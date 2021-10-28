Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC) Appoints Max Yzaguirre to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) (the “Company”) is honored to announce the addition of Janet O. Estep, Jill E. Schurtz, and Mary E. Zimmer to its board of directors. Ms. Estep is an experienced executive with extensive knowledge of digital technology, electronic payments, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, product development, and sales, marketing, and risk management. Ms. Schurtz is the current CEO and Chief Investment Officer of the St. Paul Teachers’ Retirement Fund Association and brings expertise in investment and portfolio management, retirement administration, investment banking, mergers and acquisitions, and sales and marketing management. Ms. Zimmer is a highly accomplished financial industry executive with extensive knowledge of wealth management, capital markets, strategic planning, client segmentation, and product development.

14 DAYS AGO