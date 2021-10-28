CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The Aphelenchus avenae genome highlights evolutionary adaptation to desiccation

By Xuehua Wan
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome organisms can withstand complete body water loss (losing up to 99% of body water) and stay in ametabolic state for decades until rehydration, which is known as anhydrobiosis. Few multicellular eukaryotes on their adult stage can withstand life without water. We still have an incomplete understanding of the mechanism for...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Quantifying cell-generated forces: Poisson's ratio matters

Quantifying mechanical forces generated by cellular systems has led to key insights into a broad range of biological phenomena from cell adhesion to immune cell activation. Traction force microscopy (TFM), the most widely employed force measurement methodology, fundamentally relies on knowledge of the force-displacement relationship and mechanical properties of the substrate. Together with the elastic modulus, the Poisson's ratio is a basic material property that to date has largely been overlooked in TFM. Here, we evaluate the sensitivity of TFM to Poisson's ratio by employing a series of computer simulations and experimental data analysis. We demonstrate how applying the correct Poisson's ratio is important for accurate force reconstruction and develop a framework for the determination of error levels resulting from the misestimation of the Poisson's ratio. In addition, we provide experimental estimation of the Poisson's ratios of elastic substrates commonly applied in TFM. Our work thus highlights the role of Poisson's ratio underpinning cellular force quantification studied across many biological systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A vast potential genome editor toolbox

The bacterial CRISPR"“Cas9 adaptive immunity system has been adapted for genome editing in eukaryotic cells. CRISPR"“Cas systems are thought to have evolved from IS200 and IS605 family transposons, which encode a transposase, a putative nuclease or both. Now, two studies confirm that these putative nucleases are programmable RNA-guided endonucleases functionally similar to Cas effector proteins.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Promise and peril of ecological and evolutionary modelling using cross-cultural datasets

Comparative analysis using cross-cultural data has a long tradition in anthropology and applications by ecologically minded researchers have exploded in the past decade. Here we discuss problems and recommend solutions for use of cross-cultural datasets in ecology. Ecological analysis of cross-cultural data is exploring diverse questions, including identifying the ecological...
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

New Technology Opens Evolutionary Window into Brain Development

One of the great mysteries in biology is how we humans ended up with such large, complex brains. In search of clues, researchers have spent years studying the protein-coding genes activated during neurodevelopment. But some answers may also be hiding in non-coding regions of the human genome, where sequences called regulatory elements increase or decrease the activity of genes.
SCIENCE
tulane.edu

Fall 2021 Hathaway Lectureship to be presented by evolutionary biologist Catherine Peichel

The Tulane University Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology will host Catherine (Katie) Peichel as the speaker for the Fall 2021 Hathaway Lectureship Series. Peichel will give a lecture entitled “Replaying the tape of life: How predictable is evolution” on Friday, Oct. 29, at 4 p.m. in the Diboll Gallery, located at The Commons, Room 300. A catered wine and cheese reception will follow in Pocket Park.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Nature.com

Generator based approach to analyze mutations in genomic datasets

In contrast to the conventional approach of directly comparing genomic sequences using sequence alignment tools, we propose a computational approach that performs comparisons between sequence generators. These sequence generators are learned via a data-driven approach that empirically computes the state machine generating the genomic sequence of interest. As the state machine based generator of the sequence is independent of the sequence length, it provides us with an efficient method to compute the statistical distance between large sets of genomic sequences. Moreover, our technique provides a fast and efficient method to cluster large datasets of genomic sequences, characterize their temporal and spatial evolution in a continuous manner, get insights into the locality sensitive information about the sequences without any need for alignment. Furthermore, we show that the technique can be used to detect local regions with mutation activity, which can then be applied to aid alignment techniques for the fast discovery of mutations. To demonstrate the efficacy of our technique on real genomic data, we cluster different strains of SARS-CoV-2 viral sequences, characterize their evolution and identify regions of the viral sequence with mutations.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Bacteria Swiftly Modify Their Genome To Develop Virus Resistance

Bacterial viruses, so-called phages, destroy bacteria. Bacteria are constantly exposed to viral attacks. A research team led by Martin Polz, a microbiologist at the University of Vienna, has now studied how bacteria defend themselves against viral predators. The study shows that bacteria have exchangeable genetic elements that are specifically designed for defense against viruses, allowing a bacterial population to switch its innate immunity surprisingly quickly. The question of how and how quickly bacteria develop resistance to viruses is of central importance for the development of phage-based therapies against bacterial infections. The study now appears in the renowned journal Science.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Disease variant prediction with deep generative models of evolutionary data

Quantifying the pathogenicity of protein variants in human disease-related genes would have a marked effect on clinical decisions, yet the overwhelming majority (over 98%) of these variants still have unknown consequences1,2,3. In principle, computational methods could support the large-scale interpretation of genetic variants. However, state-of-the-art methods4,5,6,7,8,9,10 have relied on training machine learning models on known disease labels. As these labels are sparse, biased and of variable quality, the resulting models have been considered insufficiently reliable11. Here we propose an approach that leverages deep generative models to predict variant pathogenicity without relying on labels. By modelling the distribution of sequence variation across organisms, we implicitly capture constraints on the protein sequences that maintain fitness. Our model EVE (evolutionary model of variant effect) not only outperforms computational approaches that rely on labelled data but also performs on par with, if not better than, predictions from high-throughput experiments, which are increasingly used as evidence for variant classification12,13,14,15,16. We predict the pathogenicity of more than 36Â million variants across 3,219 disease genes and provide evidence for the classification of more than 256,000 variants of unknownÂ significance. Our work suggests that models of evolutionary information can provide valuable independent evidence for variant interpretation that will be widely useful in research and clinical settings.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Decreasing DNA repair and genomic instability

The journal Oncotarget has published "Pim kinase inhibitor co-treatment decreases alternative non-homologous end-joining DNA repair and genomic instability induced by topoisomerase 2 inhibitors in cells with FLT3 internal tandem duplication" which reported that the serine/threonine kinase Pim-1 is upregulated downstream of FLT3-ITD, and inhibiting Pim increases topoisomerase 2 inhibitor chemotherapy drug induction of DNA DSBs and apoptosis. Alt-NHEJ activity, measured with a green fluorescent reporter construct, increased in FLT3-ITD-transfected Ba/F3-ITD cells treated with TOP2 inhibitors, and this increase was abrogated by Pim kinase inhibitor AZD1208 co-treatment.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Plant Genomic Study Identifies Genes Adapted for Harsher Climates

A new study has identified the genetic underpinnings of adaptive strategies adopted by major plant lineages in a naturally harsh environment. These strategies that include the enrichment of growth-promoting bacteria at the roots and the positive selection of genes necessary for survival, can potentially direct the breeding of crops that are more resilient to climate change.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Plasmon-induced transparency sensor for detection of minuscule refractive index changes in ultra-low index materials

Detection of low-index materials such as aerogels and also detection of refractive index variations in these materials is still a challenging task. Here, a high figure of merit (FOM) sensor based on plasmon-induced transparency (PIT) is proposed for the detection of aerogel refractive index changes. In the proposed PIT sensor, the transparency window in an opaque region arises from the coupling between surface plasmon polariton (SPP) mode and planar waveguide mode. By comprising sub-wavelength grating (SWG) in the planar waveguide region, the maximum of the electric field of waveguide occurs in a low index media. This facilitates detection of the aerogels when they are used as the low index material (sensing material). Application of the subwavelength grating waveguide also improves the sensitivity of the sensor by a factor of six compared to a conventional structure with a homogenous waveguide. The proposed structure has a quality factor of Q"‰â‰¥"‰1800, and a reflection of 86%, and can detect the refractive index changes as low as Î”n"‰="‰0.002 (around n"‰="‰1.0). The lineshape, Q-factor, and resonant wavelength of the transparency spectrum can be controlled by tailoring the structural parameters. Our work also has potential application in switching, filtering, and spectral shaping.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Adaptive auditory brightness perception

Perception adapts to the properties of prior stimulation, as illustrated by phenomena such as visual color constancy or speech context effects. In the auditory domain, only little is known about adaptive processes when it comes to the attribute of auditory brightness. Here, we report an experiment that tests whether listeners adapt to spectral colorations imposed on naturalistic music and speech excerpts. Our results indicate consistent contrastive adaptation of auditory brightness judgments on a trial-by-trial basis. The pattern of results suggests that these effects tend to grow with an increase in the duration of the adaptor context but level off after around 8 trials of 2 s duration. A simple model of the response criterion yields a correlation of r = .97 with the measured data and corroborates the notion that brightness perception adapts on timescales that fall in the range of auditory short-term memory. Effects turn out to be similar for spectral filtering based on linear spectral filter slopes and filtering based on a measured transfer function from a commercially available hearing device. Overall, our findings demonstrate the adaptivity of auditory brightness perception under realistic acoustical conditions.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Quillwort genome highlights divergences in aquatic CAM photosynthesis

The humble quillworts are an ancient group of about 250 small, aquatic plants that have largely been ignored by modern botanists. A group of researchers, led by Boyce Thompson Institute's Fay-Wei Li, have sequenced the first quillwort genome and uncovered some secrets of the plant's unique method of photosynthesis—secrets that could eventually lead to the engineering of crops with more efficient use of water and carbon dioxide.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Underwater CAM photosynthesis elucidated by Isoetes genome

To conserve water in arid environments, numerous plant lineages have independently evolved Crassulacean Acid Metabolism (CAM). Interestingly, Isoetes, an aquatic lycophyte, can also perform CAM as an adaptation to low CO2 availability underwater. However, little is known about the evolution of CAM in aquatic plants and the lack of genomic data has hindered comparison between aquatic and terrestrial CAM. Here, we investigate underwater CAM in Isoetes taiwanensis by generating a high-quality genome assembly and RNA-seq time course. Despite broad similarities between CAM in Isoetes and terrestrial angiosperms, we identify several key differences. Notably, Isoetes may have recruited the lesser-known 'bacterial-type' PEPC, along with the 'plant-type' exclusively used in other CAM and C4 plants for carboxylation of PEP. Furthermore, we find that circadian control of key CAM pathway genes has diverged considerably in Isoetes relative to flowering plants. This suggests the existence of more evolutionary paths to CAM than previously recognized.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Metrological complementarity reveals the Einstein-Podolsky-Rosen paradox

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22353-3, published online 23 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in inline Equations in the last paragraph of the "Steering of GHZ states" subsection, which incorrectly read:. For a mixture Ï"‰="‰p|GHZÏ•Nã€‰ã€ˆGHZÏ•N|"‰+"‰(1âˆ’p)\({\mathbb{1}}\)/2N, using the same measurements we obtain FQB|A [Ï, Jz]"‰â‰¥"‰p2N2/[p"‰+"‰ 2(1âˆ’p)/2N], 4Var...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tuning structural isomers of phenylenediammonium to afford efficient and stable perovskite solar cells and modules

Organic halide salt passivation is considered to be an essential strategy to reduce defects in state-of-the-art perovskite solar cells (PSCs). This strategy, however, suffers from the inevitable formation of in-plane favored two-dimensional (2D) perovskite layers with impaired charge transport, especially under thermal conditions, impeding photovoltaic performance and device scale-up. To overcome this limitation, we studied the energy barrier of 2D perovskite formation from ortho-, meta- and para-isomers of (phenylene)di(ethylammonium) iodide (PDEAI2) that were designed for tailored defect passivation. Treatment with the most sterically hindered ortho-isomer not only prevents the formation of surficial 2D perovskite film, even at elevated temperatures, but also maximizes the passivation effect on both shallow- and deep-level defects. The ensuing PSCs achieve an efficiency of 23.9% with long-term operational stability (over 1000"‰h). Importantly, a record efficiency of 21.4% for the perovskite module with an active area of 26 cm2 was achieved.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

BAP1 loss augments sensitivity to BET inhibitors in cancer cells

The tumor suppressor gene BAP1 encodes a widely expressed deubiquitinase for histone H2A. Both hereditary and acquired mutations are associated with multiple cancer types, including cutaneous melanoma (CM), uveal melanoma (UM), and clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). However, there is no personalized therapy for BAP1-mutant cancers. Here, we describe an epigenetic drug library screening to identify small molecules that exert selective cytotoxicity against BAP1 knockout CM cells over their isogenic parental cells. Hit characterization reveals that BAP1 loss renders cells more vulnerable to bromodomain and extraterminal (BET) inhibitor-induced transcriptional alterations, G1/G0 cell cycle arrest and apoptosis. The association of BAP1 loss with sensitivity to BET inhibitors is observed in multiple BAP1-deficient cancer cell lines generated by gene editing or derived from patient tumors as well as immunodeficient xenograft and immunocompetent allograft murine models. We demonstrate that BAP1 deubiquitinase activity reduces sensitivity to BET inhibitors. Concordantly, ectopic expression of RING1A or RING1B (H2AK119 E3 ubiquitin ligases) enhances sensitivity to BET inhibitors. The mechanistic study shows that the BET inhibitor OTX015 exerts a more potent suppressive effect on the transcription of various proliferation-related genes, especially MYC, in BAP1 knockout cells than in their isogenic parental cells, primarily by targeting BRD4. Furthermore, ectopic expression of Myc rescues the BET inhibitor-sensitizing effect induced by BAP1 loss. Our study reveals new approaches to specifically suppress BAP1-deficient cancers, including CM, UM, and ccRCC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Focusing the electromagnetic field to 10Î» for ultra-high enhancement of field-matter interaction

Focusing electromagnetic field to enhance the interaction with matter has been promoting researches and applications of nano electronics and photonics. Usually, the evanescent-wave coupling is adopted in various nano structures and materials to confine the electromagnetic field into a subwavelength space. Here, based on the direct coupling with confined electron oscillations in a nanowire, we demonstrate a tight localization of microwave field down to 10âˆ’6Î». A hybrid nanowire-bowtie antenna is further designed to focus the free-space microwave to this deep-subwavelength space. Detected by the nitrogen vacancy center in diamond, the field intensity and microwave-spin interaction strength are enhanced by 2.0"‰Ã—"‰108 and 1.4"‰Ã—"‰104 times, respectively. Such a high concentration of microwave field will further promote integrated quantum information processing, sensing and microwave photonics in a nanoscale system.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Photo-induced copper-catalyzed sequential 1,n-HAT enabling the formation of cyclobutanols

Cyclobutanols are privileged cyclic skeletons in natural products and synthetic building blocks. C(sp3)âˆ’H functionalization is a prolonged challenge in organic synthesis. The synthesis of cyclobutanols through double C(sp3)-H bond functionalization remains elusive. Here we report the efficient synthesis of cyclobutanols through intermolecular radical [3"‰+"‰1] cascade cyclization, involving the functionalization of two C"‰âˆ’"‰H bonds through sequential hydrogen atom transfer. The copper complex reduces the iodomethylsilyl alcohols efficiently under blue-light irradiation to initiate the tandem transformation. The mild reaction tolerates a broad range of functional groups and allows for the facile generation of elaborate polycyclic structures.
CHEMISTRY

