzi cells

Trypanosoma cruzi-the causative agent of Chagas disease-like other kinetoplastids, relies mostly on post-transcriptional mechanisms for regulation of gene expression. However, trypanosomatids undergo drastic changes in nuclear architecture and chromatin structure along their complex life cycle which, combined with a remarkable set of reversible histone post-translational modifications, indicate that chromatin is also a target for control of gene expression and differentiation signals in these organisms. Chromatin-modifying enzymes have a direct impact on gene expression programs and DNA metabolism. In this work, we have investigated the function of T. cruzi histone deacetylase 4 (TcHDAC4). We show that, although TcHDAC4 is not essential for viability, metacyclic trypomastigote TcHDAC4 null mutants show a thin cell body and a round and less condensed nucleus located very close to the kinetoplast. Sixty-four acetylation sites were quantitatively evaluated, which revealed H2AT85ac, H4K10ac and H4K78ac as potential target sites of TcHDAC4. Gene expression analyses identified three chromosomes with overrepresented regions of differentially expressed genes in the TcHDAC4 knockout mutant compared with the wild type, showing clusters of either up or downregulated genes. The adjacent chromosomal location of some of these genes indicates that TcHDAC4 participates in gene expression regulation during T. cruzi differentiation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mirror-enhanced scanning light-field microscopy for long-term high-speed 3D imaging with isotropic resolution

Various biological behaviors can only be observed in 3D at high speed over the long term with low phototoxicity. Light-field microscopy (LFM) provides an elegant compact solution to record 3D information in a tomographic manner simultaneously, which can facilitate high photon efficiency. However, LFM still suffers from the missing-cone problem, leading to degraded axial resolution and ringing effects after deconvolution. Here, we propose a mirror-enhanced scanning LFM (MiSLFM) to achieve long-term high-speed 3D imaging at super-resolved axial resolution with a single objective, by fully exploiting the extended depth of field of LFM with a tilted mirror placed below samples. To establish the unique capabilities of MiSLFM, we performed extensive experiments, we observed various organelle interactions and intercellular interactions in different types of photosensitive cells under extremely low light conditions. Moreover, we demonstrated that superior axial resolution facilitates more robust blood cell tracking in zebrafish larvae at high speed.
SCIENCE

