Soil organic matter is essential for colony growth in subterranean termites

By Aaron Mullins
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntrinsic dinitrogen (N2) fixation by diazotrophic bacteria in termite hindguts has been considered an important pathway for nitrogen acquisition in termites. However, studies that supported this claim focused on measuring instant N2 fixation rates and failed to address their relationship with termite colony growth and reproduction over time. We here argue...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Quantifying cell-generated forces: Poisson's ratio matters

Quantifying mechanical forces generated by cellular systems has led to key insights into a broad range of biological phenomena from cell adhesion to immune cell activation. Traction force microscopy (TFM), the most widely employed force measurement methodology, fundamentally relies on knowledge of the force-displacement relationship and mechanical properties of the substrate. Together with the elastic modulus, the Poisson's ratio is a basic material property that to date has largely been overlooked in TFM. Here, we evaluate the sensitivity of TFM to Poisson's ratio by employing a series of computer simulations and experimental data analysis. We demonstrate how applying the correct Poisson's ratio is important for accurate force reconstruction and develop a framework for the determination of error levels resulting from the misestimation of the Poisson's ratio. In addition, we provide experimental estimation of the Poisson's ratios of elastic substrates commonly applied in TFM. Our work thus highlights the role of Poisson's ratio underpinning cellular force quantification studied across many biological systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The proximity of a highway increases CO respiration in forest soil and decreases the stability of soil organic matter

Roadways traverse many forest areas and they often have harmful effects on forest soils, including the modified stability of soil organic matter (SOM). Soil CO2 respiration is an important indicator of SOM biological stability. The aim of this study was to test the hypotheses that a roadway will (1) modify the composition of the cation exchange capacity of adjacent forest soils, and (2) significantly decrease the stability of SOM. Two study sites were established in Scots pine and Silver fir stands, located close to the S7 highway in central Poland, which was opened to traffic in 1984. From each site, samples were taken at 2, 12 and 22Â m from the forest edge. Soil CO2 respiration was determined using closed chamber incubation with an alkali trap. We also conducted a comprehensive analysis of soil chemical properties. The stoichiometric ratios of chosen chemical parameters to total carbon (Ct) were calculated. In both sites, we observed increased soil pH and CO2 respiration in the vicinity of the highway, as well as increased ratios of exchangeable calcium (Ca), magnesium (Mg) and sodium (Na) to Ct. In the fir site, the humic and fulvic acids, the dissolved organic carbon (DOC) content and aluminum (Al) to Ct ratio were depleted in close proximity to the highway. We suggest that the combined effect of Ca and Na ions, originating from winter de-icing, caused the depletion of Al and hydrogen (H) in the soil close to the forest edge and, therefore, resulted in lower SOM stability expressed as the decreased DOC and pyrophosphate-extractable carbon content, as well as the release of CO2. We conclude that the changes of SOM stability with distance were the effect of modification of ion-exchange relationships (particularly base cations versus Al3+ with H+) rather than forest stand species or intrinsic SOM properties (like functional groups, the recalcitrance of bindings etc.). Our work supports earlier studies, confirming the significant impact of Al and H on SOM stability.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Plasmon-induced transparency sensor for detection of minuscule refractive index changes in ultra-low index materials

Detection of low-index materials such as aerogels and also detection of refractive index variations in these materials is still a challenging task. Here, a high figure of merit (FOM) sensor based on plasmon-induced transparency (PIT) is proposed for the detection of aerogel refractive index changes. In the proposed PIT sensor, the transparency window in an opaque region arises from the coupling between surface plasmon polariton (SPP) mode and planar waveguide mode. By comprising sub-wavelength grating (SWG) in the planar waveguide region, the maximum of the electric field of waveguide occurs in a low index media. This facilitates detection of the aerogels when they are used as the low index material (sensing material). Application of the subwavelength grating waveguide also improves the sensitivity of the sensor by a factor of six compared to a conventional structure with a homogenous waveguide. The proposed structure has a quality factor of Q"‰â‰¥"‰1800, and a reflection of 86%, and can detect the refractive index changes as low as Î”n"‰="‰0.002 (around n"‰="‰1.0). The lineshape, Q-factor, and resonant wavelength of the transparency spectrum can be controlled by tailoring the structural parameters. Our work also has potential application in switching, filtering, and spectral shaping.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Sugary drink consumption and risk of kidney and bladder cancer in Japanese adults

Globally, sugary drinks are widely consumed, however, few epidemiologic studies have investigated the association between sugary drink consumption and risk of kidney and bladder cancer. We examined the association of sugary drinks with risk of kidney and bladder cancer in 73,024 participants from the Japan Public Health Center-based Prospective Study who reported no history of cancer. Sugary drink consumption was assessed using a validated food frequency questionnaire at study baseline (1995"“1999). Individuals were followed to December 31, 2013. Multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression models were used to calculate hazard ratios (HR) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs). During 1,069,815 person years of follow-up, 169 kidney cancer and 297 bladder cancer cases were documented. After adjusting for potential confounders, no greater risk of kidney and bladder cancer was observed. However, sugary drink consumption was positively associated with the risk of kidney cancer (HR for 100Â ml/day increase in consumption was 1.11 [95% CI 1.01"“1.22]) and bladder cancer (HR for 100Â ml/d increase in consumption was 1.11 [95% CI 1.01"“1.22]) among women after exclusion of cases diagnosed in the first three years of follow-up. In this large prospective cohort, consumption of sugary drinks was significantly associated with a small increase in hazard ratio for kidney and bladder cancer among women after exclusion of cases diagnosed within the first three years.
CANCER
Nature.com

Projecting the effects of land subsidence and sea level rise on storm surge flooding in Coastal North Carolina

Much of the United States Atlantic coastline continues to undergo subsidence due to post glacial settlement and ground water depletion. Combined with eustatic sea level rise (SLR), this contributes to an increased rate of relative SLR. In this work, we utilize the ADvanced CIRCulation model to project storm surges across coastal North Carolina. Recent hurricanes Irene and Matthew are simulated considering SLR and subsidence estimates for 2100. Relative to present day conditions, storm surge susceptible regions increase by 27% (Irene) to 40% (Matthew) due to subsidence. Combined with SLR (+"‰74Â cm), results suggest more than a doubling of areal flood extent for Irene and more than a three-fold increase for Hurricane Matthew. Considering current regional population distributions, this translates to an increase in at-risk populations of 18% to 61% due to subsidence. Even further, exposed populations are projected to swell relative to Matthew and Irene baseline simulations (8200 and 28,500) by more than 70,000 in all SLR scenarios (79,400 to 133,600). While increases in surge inundation are driven primarily by SLR in the region, there remains a substantial contribution due to vertical land movement. This outlines the importance of exploring spatially variable land movement in surge prediction, independent of SLR.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Independent somatic evolution underlies clustered neuroendocrine tumors in the human small intestine

Small intestine neuroendocrine tumor (SI-NET), the most common cancer of the small bowel, often displays a curious multifocal phenotype with several tumors clustered together in a limited intestinal segment. SI-NET also shows an unusual absence of driver mutations explaining tumor initiation and metastatic spread. The evolutionary trajectories that underlie multifocal SI-NET lesions could provide insight into the underlying tumor biology, but this question remains unresolved. Here, we determine the complete genome sequences of 61 tumors and metastases from 11 patients with multifocal SI-NET, allowing for elucidation of phylogenetic relationships between tumors within single patients. Intra-individual comparisons revealed a lack of shared somatic single-nucleotide variants among the sampled intestinal lesions, supporting an independent clonal origin. Furthermore, in three of the patients, two independent tumors had metastasized. We conclude that primary multifocal SI-NETs generally arise from clonally independent cells, suggesting a contribution from a cancer-priming local factor.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Nature.com

Biogeochemical impacts of flooding discharge with high suspended sediment on coastal seas: a modeling study for a microtidal open bay

Freshwater, suspended sediment matter (SSM), and nutrients discharged from rivers into the ocean have large impacts on biological production. In particular, during floods, coastal areas are greatly stirred up and large amounts of nutrients are supplied to the sea surface. We investigate the biogeochemical impact of flooding river discharges containing a large amount of SSM by conducting numerical simulations for a specific flooding event of the Yura River, Japan. Parameters are varied over wide ranges of SSM properties and nutrient content in riverine water. Two qualitatively different regimes of the riverine plume, hypopycnal and hyperpycnal, appear within realistic parameter ranges. Compared with the reference case without SSM, the surface salinity (nutrients) within the riverine plume becomes lower (higher) in hypopycnal cases and higher (lower) in hyperpycnal cases within a few days after the flooding discharge. These results suggest the necessity of properly taking into account the effect of SSM in assessing the influence of high river discharges on coastal biogeochemistry. It is the case not only for the specific river and event we are dealing with but also for other flooding events and other rivers and connecting coastal seas.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Dark Matter from Exponential Growth

We propose a novel mechanism for the production of dark matter (DM) from a thermal bath based on the idea that DM particles. , this leads to an exponential growth of the DM number density in close analogy to other familiar exponential growth processes in nature. We demonstrate that this mechanism complements freeze-in and freeze-out production in a generic way, opening new parameter space to explain the observed DM abundance, and we discuss observational prospects for such scenarios.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Metamachines of pluripotent colloids

Machines enabled the Industrial Revolution and are central to modern technological progress: A machine's parts transmit forces, motion, and energy to one another in a predetermined manner. Today's engineering frontier, building artificial micromachines that emulate the biological machinery of living organisms, requires faithful assembly and energy consumption at the microscale. Here, we demonstrate the programmable assembly of active particles into autonomous metamachines using optical templates. Metamachines, or machines made of machines, are stable, mobile and autonomous architectures, whose dynamics stems from the geometry. We use the interplay between anisotropic force generation of the active colloids with the control of their orientation by local geometry. This allows autonomous reprogramming of active particles of the metamachines to achieve multiple functions. It permits the modular assembly of metamachines by fusion, reconfiguration of metamachines and, we anticipate, a shift in focus of self-assembly towards active matter and reprogrammable materials.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Analysing the distance decay of community similarity in river networks using Bayesian methods

The distance decay of community similarity (DDCS) is a pattern that is widely observed in terrestrial and aquatic environments. Niche-based theories argue that species are sorted in space according to their ability to adapt to new environmental conditions. The ecological neutral theory argues that community similarity decays due to ecological drift. The continuum hypothesis provides an intermediate perspective between niche-based theories and the neutral theory, arguing that niche and neutral factors are at the opposite ends of a continuum that ranges from competitive to stochastic exclusion. We assessed the association between niche-based and neutral factors and changes in community similarity measured by Sorensen's index in riparian plant communities. We assessed the importance of neutral processes using network distances and flow connection and of niche-based processes using Strahler order differences and precipitation differences. We used a hierarchical Bayesian approach to determine which perspective is best supported by the results. We used dataset composed of 338 vegetation censuses from eleven river basins in continental Portugal. We observed that changes in Sorensen indices were associated with network distance, flow connection, Strahler order difference and precipitation difference but to different degrees. The results suggest that community similarity changes are associated with environmental and neutral factors, supporting the continuum hypothesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metacyclogenesis defects and gene expression hallmarks of histone deacetylase 4-deficient Trypanosoma cruzi cells

Trypanosoma cruzi-the causative agent of Chagas disease-like other kinetoplastids, relies mostly on post-transcriptional mechanisms for regulation of gene expression. However, trypanosomatids undergo drastic changes in nuclear architecture and chromatin structure along their complex life cycle which, combined with a remarkable set of reversible histone post-translational modifications, indicate that chromatin is also a target for control of gene expression and differentiation signals in these organisms. Chromatin-modifying enzymes have a direct impact on gene expression programs and DNA metabolism. In this work, we have investigated the function of T. cruzi histone deacetylase 4 (TcHDAC4). We show that, although TcHDAC4 is not essential for viability, metacyclic trypomastigote TcHDAC4 null mutants show a thin cell body and a round and less condensed nucleus located very close to the kinetoplast. Sixty-four acetylation sites were quantitatively evaluated, which revealed H2AT85ac, H4K10ac and H4K78ac as potential target sites of TcHDAC4. Gene expression analyses identified three chromosomes with overrepresented regions of differentially expressed genes in the TcHDAC4 knockout mutant compared with the wild type, showing clusters of either up or downregulated genes. The adjacent chromosomal location of some of these genes indicates that TcHDAC4 participates in gene expression regulation during T. cruzi differentiation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Imaging intact human organs with local resolution of cellular structures using hierarchical phase-contrast tomography

Imaging intact human organs from the organ to the cellular scale in three dimensions is a goal of biomedical imaging. To meet this challenge, we developed hierarchical phase-contrast tomography (HiP-CT), an X-ray phase propagation technique using the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility (ESRF)'s Extremely Brilliant Source (EBS). The spatial coherence of the ESRF-EBS combined with our beamline equipment, sample preparation and scanning developments enabled us to perform non-destructive, three-dimensional (3D) scans with hierarchically increasing resolution at any location in whole human organs. We applied HiP-CT to image five intact human organ types: brain, lung, heart, kidney and spleen. HiP-CT provided a structural overview of each whole organ followed by multiple higher-resolution volumes of interest, capturing organotypic functional units and certain individual specialized cells within intact human organs. We demonstrate the potential applications of HiP-CT through quantification and morphometry of glomeruli in an intact human kidney and identification of regional changes in the tissue architecture in a lung from a deceased donor with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Annual assessment of the wastewater treatment capacity of the microalga Scenedesmus almeriensis and optimisation of operational conditions

The depth of the culture and the dilution rate have a striking effect on the biomass productivity and the nutrient recovery capacity of microalgal cultures. The combination of culture depth and dilution rate that allows to maximise the performance of the system depends on environmental conditions. In the current study, a response surface methodology was used to explore the relationship between the two most relevant operational conditions and the biomass productivity achieved in 8.3 m2 pilot-scale raceways operated using urban wastewater. Four polynomial models were developed, one for each season of the year. The software predicted biomass productivities of 12.3, 25.6, 32.7, and 18.9Â gÂ·mâˆ’2Â·dayâˆ’1 in winter, spring, summer, and autumn, respectively. The models were further validated at pilot-scale with R2 values ranging within 0.81 and 0.91, depending on the season. Lower culture depths had the advantage of minimising nitrification and stripping but allow to process a lower volume of wastewater per surface area. Biomass productivity was higher at culture depths of 0.05Â m, when compared to 0.12 and 0.20Â m, while the optimal dilution rate was season-dependent. Results reported herein are useful for optimising the biomass productivity of raceway reactors located outdoors throughout the year.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Location-dependent threat and associated neural abnormalities in clinical anxiety

Anxiety disorders are characterized by maladaptive defensive responses to distal or uncertain threats. Elucidating neural mechanisms of anxiety is essential to understand the development and maintenance of anxiety disorders. In fMRI, patients with pathological anxiety (ANX, n"‰="‰23) and healthy controls (HC, n"‰="‰28) completed a contextual threat learning paradigm in which they picked flowers in a virtual environment comprising a danger zone in which flowers were paired with shock and a safe zone (no shock). ANX compared with HC showed 1) decreased ventromedial prefrontal cortex and anterior hippocampus activation during the task, particularly in the safe zone, 2) increased insula and dorsomedial prefrontal cortex activation during the task, particularly in the danger zone, and 3) increased amygdala and midbrain/periaqueductal gray activation in the danger zone prior to potential shock delivery. Findings suggest that ANX engage brain areas differently to modulate context-appropriate emotional responses when learning to discriminate cues within an environment.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Serum apolipoprotein A-I potentiates the therapeutic efficacy of lysocin E against Staphylococcus aureus

Lysocin E is a lipopeptide with antibiotic activity against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. For unclear reasons, the antibacterial activity of lysocin E in a mouse systemic infection model is higher than expected from in vitro results, and the in vitro activity is enhanced by addition of bovine serum. Here, we confirm that serum from various species, including humans, increases lysocin E antimicrobial activity, and identify apolipoprotein A-I (ApoA-I) as an enhancing factor. ApoA-I increases the antibacterial activity of lysocin E when added in vitro, and the antibiotic displays reduced activity in ApoA-I gene knockout mice. Binding of ApoA-I to lysocin E is enhanced by lipid II, a cell-wall synthesis precursor found in the bacterial membrane. Thus, the antimicrobial activity of lysocin E is potentiated through interactions with host serum proteins and microbial components.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Toxicity thresholds of nine herbicides to coral symbionts (Symbiodiniaceae)

Over 30 herbicides have been detected in catchments and waters of the Great Barrier Reef (GBR) and their toxicity to key tropical species, including the coral endosymbiotic algae Symbiodiniaceae, is not generally considered in current water quality guideline values (WQGVs). Mutualistic symbionts of the family Symbiodiniaceae are essential for the survival of scleractinian corals. We tested the effects of nine GBR-relevant herbicides on photosynthetic efficiency (Î”F/Fm"²) and specific growth rate (SGR) over 14Â days of cultured coral endosymbiont Cladocopium goreaui (formerly Symbiodinium clade C1). All seven Photosystem II (PSII) herbicides tested inhibited Î”F/Fm"² and SGR, with toxicity thresholds for SGR ranging between 2.75 and 320Â Âµg Lâˆ’1 (no effect concentration) and 2.54"“257Â Âµg Lâˆ’1 (EC10). There was a strong correlation between EC50s for Î”F/Fm"² and SGR for all PSII herbicides indicating that inhibition of Î”F/Fm"² can be considered a biologically relevant toxicity endpoint for PSII herbicides to this species. The non-PSII herbicides haloxyfop and imazapic did not affect Î”F/Fm"² or SGR at the highest concentrations tested. The inclusion of this toxicity data for Symbiodiniaceae will contribute to improving WQGVs to adequately inform risk assessments and the management of herbicides in tropical marine ecosystems.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Higher intake of whole grains and dietary fiber are associated with lower risk of liver cancer and chronic liver disease mortality

The relationship between dietary factors and liver disease remains poorly understood. This study evaluated the associations of whole grain and dietary fiber intake with liver cancer risk and chronic liver disease mortality. The National Institutes of Health"“American Association of Retired Persons Diet and Health Study cohort recruited 485, 717 retired U.S. participants in 1995"“1996. Follow-up through 2011 identified 940 incident liver cancer cases and 993 deaths from chronic liver disease. Compared with the lowest, the highest quintile of whole grain intake was associated with lower liver cancer risk (Hazard ratio [HR]Q5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.78, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.63"“0.96) and chronic liver disease mortality (HRQ5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.44, 95% CI: 0.35"“0.55) in multivariable Cox models. Dietary fiber was also associated with lower liver cancer risk (HRQ5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.69, 95% CI: 0.53"“0.90) and chronic liver disease mortality (HRQ5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.37, 95% CI: 0.29"“0.48). Fiber from vegetables, beans and grains showed potential protective effect. Here, we show that higher intake of whole grain and dietary fiber are associated with lower risk of liver cancer and liver disease mortality.
CANCER
Nature.com

Tracking Brownian motion in three dimensions and characterization of individual nanoparticles using a fiber-based high-finesse microcavity

The dynamics of nanosystems in solution contain a wealth of information with relevance for diverse fields ranging from materials science to biology and biomedical applications. When nanosystems are marked with fluorophores or strong scatterers, it is possible to track their position and reveal internal motion with high spatial and temporal resolution. However, markers can be toxic, expensive, or change the object's intrinsic properties. Here, we simultaneously measure dispersive frequency shifts of three transverse modes of a high-finesse microcavity to obtain the three-dimensional path of unlabeled SiO2 nanospheres with 300"‰Î¼s temporal and down to 8"‰nm spatial resolution. This allows us to quantitatively determine properties such as the polarizability, hydrodynamic radius, and effective refractive index. The fiber-based cavity is integrated in a direct-laser-written microfluidic device that enables the precise control of the fluid with ultra-small sample volumes. Our approach enables quantitative nanomaterial characterization and the analysis of biomolecular motion at high bandwidth.
CHEMISTRY

