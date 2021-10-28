Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC) Appoints Max Yzaguirre to its Board
Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ: LBC), the holding company for Luther Burbank Savings ("the Bank"),...
Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, today announced that it has acquired Techshot, Inc., a leader in biotechnology in microgravity, bioprinting, and on-orbit manufacturing needed for commercial space-based research and development.
PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PCB), the holding company of Pacific City Bank (the "Bank"), today announced the appointment of Janice Chung to the Board of Directors of the Company and the Bank effective November 1, 2021. This appointment increases the membership of the Company's Board of Directors from eight to nine.
Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease with three ongoing Phase 1 clinical trials, today announced the appointment of Dr. Carrie Brownstein, M.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Brownstein currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer at Cellectis. She will replace Josiah Hornblower, Shattuck's Chairman and founder, who is stepping down from the Board of Directors. George Golumbeski, Ph.D., has been appointed Chairman of the Board.
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the "Bank") announced that Chaya Pamula and Katrina A. Robinson were appointed to the Boards of Directors of both the Company and the Bank effective October 25, 2021. Ms. Pamula is an accomplished technologist, philanthropist and entrepreneur, and Ms. Robinson is a trust company CEO.
PROCEPT® BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today announced the appointment of Elisabeth Sandoval to its Board of Directors.
Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR), the leader in sleep health, innovation, science, and research, today announced the appointment to its Board of Directors of Phillip Eyler, a transformational global leader of thermal technology solutions for automotive and medical customers, and Angel L. Mendez, an accomplished global operations executive in multinational technology companies.
urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO), a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company focused on the indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") market, today announced the appointment of Sonia Lo to the Company's Board of Directors.
Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) (the "Company") is honored to announce the addition of Janet O. Estep, Jill E. Schurtz, and Mary E. Zimmer to its board of directors. Ms. Estep is an experienced executive with extensive knowledge of digital technology, electronic payments, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, product development, and sales, marketing, and risk management. Ms. Schurtz is the current CEO and Chief Investment Officer of the St. Paul Teachers' Retirement Fund Association and brings expertise in investment and portfolio management, retirement administration, investment banking, mergers and acquisitions, and sales and marketing management. Ms. Zimmer is a highly accomplished financial industry executive with extensive knowledge of wealth management, capital markets, strategic planning, client segmentation, and product development.
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina (the "Company" or "Cognition"), today announced the addition of Ellen B. Richstone to the company's board of directors, where she will serve as the chair of the audit committee. Mrs. Richstone brings extensive financial and operational experience to Cognition's board, having served as chief financial officer and treasurer for Fortune 500 companies, and as a board member for companies in manufacturing and technology industries.
Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced that Dr. Tunde Sotunde MD, MBA, FAAP has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Dr. Sotunde has more than 20 years' experience in the health care industry and currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, North Carolina's largest insurer which provides coverage to more than 4.2 million members. Dr. Sotunde will fill the seat vacated by Michael D'Amato, who has decided to retire from the Board.
89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced the appointment of Kathy LaPorte to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. LaPorte brings deep expertise and valuable experience in the industry to the Company.
Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that Jay Brown has joined its board of directors effective October 22, 2021. Mr. Brown is a visionary entrepreneur and business leader who co-founded Roc...
Dorman Products, Inc.(NASDAQ: DORM) today announced that J. Darrell Thomas has been appointed as an independent director to the Company's Board of Directors, effective October 30, 2021. Mr. Thomas' appointment expands the Board to nine directors, seven of whom are independent directors. Mr. Thomas will be a member of the Company's Audit, Compensation and Corporate Governance and Nominating committees.
The Children's Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE), the largest pure-play children's specialty apparel retailer in North America, today announced that on November 1, 2021, the Company appointed Katherine Kountze to the Company's Board of Directors and as a member of the Audit Committee. Ms. Kountze will hold office until the annual meeting of stockholders of the Company to be held in 2022. Ms. Kountze is an independent director under applicable SEC and Nasdaq rules.
Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) today announced that its board of directors elected Carlos Gutierrez to join the board as a director. Gutierrez, 67, is a former U.S. Secretary of Commerce and the current CEO and executive chairman of EmPath, Inc., a SaaS technology platform that uses machine learning to identify employee skills for large organizations.
Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) today announced the appointment of Marjorie T. Sennett to Cognex's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Sennett will serve on the Audit Committee. "We are...
AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) announced today that its Board of Directors has elected Andrew Johnson to the Board effective October 21, 2021. Mr. Johnson will serve as an independent director on the Company's Audit Committee. With his appointment, AGNC's Board of Directors now consists of nine members, including seven independent directors.
Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) today announced that Michael Kobori and Kenneth Simril have been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective October 25, 2021. Kobori is currently the Chief...
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI), a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, today announced that it has expanded the Board of Directors with the election of Ms. Collete English Dixon, effective November 2, 2021. She will also serve as a member of the Board's Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee.
PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor ecosystem, today announced that Ye Jane Li has joined the Company's Board of Directors as an independent director effective November 3, 2021.
