PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW) ("PAE" or "the Company"), a leading, highly diversified, global company that provides a broad range of operational solutions and outsourced services to meet critical and enduring needs of the U.S. government, other allied governments, international organizations and companies, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC ("Amentum") in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.9 billion, including the assumption of debt and certain fees.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO