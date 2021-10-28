CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Czech Republic reports bird flu at commercial poultry farm

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic reported an outbreak of bird flu of the...

mining.com

Poland and Czech Republic close to agreement on Turow mine, says minister

One more meeting could be enough to reach an agreement between Poland and the Czech Republic on the Turow lignite mine, the Polish climate minister said on Wednesday, in what would resolve the most serious spat between the two countries in decades. The European Union’s top court has told Poland...
INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

German engineering orders jump 65% in September – VDMA

BERLIN (Reuters) – A one-off boost from large-scale industrial facilities in September prompted German engineering companies’ order books, though supply bottlenecks are snagging how quickly orders can be filled, industry association VDMA said on Thursday. Total orders increased by 65% year on year, helped by foreign orders that nearly doubled,...
INDUSTRY
The Poultry Site

Namibia stops poultry imports from Germany, Netherlands after bird flu outbreak

Reuters reports that Germany reported the bird flu outbreak at a goose farm last week while commercial farms across the Netherlands were ordered to keep all poultry inside after an outbreak at a farm in the central province of Flevoland. Namibia's veterinary services directorate said it had with immediate effect...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Wrexham: Bird flu confirmed among poultry and wild birds

Bird flu has been confirmed in poultry and wild birds at a premises in north Wales, the Welsh government has said. The Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales confirmed the presence of the H5N1 strain at a premises in Wrexham county. The Welsh government said temporary control zones had been immediately...
WORLD
Robert Muller
The Poultry Site

Germany detects bird flu outbreak at goose farm

According to Reuters, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) issued the bird flu notification on 27 October. The case was identified at a farm of 663 geese in Brunsbüttel in Schleswig-Holstein, in northern Germany. The report says that the outbreak started on 22 October and was confirmed by German animal health authorities on 23 October.
ANIMALS
The Poultry Site

Dutch farmers told to keep poultry indoors to limit spread of bird flu

Around 36,000 animals on the farm will be culled to limit the spread of the disease, the Netherlands agriculture ministry said. Dutch animal health authorities have established movement restrictions on poultry farms in the 10km area around the affected farm. The restrictions apply to birds, eggs, poultry manure and litter as well as other animal and animal products from poultry farms. Authorities are also testing poultry farms within a 3km radius of the original outbreak for the virus.
AGRICULTURE
offshore-technology.com

Gazelle, Czech Republic

Gazelle is a 166km-long onshore pipeline project operated by NET4GAS. This gas pipeline, with a maximum diameter of 55 inches, starts at Usti nad Labem (Czech Republic) and ends in Bavaria (Germany). The Gazelle project started operations in 2013 and is owned by NET4GAS. The Gazelle project is associated with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WNMT AM 650

Italy reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak among poultry, OIE says

PARIS (Reuters) – Italy has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu in a commercial farm of fattening turkeys in the north of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday. The outbreak killed 200 birds out of a flock of nearly 13,000 on...
AGRICULTURE
#Poultry#Birds#Bird Flu#Czech Republic#Reuters#H5n1
bloombergtax.com

Czech Republic Announces VAT Relief Measures for Energy Products, Specific Respirators

The Czech Government Oct. 18 announced VAT relief measures for energy products and specific respirators. The announcement includes measures to: 1) waive VAT on the supply of electricity and gas for November and December; and 2) extend the VAT exemption for the supply of specified respirators to Dec. 31 from Oct. 31, due to the coronavirus pandemic. [Czech Republic, Government Portal, 10/18/21]
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

Exclusive-Major commodities traders sue Brazil coffee farmers for defaults

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) – Commodities traders including Louis Dreyfus, Olam and Volcafe are pursuing legal action against hundreds of Brazilian coffee farmers whose failure to deliver on pre-agreed sales has left the merchants exposed to losses, according to sources and documents seen by Reuters. Arabica coffee prices have rallied some...
AGRICULTURE
104.1 WIKY

Russia’s daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s daily COVID-19 death toll reached a record high of 1,195 on Thursday amid a surge in cases that has forced officials to impose a nationwide workplace shutdown. The government coronavirus task force also reported 40,217 new infections in the past 24 hours, including 6,305 in Moscow.
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

EBRD sees Russian economy growing 3% in 2022, notes sanctions risk

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian economy will grow 3.0% in 2022 after expanding 4.3% this year, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Thursday, pointing to geopolitical risks that could cloud the economic outlook. The Russian economy has already recovered to pre-pandemic levels after its sharpest contraction in...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

Poland says Belarusian soldiers threatened to fire at its troops

WARSAW (Reuters) – Belarusian soldiers threatened to open fire on Polish troops just across the border, the Polish Defence Ministry said on Thursday, in what it said was an attempt to escalate a crisis over migrants at their common frontier. Warsaw and the European Union accuse Belarus of deliberately encouraging...
MILITARY
The Independent

German factory orders make feeble recovery in September

German factory orders, an important indicator for Europe s biggest economy, made a feeble recovery in September after a big drop the previous month, official data showed Thursday.The Economy Ministry said orders were up 1.3% after a steep 8.8% decline in August. Even September's small gain was boosted by bulk orders in the manufacturing sector, without which there would have been only a 0.2% increase.Demand was led by orders from outside the 19 nations using the euro currency, which were up 14.9%. Domestic orders dropped 5.9%, and those from elsewhere in the eurozone fell 7.3%.For the third quarter as...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

Colombian beetles exported to Japan with help from cryptocurrency

TUNJA, Colombia (Reuters) – A Colombian exporter of long-horned beetles, a popular pet for Japanese children, has created its own cryptocurrency to avoid high commissions on international sales. “It’s an alternative to be able to export the beetles to Japan or any other part of the world and be able...
PETS
The Independent

Cable car plummets to ground in Czech Republic, killing worker

One person was killed after a cable car crashed to the ground in the Czech Republic.Officials said one of two cabins dropped from its cable in the north of the country on Sunday afternoon.The fatality was reported to be a staff member who was alone in the vehicle when it fell onto the mountainside. None of the 15 people from the second cabin were injured, rescuers said. An investigation has now been launched. Rescue spokesman Michael Georgiev told Czech television: "One cabin fell while on its way down. There was one person inside, who unfortunately succumbed to their injuries."Fortunately, the other cabin stayed in its normal place, some 15 people were evacuated, they should be without injuries, just suffered mental shock.”The incident was the first involving the Czech Republic's oldest cable car, which dates to 1933.Operated by the Czech Railways, it leads almost to the top of 3,300 feet (1,000 metres) Jested Mountain, near the city of Liberec.The crash took place the day before the cable car was scheduled to undergo a planned two-week maintenance.
ACCIDENTS
SFGate

Cable car crashes in northern Czech Republic, killing 1

PRAGUE (AP) — A cable car crashed in the northern Czech Republic, killing one person Sunday, officials said. One of the two cabins of the cable car crashed to the ground in the afternoon. The only person onboard, a staff member, was killed, said Martin Puta, the head of the regional government. Puta said he hoped the cause will be investigated soon.
ACCIDENTS
just-food.com

US poultry group Foster Farms ‘exploring sale’

Foster Farms, the US poultry business, is reportedly considering a sale of the company. Bloomberg, citing an unnamed source, has reported the processor has hired advisers to solicit bids from possible suitors. Just Food approached Foster Farms for comment. In a statement, the company said: “Foster Farms has and will...
AGRICULTURE

