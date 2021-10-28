蒜伈搅拌器 I MINCED GARLIC MACHINE

A supremely savory vegetable stock that only needs one ingredient. And yes, that ingredient is garlic—two whole heads of it. When simmered with water and seasoned with salt, this extrovert ingredient goes from razor sharp to buttery smooth, a lot like caramelized onions. The result is oh-so soothing, with pools of savory depth. Use it anywhere a recipe calls for vegetable (or even chicken) broth. Or, as I do, slurp it straight from a mug. Some tips for how to peel the garlic without losing your mind: Lightly smoosh each clove with the side of a knife, then dump them in a bowl of warm water and peel there. Or, as an old coworker used to do, add the unpeeled cloves to a tightly lidded container and shake the living daylights out of it until the cloves spring out of their skins. (In a pinch, you can opt for pre-peeled cloves, though their flavor is less outspoken.) —Emma Laperruque.

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO