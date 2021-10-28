CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salivary microbiome profiling reveals a dysbiotic schizophrenia-associated microbiota

By Ying Qing
Cover picture for the articleSchizophrenia is a debilitating mental disorder and often has a prodromal period, referred to as clinical high risk (CHR) for psychosis, prior to the first episode. The etiology and pathogenesis of schizophrenia remain unclear. Despite the human gut microbiome being associated with schizophrenia, the role of the oral microbiome, which is...

MedicalXpress

Study finds association between long COVID symptoms and altered oral microbiome

Research by John P. Haran, MD, Ph.D., and Evan S. Bradley, MD, Ph.D., at UMass Chan Medical School, shows that patients with persistent long COVID symptoms have oral microbiomes with a significantly higher abundance of bacteria that induce inflammation. These findings suggest an association between the oral microbiome and long COVID that may point to dysfunction in the oral microbiome as a contributor to long COVID.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Indoxyl sulfate, a gut microbiome-derived uremic toxin, is associated with psychic anxiety and its functional magnetic resonance imaging-based neurologic signature

It is unknown whether indoles, metabolites of tryptophan that are derived entirely from bacterial metabolism in the gut, are associated with symptoms of depression and anxiety. Serum samples (baseline, 12Â weeks) were drawn from participants (n"‰="‰196) randomized to treatment with cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), escitalopram, or duloxetine for major depressive disorder. Baseline indoxyl sulfate abundance was positively correlated with severity of psychic anxiety and total anxiety and with resting state functional connectivity to a network that processes aversive stimuli (which includes the subcallosal cingulate cortex (SCC-FC), bilateral anterior insula, right anterior midcingulate cortex, and the right premotor areas). The relation between indoxyl sulfate and psychic anxiety was mediated only through the metabolite's effect on the SCC-FC with the premotor area. Baseline indole abundances were unrelated to post-treatment outcome measures, and changes in symptoms were not correlated with changes in indole concentrations. These results suggest that CBT and antidepressant medications relieve anxiety via mechanisms unrelated to modulation of indoles derived from gut microbiota; it remains possible that treatment-related improvement stems from their impact on other aspects of the gut microbiome. A peripheral gut microbiome-derived metabolite was associated with altered neural processing and with psychiatric symptom (anxiety) in humans, which provides further evidence that gut microbiome disruption can contribute to neuropsychiatric disorders that may require different therapeutic approaches. Given the exploratory nature of this study, findings should be replicated in confirmatory studies.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Quantifying cell-generated forces: Poisson's ratio matters

Quantifying mechanical forces generated by cellular systems has led to key insights into a broad range of biological phenomena from cell adhesion to immune cell activation. Traction force microscopy (TFM), the most widely employed force measurement methodology, fundamentally relies on knowledge of the force-displacement relationship and mechanical properties of the substrate. Together with the elastic modulus, the Poisson's ratio is a basic material property that to date has largely been overlooked in TFM. Here, we evaluate the sensitivity of TFM to Poisson's ratio by employing a series of computer simulations and experimental data analysis. We demonstrate how applying the correct Poisson's ratio is important for accurate force reconstruction and develop a framework for the determination of error levels resulting from the misestimation of the Poisson's ratio. In addition, we provide experimental estimation of the Poisson's ratios of elastic substrates commonly applied in TFM. Our work thus highlights the role of Poisson's ratio underpinning cellular force quantification studied across many biological systems.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

A Pill for C difficile Works by Increasing Microbiome Diversity

An oral treatment with freeze-dried human stool can successfully treat Clostridioides difficile infections by increasing the diversity of microorganisms in the colon, researchers say. CP101, under development by Finch Therapeutics, proved more effective than a placebo in preventing recurrent infections for up to 24 weeks. The CP101 capsules contain a...
SCIENCE
#Science And Technology#Bio#Profiling#Oral Hygiene#Fes#Chr#Hc
Nature.com

Oral microbiome findings challenge dentistry dogma

Complex microbial communities in the mouth clarify the causes of, and provide new treatments for, dental disease. Kristina Campbell is a freelance science journalist in Victoria, Canada. You have full access to this article via your institution. The bacterium Streptococcus mutans was first implicated in causing dental caries in 1924,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Salivary gland extract from the deer tick, Ixodes scapularis, facilitates neuroinvasion by Powassan virus in BALB/c mice

Powassan virus (POWV) is a neuroinvasive flavivirus transmitted to mammals by the bite of ixodid ticks. In this study, we sought to investigate the impact of tick salivary gland extract (SGE) on POWV neuroinvasion. BALB/c mice were footpad inoculated with either a high dose or a low dose of POWV, with and without Ixodes scapularis salivary gland extract. Brain and spinal cord were extracted daily, and immunohistochemical techniques were used for temporal tracking of POWV antigen. The temporal pattern of POWV staining showed a caudal to rostral spread of POWV in the brains of mice from both high dose infection groups. For the high dose infection groups, the presence of tick SGE did not influence the spread of POWV in the brain. Mice infected with the low dose of virus alone did not present POWV staining in the brain; however, in the presence of SGE, low dose infected mice presented scattered foci of POWV-infected cells throughout the brain. This study shows that tick SGE facilitates POWV neuroinvasion when mice are infected with the lower dose of POWV. We also found two patterns of central nervous system invasion that were directly influenced by the dose of POWV administered.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Microbiomes of an oyster are shaped by metabolism and environment

Microbiomes can both influence and be influenced by metabolism, but this relationship remains unexplored for invertebrates. We examined the relationship between microbiome and metabolism in response to climate change using oysters as a model marine invertebrate. Oysters form economies and ecosystems across the globe, yet are vulnerable to climate change. Nine genetic lineages of the oyster Saccostrea glomerata were exposed to ambient and elevated temperature and PCO2 treatments. The metabolic rate (MR) and metabolic by-products of extracellular pH and CO2 were measured. The oyster-associated bacterial community in haemolymph was characterised using 16Â s rRNA gene sequencing. We found a significant negative relationship between MR and bacterial richness. Bacterial community composition was also significantly influenced by MR, extracellular CO2 and extracellular pH. The effects of extracellular CO2 depended on genotype, and the effects of extracellular pH depended on CO2 and temperature treatments. Changes in MR aligned with a shift in the relative abundance of 152 Amplicon Sequencing Variants (ASVs), with 113 negatively correlated with MR. Some spirochaete ASVs showed positive relationships with MR. We have identified a clear relationship between host metabolism and the microbiome in oysters. Altering this relationship will likely have consequences for the 12 billion USD oyster economy.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The fungal root endophyte Serendipita vermifera displays inter-kingdom synergistic beneficial effects with the microbiota in Arabidopsis thaliana and barley

Plant root-associated bacteria can confer protection against pathogen infection. By contrast, the beneficial effects of root endophytic fungi and their synergistic interactions with bacteria remain poorly defined. We demonstrate that the combined action of a fungal root endophyte from a widespread taxon with core bacterial microbiota members provides synergistic protection against an aggressive soil-borne pathogen in Arabidopsis thaliana and barley. We additionally reveal early inter-kingdom growth promotion benefits which are host and microbiota composition dependent. Using RNA-sequencing, we show that these beneficial activities are not associated with extensive host transcriptional reprogramming but rather with the modulation of expression of microbial effectors and carbohydrate-active enzymes.
AGRICULTURE
Science
Nature.com

Author Correction: Association between the relative abundance of gastric microbiota and the risk of gastric cancer: a case-control study

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-50054-x, published online 19 September 2019. The Data Availability section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. There, the Data Availability text,. "The data used and analyzed during the current study are available from the corresponding author by reasonable request.". "The sequence data are...
CANCER
Nature.com

Disentangling host"“microbiota complexity through hologenomics

Research on animal"“microbiota interactions has become a central topic in biological sciences because of its relevance to basic eco-evolutionary processes and applied questions in agriculture and health. However, animal hosts and their associated microbial communities are still seldom studied in a systemic fashion. Hologenomics, the integrated study of the genetic features of a eukaryotic host alongside that of its associated microbes, is becoming a feasible - yet still underexploited - approach that overcomes this limitation. Acknowledging the biological and genetic properties of both hosts and microbes, along with the advantages and disadvantages of implemented techniques, is essential for designing optimal studies that enable some of the major questions in biology to be addressed.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Gut microbiota of bats: pro-mutagenic properties and possible frontiers in preventing emerging disease

Bats are potential natural reservoirs for emerging viruses, causing deadly human diseases, such as COVID-19, MERS, SARS, Nipah, Hendra, and Ebola infections. The fundamental mechanisms by which bats are considered "living bioreactors" for emerging viruses are not fully understood. Some studies suggest that tolerance to viruses is linked to suppressing antiviral immune and inflammatory responses due to DNA damage by energy generated to fly. Our study reveals that bats' gut bacteria could also be involved in the host and its microbiota's DNA damage. We performed screening of lactic acid bacteria and bacilli isolated from bats' feces for mutagenic and oxidative activity by lux-biosensors. The pro-mutagenic activity was determined when expression of recA increased with the appearance of double-strand breaks in the cell DNA, while an increase of katG expression in the presence of hydroxyl radicals indicated antioxidant activity. We identified that most of the isolated bacteria have pro-mutagenic and antioxidant properties at the same time. This study reveals new insights into bat gut microbiota's potential involvement in antiviral response and opens new frontiers in preventing emerging diseases originating from bats.
WILDLIFE
nutraingredients-usa.com

Trend tracker: Microbiome research, alternative protein, consumers' health habits in focus

This industry trends round-up will shine the spotlight on microbiome research, alternative protein, and consumers' health and supplement intake habits amid the ongoing pandemic. Probiota Asia: Experts assess pioneering microbiome research on immunity, bone and joint health amid COVID-19 Exclusive findings on microbiome research centred around vaccine immunogenicity and gut...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Profiling intestinal microbiota of Metaplax longipes and Helice japonica and their co-occurrence relationships with habitat microbes

Intestinal microbiota plays key roles in maintaining the health and homeostasis of the host. However, information about whether the formation of intestinal microbiota of wild aquatic animals is associated with habitat microbes is not fully understood. Here, intestine samples were collected from two wild crab species and sediment samples were collected from the habitat environment. The total DNA of each sample was extracted, and the V3"“V4 regions of 16S rRNA were sequenced using the MiSeq platform. The purpose of this study was to investigate the composition and diversity of intestinal microbiota and habitat microbes, and bacterial community relationships between wild crab intestine and habitat sediment. In the present study, the composition and diversity of intestinal microbiota of the two crab species were different from the habitat microbes. In contrast, a similar composition and diversity of the intestinal microbiota were observed between two crab species. Moreover, the bacterial community relationships between crab intestine and habitat sediment were associated with intestinal regions. Further network analysis revealed that the network structure of the intestinal microbiota was not only associated with intestinal regions, but also with the crab species. Additionally, although the compositions of bacterial functions were similar between crab intestine and sediment, no significant correlation in bacterial functions was observed between crab intestine and sediment. The findings of the present study would contribute to understanding the relationship between intestinal microbiota of wild aquatic animal and habitat microbes, and providing new insights into the intestinal microbiota of wild aquatic animals.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A human iPSC-astroglia neurodevelopmental model reveals divergent transcriptomic patterns in schizophrenia

While neurodevelopmental abnormalities have been associated with schizophrenia (SCZ), the role of astroglia in disease pathophysiology remains poorly understood. In the present study, we used a human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived astrocyte model to investigate the temporal patterns of astroglia differentiation during developmental stages critical for SCZ using RNA sequencing. The model generated astrocyte-specific gene expression patterns during differentiation that corresponded well to astroglia-specific expression signatures of in vivo cortical fetal development. Using this model we identified SCZ-specific expression dynamics, and found that SCZ-associated differentially expressed genes were significantly enriched in the medial prefrontal cortex, striatum, and temporal lobe, targeting VWA5A and ADAMTS19. In addition, SCZ astrocytes displayed alterations in calcium signaling, and significantly decreased glutamate uptake and metalloproteinase activity relative to controls. These results implicate novel transcriptional dynamics in astrocyte differentiation in SCZ together with functional changes that are potentially important biological components of SCZ pathology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vitamin D and the risk of treatment-resistant and atypical depression: A Mendelian randomization study

Observational evidence has implicated vitamin D levels as a risk factor in major depressive disorder (MDD). Confounding or reverse causation may be driving these observed associations, with studies using genetics indicating little evidence of an effect. However, genetic studies have relied on broad definitions of depression. The genetic architecture of different depression subtypes may vary since MDD is a highly heterogenous condition, implying potentially diverging requirements in therapeutic approaches. We explored the associations between vitamin D and two subtypes of MDD, for which evidence of a causal link could have the greatest clinical benefits: treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and atypical depression (AD). We used a dual approach, combining observational data with genetic evidence from polygenic risk scores (PRS) and two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR), in the UK Biobank. There was some evidence of a weak association between vitamin D and both incident TRD (Ncases"‰="‰830) and AD (Ncases"‰="‰2366) in observational analyses, which largely attenuated when adjusting for confounders. Genetic evidence from PRS and two-sample MR, did not support a causal link between vitamin D and either TRD (Ncases"‰="‰1891, OR"‰="‰1.01 [95%CI 0.78, 1.31]) or AD (Ncases"‰="‰2101, OR"‰="‰1.04 [95%CI 0.80, 1.36]). Our comprehensive investigations indicated some evidence of an association between vitamin D and TRD/AD observationally, but little evidence of association when using PRS and MR, mirroring findings of genetic studies of vitamin D on broad depression phenotypes. Results do not support further clinical trials of vitamin D in these MDD subtypes but do not rule out that small effects may exist that require larger samples to detect.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Systems biological assessment of altered cytokine responses to bacteria and fungi reveals impaired immune functionality in schizophrenia

Evidence suggests that complex interactions between the immune system and brain have important etiological and therapeutic implications in schizophrenia. However, the detailed cellular and molecular basis of immune dysfunction in schizophrenia remains poorly characterized. To better understand the immune changes and molecular pathways, we systemically compared the cytokine responses of peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) derived from patients with schizophrenia and controls against bacterial, fungal, and purified microbial ligands, and identified aberrant cytokine response patterns to various pathogens, as well as reduced cytokine production after stimulation with muramyl dipeptide (MDP) in schizophrenia. Subsequently, we performed single-cell RNA sequencing on unstimulated and stimulated PBMCs from patients and controls and revealed widespread suppression of antiviral and inflammatory programs as well as impaired chemokine/cytokine"“receptor interaction networks in various immune cell subpopulations of schizophrenic patients after MDP stimulation. Moreover, serum MDP levels were elevated in these patients and correlated with the courseÂ of the disease, suggesting increased bacterial translocation along with disease progression. In vitro assays revealed that MDP pretreatment altered the functional response of normal PBMCs to its re-stimulation, which partially recapitulated the impaired immune function in schizophrenia. In conclusion, we delineated the molecular and cellular landscape of impaired immune function in schizophrenia, and proposed a mutual interplay between innate immune impairment, reduced pathogen clearance, increased MDP translocation along schizophrenia development, and blunted innate immune response. These findings provide new insights into the pathogenic mechanisms that drive systemic immune activation, neuroinflammation, and brain abnormalities in schizophrenia.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Flavokawain B alleviates LPS-induced acute lung injury via targeting myeloid differentiation factor 2

Acute lung injury (ALI) is a sudden onset systemic inflammatory response. ALI causes severe morbidity and death and currently no effective pharmacological therapies exist. Natural products represent an excellent resource for discovering new drugs. Screening anti-inflammatory compounds from the natural product bank may offer viable candidates for molecular-based therapies for ALI. In this study, 165 natural compounds were screened for anti-inflammatory activity in lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-challenged macrophages. Among the screened compounds, flavokawain B (FKB) significantly reduced LPS-induced pro-inflammatory IL-6 secretion in macrophages. FKB also reduced the formation of LPS/TLR4/MD2 complex by competitively binding to MD2, suppressing downstream MAPK and NF-ÎºB signaling activation. Finally, FKB treatment of mice reduced LPS-induced lung injury, systemic and local inflammatory cytokine production, and macrophage infiltration in lungs. These protective activities manifested as increased survival in the ALI model, and reduced mortality upon bacterial infection. In summary, we demonstrate that the natural product FKB protects against LPS-induced lung injury and sepsis by interacting with MD2 and inhibiting inflammatory responses. FKB may potentially serve as a therapeutic option for the treatment of ALI.
CANCER
Nature.com

Sugary drink consumption and risk of kidney and bladder cancer in Japanese adults

Globally, sugary drinks are widely consumed, however, few epidemiologic studies have investigated the association between sugary drink consumption and risk of kidney and bladder cancer. We examined the association of sugary drinks with risk of kidney and bladder cancer in 73,024 participants from the Japan Public Health Center-based Prospective Study who reported no history of cancer. Sugary drink consumption was assessed using a validated food frequency questionnaire at study baseline (1995"“1999). Individuals were followed to December 31, 2013. Multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression models were used to calculate hazard ratios (HR) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs). During 1,069,815 person years of follow-up, 169 kidney cancer and 297 bladder cancer cases were documented. After adjusting for potential confounders, no greater risk of kidney and bladder cancer was observed. However, sugary drink consumption was positively associated with the risk of kidney cancer (HR for 100Â ml/day increase in consumption was 1.11 [95% CI 1.01"“1.22]) and bladder cancer (HR for 100Â ml/d increase in consumption was 1.11 [95% CI 1.01"“1.22]) among women after exclusion of cases diagnosed in the first three years of follow-up. In this large prospective cohort, consumption of sugary drinks was significantly associated with a small increase in hazard ratio for kidney and bladder cancer among women after exclusion of cases diagnosed within the first three years.
CANCER
Nature.com

Plasmon-induced transparency sensor for detection of minuscule refractive index changes in ultra-low index materials

Detection of low-index materials such as aerogels and also detection of refractive index variations in these materials is still a challenging task. Here, a high figure of merit (FOM) sensor based on plasmon-induced transparency (PIT) is proposed for the detection of aerogel refractive index changes. In the proposed PIT sensor, the transparency window in an opaque region arises from the coupling between surface plasmon polariton (SPP) mode and planar waveguide mode. By comprising sub-wavelength grating (SWG) in the planar waveguide region, the maximum of the electric field of waveguide occurs in a low index media. This facilitates detection of the aerogels when they are used as the low index material (sensing material). Application of the subwavelength grating waveguide also improves the sensitivity of the sensor by a factor of six compared to a conventional structure with a homogenous waveguide. The proposed structure has a quality factor of Q"‰â‰¥"‰1800, and a reflection of 86%, and can detect the refractive index changes as low as Î”n"‰="‰0.002 (around n"‰="‰1.0). The lineshape, Q-factor, and resonant wavelength of the transparency spectrum can be controlled by tailoring the structural parameters. Our work also has potential application in switching, filtering, and spectral shaping.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Location-dependent threat and associated neural abnormalities in clinical anxiety

Anxiety disorders are characterized by maladaptive defensive responses to distal or uncertain threats. Elucidating neural mechanisms of anxiety is essential to understand the development and maintenance of anxiety disorders. In fMRI, patients with pathological anxiety (ANX, n"‰="‰23) and healthy controls (HC, n"‰="‰28) completed a contextual threat learning paradigm in which they picked flowers in a virtual environment comprising a danger zone in which flowers were paired with shock and a safe zone (no shock). ANX compared with HC showed 1) decreased ventromedial prefrontal cortex and anterior hippocampus activation during the task, particularly in the safe zone, 2) increased insula and dorsomedial prefrontal cortex activation during the task, particularly in the danger zone, and 3) increased amygdala and midbrain/periaqueductal gray activation in the danger zone prior to potential shock delivery. Findings suggest that ANX engage brain areas differently to modulate context-appropriate emotional responses when learning to discriminate cues within an environment.
MENTAL HEALTH

