CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Eastman Chemical (EMN) Sells Adhesives Resins Business to Synthomer for $1B

StreetInsider.com
 23 hours ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) announced it and certain of its subsidiaries have entered into a definitive agreement to sell its adhesives resins assets and business to Synthomer plc for...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Trinity Industries (TRN) to Sell Highway Products Business for $375M Cash

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) announced today that the Company has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its highway products business for $375 million in cash, subject to customary closing conditions and adjustments. Trinity’s highway products business is a leading manufacturer and global supplier of commercial highway products. The Company is selling the business to Monomoy Capital Partners, an operationally-focused middle market private equity fund, which will provide benefit to the highway products business and its investors.
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Albemarle boosts 2021 forecast on rising global lithium demand

(Reuters) -Albemarle Corp, the world's largest producer of lithium for electric vehicles, boosted its 2021 sales forecast on Wednesday after posting an adjusted third-quarter profit that easily beat Wall Street's expectations. The company's stock rose 4.1% to $272.80 in after-hours trading following the results. Demand for lithium and other EV...
INDUSTRY
ptonline.com

Nova Chemicals and CNG Partner on the Use of Post-Consumer Resin

Nova Chemicals and Charter Next Generation (CNG) have successfully collaborated on the large-scale use of post-consumer resin (PCR) for flexible film applications. Railcar quantities of PCR arrived at CNG’s manufacturing facilities in October. “We’re incredibly proud to introduce railcar quantities of PCR to our portfolio of product offerings. This is...
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

SK Chemicals sells its engineering plastics plant

SK Chemicals Company, part of South Korea’s energy and petrochemicals conglomerate SK Group, said it had agreed to sell its polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) business to HDC Hyundai Engineering Plastics Company, according to local reports. The company’s PPS division makes high-performance engineering plastics, used extensively by automotive and electronics sectors, at...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adhesives#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Eastman Chemical Company#Synthomer Plc#Eastman Impera#Ebitda#Afp
StreetInsider.com

Synalloy (SYNL) Acquires Leading Specialty Chemicals Contract Manufacturer DanChem

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq: SYNL) (“Synalloy” or the “Company”), an industrials company focused on the production and distribution of piping, tubing and specialty chemicals, has acquired DanChem to accelerate product development capabilities and provide entrance into new end-markets and applications.
DANVILLE, VA
StreetInsider.com

BEST Inc (BEST) Sells Express Delivery Business in China to J&T Express for $1.1B

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced that it has agreed to sell its express delivery business in China (the "Business") to J&T Express Co., Ltd. (J&T Express China), a PRC limited liability company and a logistics services provider in China, at approximately RMB6.8 billion (US$1.1 billion) enterprise value. The sale does not include any of BEST's other businesses, namely, Supply Chain Management, Freight, Ucargo and Global. The consideration to be paid for the Business is subject to certain adjustments and conditions under the terms of a definitive agreement entered into by the parties. BEST currently expects to receive approximately RMB3.9 billion (US$0.6 billion) for the Business in cash.
INDUSTRY
chatsports.com

Composite Resin Market Size, Growth 2028 | Key Companies – Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Alpha Owens–Corning, Reichhold, Huntsman Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE

New Jersey, United States,- The Composite Resin Market Report by Verified Market Research is a meticulously undertaken study. Experts with proven credentials and a high standing within the research fraternity have presented an in-depth analysis of the subject matter, bringing to bear their unparalleled domain knowledge and vast research experience. They offer some penetrating insights into the complex world of the Composite Resin Market Industry. Their sweeping overview, comprehensive analyses, precise definitions, clear classifications, and expert opinions on applications, make this report nothing short of brilliant in its presentation and style.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Westlake Chemical's (WLK) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates

WLK - Free Report) logged a profit of $607 million or $4.69 per share in the third quarter of 2021, skyrocketing from $57 million or 45 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.01 per share. The company achieved consecutive record quarterly earnings as it reaped benefits of the global economic expansion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Entrepreneur

Clearway (CWEN) to Sell Thermal Business to KKR for $1.9B

Clearway Energy, Inc. CWEN, through its unit Clearway Energy Operating LLC, has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Thermal Business to KKR for a total consideration of $1.9 billion. Net cash proceeds from the transaction are expected to be $1.3 billion after the assumption of projected debt, estimated taxes, obligations owed and transaction expenses.
BUSINESS
murphyshockeylaw.net

PDF Report on the Import-Export Details of Tackifying Resin Market 2021-28 | ExxonMobil, Arizona Chemical, Kolon, Arakawa Chemical

In this study, we have uploaded a latest industry analysis by the Global Tackifying Resin Market 2021-2027 sales and demand evaluation that accelerated through forecast period 2027 as possible growth statistics recover across the globe. The new findings on the global Tackifying Resin market are completely intended to showcase powerful insights into hidden growth opportunities as well as key challenges that have faced by the industry manufacturers. Furthermore, the report offers numerous recommendations in order to help businesses to get prepare for various unforeseen threats.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Devon Energy (DVN) Announces $1B Share Buyback

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a fixed-plus-variable dividend of $0.84 per share based on the company’s third-quarter financial performance. This represents a 71 percent increase in the dividend payout compared to the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on Dec. 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 10, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating on SunPower (SPWR) on Rising OpEx Levels

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd reiterated an Underweight rating and $26.00 price target on SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) after the company ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA) Announces Next-Gen Capecitabine Inhibits DPD in Phase 1b Interim Analysis

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing products to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need conditions, announced today that the Company’s Next Generation Capecitabine dosage regimen (a combination of PCS6422 administered with capecitabine) successfully inhibited dihydropyrimidine dehydrogenase (DPD), altering the metabolism of 5-fluoruracil (5-FU) at least during the first 24-48 hours after PCS6422 administration but not throughout the 7 days of capecitabine dosing. If Next Generation Capecitabine inhibits the metabolism of 5-FU throughout capecitabine dosing, the combination product could be a more potent and safer cancer treatment than current chemotherapy drugs including FDA approved capecitabine, opening a multi-billion-dollar cancer chemotherapy market across multiple types of cancer.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Investor's Business Daily

Berry Plastics Sees IBD RS Rating Climb To 73

In a welcome move, Berry Plastics (BERY) saw its Relative Strength Rating improve from 70 to 73 on Thursday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. This proprietary rating measures technical performance by showing how a stock's price...
INDUSTRY
moneyandmarkets.com

Bulletproof Big Oil Stock Pays 5.5% Dividend

Editor’s Note: Time is running out! We’ve never seen anything like it in the history of the stock market. Adam O’Dell calls it the “Perfect Trading Window,” and he’s identified why it could make some investors very rich. In fact, he’s found the perfect way to play it. It already crushes the market by 6X, but he’s targeting at least one 100% win every month over the next 12 months during this “Perfect Trading Window.” Go here now to get a front-row seat when he reveals all the details tomorrow, November 4.
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

Supply chain disruptions this year have been a bane but could be a potential boon for Coupa Software. PagerDuty stands to benefit significantly from the rapid increase in spending on corporate digital transformation. The U.S. equity market reached new highs in October 2021, after struggling in the previous month. Despite...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy