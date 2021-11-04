Eastman Chemical (EMN) Sells Adhesives Resins Business to Synthomer for $1B

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced that it has agreed to sell its express delivery business in China (the "Business") to J&T Express Co., Ltd. (J&T Express China), a PRC limited liability company and a logistics services provider in China, at approximately RMB6.8 billion (US$1.1 billion) enterprise value. The sale does not include any of BEST's other businesses, namely, Supply Chain Management, Freight, Ucargo and Global. The consideration to be paid for the Business is subject to certain adjustments and conditions under the terms of a definitive agreement entered into by the parties. BEST currently expects to receive approximately RMB3.9 billion (US$0.6 billion) for the Business in cash.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO