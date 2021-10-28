Pound firms vs dollar, slips against euro as rate hike bets re-assessed

The Federal Reserve has made it official. Starting later this month, they will reduce their monthly bond purchases by $15 billion ($10 billion Treasuries, $5 billion mortgage backed securities). By June 2022, the bond buying program should come to an end. The Fed explains that pandemic stimulus can start to be unwound as “substantial further progress in the economy has (been) made toward the Committee’s goals since last December.” They left interest rates unchanged, which was expected and continued to use the word “transitory” to describe inflation. While some investors believed they would drop this language, it did not seem to matter as once the dust settled, the dollar ended the day virtually unchanged (slightly lower) from its pre-FOMC levels against other the major currencies. Stocks and bond yields ended higher which should benefit the Yen crosses.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO