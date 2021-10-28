CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pound firms vs dollar, slips against euro as rate hike bets re-assessed

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -Sterling firmed on Thursday against the dollar, which lost ground after data showed weak economic expansion in the third quarter, though it slipped versus the euro following an ECB meeting which failed to dissipate bets on a 2022 rate hike. The pound has been buffeted of late...

uk.investing.com

investing.com

Dollar Firms After Fed; Jobless Claims, BoE Meeting - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- The dollar hits its highest level of the week, as the market reassesses the relative outlook for global interest rates. Weekly jobless claims and import data will provide the first test of the tapering timeline outlined on Wednesday. The Bank of England and the Czech National Bank are both expected to raise interest rates later, albeit the former's decision is on a knife-edge. Stocks are drifting, but Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Toyota and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) are all looking strong after impressive results. And OPEC meets with Russia and others but isn't expected to cut oil importers much slack with their December output quotas. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Thursday, 4th November.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Sterling Dives as BoE Refrains from Rate Hike, Yen and Franc Firm

Sterling drops sharply after BoE stands pat, disappointing those who expected a hike. Euro is currently following as the second weakest for the day. On the other hand, Yen and Swiss Franc rise broadly, supported by falling benchmark yields in Germany and UK. Dollar is also firm as general investor sentiment is cautious, awaiting tomorrow’s non-farm payroll report.
CURRENCIES
Shore News Network

Dollar stands tall as Fed heads toward taper

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar held within striking distance of the year’s peaks on the euro and yen on Wednesday, as investors looked for the Federal Reserve to begin unwinding pandemic-era policy support faster than central banks in Europe and Japan. Moves were slight in Asia ahead of the Fed’s...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK interest rates set to rise amid high inflation

The Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates Thursday in order to combat rising inflation, a move that is likely to make mortgages and loans more costly.Financial markets think the bank is more likely than not to raise its main interest rate from the record low of 0.1% to 0.25% to rein in surging consumer prices stemming from high energy costs, labor shortages and other factors as the global economy recovers from the pandemic. If the Bank of England does raise rates, it would be the first central bank among the Group of Seven leading economies...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Money Markets Ease up on Aggressive ECB Rate Hike Bets

LONDON (Reuters) - Euro zone money markets have pared bets on aggressive ECB policy-tightening, positioning on Wednesday for one 10 basis-point rate hike by end-2022 compared to the two increases priced earlier this week. Eonia money market futures dated to the European Central Bank's December 2022 meeting see a 100%...
WORLD
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound / Euro Back Below 1.18

Pound Sterling fell below the key 1.18 level against the Euro ahead of the Bank of England's November 04 meeting, with investors increasingly of the view policy makers will opt to forego a rate rise. In this article we note analyst views that the recent declines in the value of...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

U.S. Dollar Holds Firm But Yields Slip Ahead Of Fed Decision

Bond yields pressured amid risk of Fed following RBA in pushing back on early rate hike. Softer start for stocks after Wall Street notches up another record close. Aussie and kiwi recoup losses but pound mired in BoE uncertainty. Oil skids on inventories build-up, mounting pressure on OPEC. Bond markets...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Dollar dips (slightly) on Fed taper, could BoE hike rates?

The Federal Reserve has made it official. Starting later this month, they will reduce their monthly bond purchases by $15 billion ($10 billion Treasuries, $5 billion mortgage backed securities). By June 2022, the bond buying program should come to an end. The Fed explains that pandemic stimulus can start to be unwound as “substantial further progress in the economy has (been) made toward the Committee’s goals since last December.” They left interest rates unchanged, which was expected and continued to use the word “transitory” to describe inflation. While some investors believed they would drop this language, it did not seem to matter as once the dust settled, the dollar ended the day virtually unchanged (slightly lower) from its pre-FOMC levels against other the major currencies. Stocks and bond yields ended higher which should benefit the Yen crosses.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ultra-low mortgage deals vanish ahead of Bank of England base rate decision

Ultra-low mortgage rates have already been vanishing amid expectations that the Bank of England base rate could increase soon.On Thursday, the Bank will reveal whether it will hike the base rate amid pressure from inflation or maintain the existing 0.1% rate for at least one more month.On October 25 there were 82 fixed-rate mortgages available at 0.84% to 0.99% but by Tuesday this week this had shrunk to 22 deals, according to analysis by Defaqto.Last week the average two-year fixed mortgage rate for a first-time buyer putting down a 5% deposit was 2.45%. This has jumped over the past week...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

BoE To Hike Rates, Pave Way For Big Central Banks, But Will Pound Follow?

The Bank of England’s policy meeting on Thursday is being primed as a live one following a series of strong hints by policymakers that interest rates might have to be raised before the year-end. With November being a ‘Super Thursday’ meeting when updated economic projections and a press conference accompany the decision (due at 12:00 GMT), a rate hike this month rather than in December is more likely. But the real question is, does everyone on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) support a pre-emptive tightening? Judging from the pound’s latest moves, many traders do not seem to think so.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Swiss Franc Rallies Against Euro and Sterling, Dollar Mixed

Swiss Franc is strengthening notably today, but selling focus has somewhat shifted from Euro to Sterling. Still, the franc is outshone by New Zealand Dollar, which is overwhelming the strongest. On the other hand, Yen is the weaker one following extended risk-on sentiments from Japan to Europe. Sterling is following closely as second weakest. Dollar is mixed with Canadian.
MARKETS
poundsterlinglive.com

Euro / Dollar Rate Week Ahead Forecast: "Emphatic Failure at the 5-month Downtrend"

High street bank rates (indicative band): 1.1169-1.1250. Payment specialist rates (indicative band): 1.1470-1.1516. The Euro could be on course to retest the 2021 low against the Dollar according to a noted technical analyst, although where it ends the week could depend on the outcome of the Federal Reserve's November 03 policy update.
CURRENCIES

