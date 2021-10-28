CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Listeria monocytogenes

By Montanari Chiara
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSensitivity to antimicrobial treatments depends on cell origin. In this study we investigated how cell origin could affect the efficacy of an antimicrobial treatment (mild heating combined with terpenoids) in Listeria monocytogenes Scott A, considering cells from: 1. single colony, 2. glycerol stock, 3. cold adapted culture, and 4. fresh culture...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Quantifying cell-generated forces: Poisson's ratio matters

Quantifying mechanical forces generated by cellular systems has led to key insights into a broad range of biological phenomena from cell adhesion to immune cell activation. Traction force microscopy (TFM), the most widely employed force measurement methodology, fundamentally relies on knowledge of the force-displacement relationship and mechanical properties of the substrate. Together with the elastic modulus, the Poisson's ratio is a basic material property that to date has largely been overlooked in TFM. Here, we evaluate the sensitivity of TFM to Poisson's ratio by employing a series of computer simulations and experimental data analysis. We demonstrate how applying the correct Poisson's ratio is important for accurate force reconstruction and develop a framework for the determination of error levels resulting from the misestimation of the Poisson's ratio. In addition, we provide experimental estimation of the Poisson's ratios of elastic substrates commonly applied in TFM. Our work thus highlights the role of Poisson's ratio underpinning cellular force quantification studied across many biological systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tuning structural isomers of phenylenediammonium to afford efficient and stable perovskite solar cells and modules

Organic halide salt passivation is considered to be an essential strategy to reduce defects in state-of-the-art perovskite solar cells (PSCs). This strategy, however, suffers from the inevitable formation of in-plane favored two-dimensional (2D) perovskite layers with impaired charge transport, especially under thermal conditions, impeding photovoltaic performance and device scale-up. To overcome this limitation, we studied the energy barrier of 2D perovskite formation from ortho-, meta- and para-isomers of (phenylene)di(ethylammonium) iodide (PDEAI2) that were designed for tailored defect passivation. Treatment with the most sterically hindered ortho-isomer not only prevents the formation of surficial 2D perovskite film, even at elevated temperatures, but also maximizes the passivation effect on both shallow- and deep-level defects. The ensuing PSCs achieve an efficiency of 23.9% with long-term operational stability (over 1000"‰h). Importantly, a record efficiency of 21.4% for the perovskite module with an active area of 26 cm2 was achieved.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metacyclogenesis defects and gene expression hallmarks of histone deacetylase 4-deficient Trypanosoma cruzi cells

Trypanosoma cruzi-the causative agent of Chagas disease-like other kinetoplastids, relies mostly on post-transcriptional mechanisms for regulation of gene expression. However, trypanosomatids undergo drastic changes in nuclear architecture and chromatin structure along their complex life cycle which, combined with a remarkable set of reversible histone post-translational modifications, indicate that chromatin is also a target for control of gene expression and differentiation signals in these organisms. Chromatin-modifying enzymes have a direct impact on gene expression programs and DNA metabolism. In this work, we have investigated the function of T. cruzi histone deacetylase 4 (TcHDAC4). We show that, although TcHDAC4 is not essential for viability, metacyclic trypomastigote TcHDAC4 null mutants show a thin cell body and a round and less condensed nucleus located very close to the kinetoplast. Sixty-four acetylation sites were quantitatively evaluated, which revealed H2AT85ac, H4K10ac and H4K78ac as potential target sites of TcHDAC4. Gene expression analyses identified three chromosomes with overrepresented regions of differentially expressed genes in the TcHDAC4 knockout mutant compared with the wild type, showing clusters of either up or downregulated genes. The adjacent chromosomal location of some of these genes indicates that TcHDAC4 participates in gene expression regulation during T. cruzi differentiation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The origin and impeded dissemination of the DNA phosphorothioation system in prokaryotes

Phosphorothioate (PT) modification by the dnd gene cluster is the first identified DNA backbone modification and constitute an epigenetic system with multiple functions, including antioxidant ability, restriction modification, and virus resistance. Despite these advantages for hosting dnd systems, they are surprisingly distributed sporadically among contemporary prokaryotic genomes. To address this ecological paradox, we systematically investigate the occurrence and phylogeny of dnd systems, and they are suggested to have originated in ancient Cyanobacteria after the Great Oxygenation Event. Interestingly, the occurrence of dnd systems and prophages is significantly negatively correlated. Further, we experimentally confirm that PT modification activates the filamentous phage SW1 by altering the binding affinity of repressor and the transcription level of its encoding gene. Competition assays, concurrent epigenomic and transcriptomic sequencing subsequently show that PT modification affects the expression of a variety of metabolic genes, which reduces the competitive fitness of the marine bacterium Shewanella piezotolerans WP3. Our findings strongly suggest that a series of negative effects on microorganisms caused by dnd systems limit horizontal gene transfer, thus leading to their sporadic distribution. Overall, our study reveals putative evolutionary scenario of the dnd system and provides novel insights into the physiological and ecological influences of PT modification.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Microbiology#Listeria Monocytogenes#Food Safety#Food Science#Science And Technology#Culturability#Bhi#Aloa#4 C#Gorgonzola#Vbnc
Nature.com

Is the bacterial chromosome a mobile genetic element?

An outcome of phage infection, lateral transduction, has been shown to mobilize chromosomal genes between bacterial cells at rates that exceed those of mobile genetic elements such as plasmids. Does this mean that the bacterial chromosome should be considered a mobile genetic element?. Lateral transduction: accelerating horizontal gene transfer. A...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Drosophila ÃŸ-Spectrin is required in polarized ensheathing glia that form a diffusion-barrier around the neuropil

In the central nervous system (CNS), functional tasks are often allocated to distinct compartments. This is also evident in the Drosophila CNS where synapses and dendrites are clustered in distinct neuropil regions. The neuropil is separated from neuronal cell bodies by ensheathing glia, which as we show using dye injection experiments, contribute to the formation of an internal diffusion barrier. We find that ensheathing glia are polarized with a basolateral plasma membrane rich in phosphatidylinositol-(3,4,5)-triphosphate (PIP3) and the Na+/K+-ATPase Nervana2 (Nrv2) that abuts an extracellular matrix formed at neuropil-cortex interface. The apical plasma membrane is facing the neuropil and is rich in phosphatidylinositol-(4,5)-bisphosphate (PIP2) that is supported by a sub-membranous ÃŸHeavy-Spectrin cytoskeleton. ÃŸHeavy-spectrin mutant larvae affect ensheathing glial cell polarity with delocalized PIP2 and Nrv2 and exhibit an abnormal locomotion which is similarly shown by ensheathing glia ablated larvae. Thus, polarized glia compartmentalizes the brain and is essential for proper nervous system function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Serum apolipoprotein A-I potentiates the therapeutic efficacy of lysocin E against Staphylococcus aureus

Lysocin E is a lipopeptide with antibiotic activity against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. For unclear reasons, the antibacterial activity of lysocin E in a mouse systemic infection model is higher than expected from in vitro results, and the in vitro activity is enhanced by addition of bovine serum. Here, we confirm that serum from various species, including humans, increases lysocin E antimicrobial activity, and identify apolipoprotein A-I (ApoA-I) as an enhancing factor. ApoA-I increases the antibacterial activity of lysocin E when added in vitro, and the antibiotic displays reduced activity in ApoA-I gene knockout mice. Binding of ApoA-I to lysocin E is enhanced by lipid II, a cell-wall synthesis precursor found in the bacterial membrane. Thus, the antimicrobial activity of lysocin E is potentiated through interactions with host serum proteins and microbial components.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysing the distance decay of community similarity in river networks using Bayesian methods

The distance decay of community similarity (DDCS) is a pattern that is widely observed in terrestrial and aquatic environments. Niche-based theories argue that species are sorted in space according to their ability to adapt to new environmental conditions. The ecological neutral theory argues that community similarity decays due to ecological drift. The continuum hypothesis provides an intermediate perspective between niche-based theories and the neutral theory, arguing that niche and neutral factors are at the opposite ends of a continuum that ranges from competitive to stochastic exclusion. We assessed the association between niche-based and neutral factors and changes in community similarity measured by Sorensen's index in riparian plant communities. We assessed the importance of neutral processes using network distances and flow connection and of niche-based processes using Strahler order differences and precipitation differences. We used a hierarchical Bayesian approach to determine which perspective is best supported by the results. We used dataset composed of 338 vegetation censuses from eleven river basins in continental Portugal. We observed that changes in Sorensen indices were associated with network distance, flow connection, Strahler order difference and precipitation difference but to different degrees. The results suggest that community similarity changes are associated with environmental and neutral factors, supporting the continuum hypothesis.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Biogeochemical impacts of flooding discharge with high suspended sediment on coastal seas: a modeling study for a microtidal open bay

Freshwater, suspended sediment matter (SSM), and nutrients discharged from rivers into the ocean have large impacts on biological production. In particular, during floods, coastal areas are greatly stirred up and large amounts of nutrients are supplied to the sea surface. We investigate the biogeochemical impact of flooding river discharges containing a large amount of SSM by conducting numerical simulations for a specific flooding event of the Yura River, Japan. Parameters are varied over wide ranges of SSM properties and nutrient content in riverine water. Two qualitatively different regimes of the riverine plume, hypopycnal and hyperpycnal, appear within realistic parameter ranges. Compared with the reference case without SSM, the surface salinity (nutrients) within the riverine plume becomes lower (higher) in hypopycnal cases and higher (lower) in hyperpycnal cases within a few days after the flooding discharge. These results suggest the necessity of properly taking into account the effect of SSM in assessing the influence of high river discharges on coastal biogeochemistry. It is the case not only for the specific river and event we are dealing with but also for other flooding events and other rivers and connecting coastal seas.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A method to estimate probability of disease and vaccine efficacy from clinical trial immunogenicity data

Vaccine efficacy is often assessed by counting disease cases in a clinical trial. A new quantitative framework proposed here ("PoDBAY," Probability of Disease Bayesian Analysis), estimates vaccine efficacy (and confidence interval) using immune response biomarker data collected shortly after vaccination. Given a biomarker associated with protection, PoDBAY describes the relationship between biomarker and probability of disease as a sigmoid probability of disease ("PoD") curve. The PoDBAY framework is illustrated using clinical trial simulations and with data for influenza, zoster, and dengue virus vaccines. The simulations demonstrate that PoDBAY efficacy estimation (which integrates the PoD and biomarker data), can be accurate and more precise than the standard (case-count) estimation, contributing to more sensitive and specific decisions than threshold-based correlate of protection or case-count-based methods. For all three vaccine examples, the PoD fit indicates a substantial association between the biomarkers and protection, and efficacy estimated by PoDBAY from relatively little immunogenicity data is predictive of the standard estimate of efficacy, demonstrating how PoDBAY can provide early assessments of vaccine efficacy. Methods like PoDBAY can help accelerate and economize vaccine development using an immunological predictor of protection. For example, in the current effort against the COVID-19 pandemic it might provide information to help prioritize (rank) candidates both earlier in a trial and earlier in development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lactate activates hypothalamic POMC neurons by intercellular signaling

Previous studies indicate that the activity of hypothalamic POMC neurons can be regulated by glucose via intracellular mechanisms, but its regulation by lactate is poorly understood. In addition to its energetic role, lactate acts as a signaling molecule. In this study, we evaluated the function and location of the lactate receptor, hydroxycarboxylic acid receptor 1 (HCAR1). We used a conditional genetic approach to label POMC neurons and evaluated their sensitivity to lactate using patch-clamp recordings. l-Lactate and 3-chloro-5-hydroxybenzoic acid (3Cl-HBA), HCAR1 specific agonist depolarized POMC neurons and the increase in excitability was abolished by pertussis toxin (PTX), indicating the involvement of GÎ±i/o-protein-coupled receptors. In addition, the depolarization of a subset of POMC neurons was sensitive to Î±-cyano-4-hydroxycinnamate (4-CIN), a lactate transporter blocker, suggesting that the depolarization induced by l-lactate can also occur by direct intracellular action. Surprisingly, HCAR1 was not detected in POMC neurons, but instead localized in astrocytes. These results suggest a new lactate-mediated mechanism for astrocyte-neuron intercellular communication.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Associations between carabid beetles and fungi in the light of 200 years of published literature

Describing and conserving ecological interactions woven into ecosystems is one of the great challenges of the 21st century. Here, we present a unique dataset compiling the biotic interactions between two ecologically and economically important taxa: ground beetles (Coleoptera: Carabidae) and fungi. The resulting dataset contains the carabid-fungus associations collected from 392 scientific publications, 129 countries, mostly from the Palearctic region, published over a period of 200 years. With an updated taxonomy to match the currently accepted nomenclature, 3,378 unique associations among 5,564 records were identified between 1,776 carabid and 676 fungal taxa. Ectoparasitic Laboulbeniales were the most frequent fungal group associated with carabids, especially with Trechinae. The proportion of entomopathogens was low. Three different formats of the data have been provided along with an interactive data digest platform for analytical purposes. Our database summarizes the current knowledge on biotic interactions between insects and fungi, while offering a valuable resource to test large-scale hypotheses on those interactions.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Imaging intact human organs with local resolution of cellular structures using hierarchical phase-contrast tomography

Imaging intact human organs from the organ to the cellular scale in three dimensions is a goal of biomedical imaging. To meet this challenge, we developed hierarchical phase-contrast tomography (HiP-CT), an X-ray phase propagation technique using the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility (ESRF)'s Extremely Brilliant Source (EBS). The spatial coherence of the ESRF-EBS combined with our beamline equipment, sample preparation and scanning developments enabled us to perform non-destructive, three-dimensional (3D) scans with hierarchically increasing resolution at any location in whole human organs. We applied HiP-CT to image five intact human organ types: brain, lung, heart, kidney and spleen. HiP-CT provided a structural overview of each whole organ followed by multiple higher-resolution volumes of interest, capturing organotypic functional units and certain individual specialized cells within intact human organs. We demonstrate the potential applications of HiP-CT through quantification and morphometry of glomeruli in an intact human kidney and identification of regional changes in the tissue architecture in a lung from a deceased donor with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Functional roles of the membrane-associated AAV protein MAAP

With a limited coding capacity of 4.7Â kb, adeno-associated virus (AAV) genome has evolved over-lapping genes to maximise the usage of its genome. An example is the recently found ORF in the cap gene, encoding membrane-associated accessory protein (MAAP), located in the same genomic region as the VP1/2 unique domain, but in a different reading frame. This 13 KDa protein, unique to the dependovirus genus, is not homologous to any known protein. Our studies confirm that MAAP translation initiates from the first CTG codon found in the VP1 ORF2. We have further observed MAAP localised in the plasma membrane, in the membranous structures in close proximity to the nucleus and to the nuclear envelope by co-transfecting with plasmids encoding the wild-type AAV (wt-AAV) genome and adenovirus (Ad) helper genes. While keeping VP1/2 protein sequence identical, both inactivation and truncation of MAAP translation affected the emergence and intracellular distribution of the AAV capsid proteins. We have demonstrated that MAAP facilitates AAV replication and has a role in controlling Ad infection. Additionally, we were able to improve virus production and capsid integrity through a C-terminal truncation of MAAP while other modifications led to increased packaging of contaminating, non-viral DNA. Our results show that MAAP plays a significant role in AAV infection, with profound implications for the production of therapeutic AAV vectors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mirror-enhanced scanning light-field microscopy for long-term high-speed 3D imaging with isotropic resolution

Various biological behaviors can only be observed in 3D at high speed over the long term with low phototoxicity. Light-field microscopy (LFM) provides an elegant compact solution to record 3D information in a tomographic manner simultaneously, which can facilitate high photon efficiency. However, LFM still suffers from the missing-cone problem, leading to degraded axial resolution and ringing effects after deconvolution. Here, we propose a mirror-enhanced scanning LFM (MiSLFM) to achieve long-term high-speed 3D imaging at super-resolved axial resolution with a single objective, by fully exploiting the extended depth of field of LFM with a tilted mirror placed below samples. To establish the unique capabilities of MiSLFM, we performed extensive experiments, we observed various organelle interactions and intercellular interactions in different types of photosensitive cells under extremely low light conditions. Moreover, we demonstrated that superior axial resolution facilitates more robust blood cell tracking in zebrafish larvae at high speed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The transcriptome of Balamuthia mandrillaris trophozoites for structure-guided drug design

Balamuthia mandrillaris, a pathogenic free-living amoeba, causes cutaneous skin lesions as well as granulomatous amoebic encephalitis, a 'brain-eating' disease. As with the other known pathogenic free-living amoebas (Naegleria fowleri and Acanthamoeba species), drug discovery efforts to combat Balamuthia infections of the central nervous system are sparse; few targets have been validated or characterized at the molecular level, and little is known aboutÂ the biochemical pathways necessary for parasite survival. Current treatments of encephalitis due to B. mandrillaris lack efficacy, leading to case fatality rates above 90%. Using our recently published methodology to discover potential drugs against pathogenic amoebas, we screened a collection of 85 compounds with known antiparasitic activity and identified 59 compounds that impacted the growth of Balamuthia trophozoites at concentrations below 220Â ÂµM. Since there is no fully annotated genome or proteome of B. mandrillaris, we sequenced and assembled its transcriptome from a high-throughput RNA-sequencing (RNA-Seq)Â experiment and located the coding sequences of the genes potentially targeted by the growth inhibitors from our compound screens. We determined the sequence of 17 of these target genes and obtained expression clones for 15 that we validated by direct sequencing. These will be used in the future in combination with the identified hits in structure guided drug discovery campaigns to develop new approaches for the treatment of Balamuthia infections.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Desmoglein 2 regulates cardiogenesis by restricting hematopoiesis in the developing murine heart

Cardiac morphogenesis relies on intricate intercellular signaling. Altered signaling impacts cardiac function and is detrimental to embryonic survival. Here we report an unexpected regulatory role of the desmosomal cell adhesion molecule desmoglein 2 (Dsg2) on murine heart development. A large percentage of Dsg2-mutant embryos develop pericardial hemorrhage. Lethal myocardial rupture is occasionally observed, which is not associated with loss of cardiomyocyte contact but with expansion of abnormal, non-myocyte cell clusters within the myocardial wall. Two types of abnormal cell clusters can be distinguished: Type A clusters involve endocard-associated, round-shaped CD31+ cells, which proliferate and invade the myocardium. They acquire Runx1- and CD44-positivity indicating a shift towards a hematopoietic phenotype. Type B clusters expand subepicardially and next to type A clusters. They consist primarily of Ter119+ erythroid cells with interspersed Runx1+/CD44+ cells suggesting that they originate from type A cell clusters. The observed pericardial hemorrhage is caused by migration of erythrocytes from type B clusters through the epicardium and rupture of the altered cardiac wall. Finally, evidence is presented that structural defects of Dsg2-depleted cardiomyocytes are primary to the observed pathogenesis. We propose that cardiomyocyte-driven paracrine signaling, which likely involves Notch1, directs subsequent trans-differentiation of endo- and epicardial cells. Together, our observations uncover a hitherto unknown regulatory role of Dsg2 in cardiogenesis.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Toxicity thresholds of nine herbicides to coral symbionts (Symbiodiniaceae)

Over 30 herbicides have been detected in catchments and waters of the Great Barrier Reef (GBR) and their toxicity to key tropical species, including the coral endosymbiotic algae Symbiodiniaceae, is not generally considered in current water quality guideline values (WQGVs). Mutualistic symbionts of the family Symbiodiniaceae are essential for the survival of scleractinian corals. We tested the effects of nine GBR-relevant herbicides on photosynthetic efficiency (Î”F/Fm"²) and specific growth rate (SGR) over 14Â days of cultured coral endosymbiont Cladocopium goreaui (formerly Symbiodinium clade C1). All seven Photosystem II (PSII) herbicides tested inhibited Î”F/Fm"² and SGR, with toxicity thresholds for SGR ranging between 2.75 and 320Â Âµg Lâˆ’1 (no effect concentration) and 2.54"“257Â Âµg Lâˆ’1 (EC10). There was a strong correlation between EC50s for Î”F/Fm"² and SGR for all PSII herbicides indicating that inhibition of Î”F/Fm"² can be considered a biologically relevant toxicity endpoint for PSII herbicides to this species. The non-PSII herbicides haloxyfop and imazapic did not affect Î”F/Fm"² or SGR at the highest concentrations tested. The inclusion of this toxicity data for Symbiodiniaceae will contribute to improving WQGVs to adequately inform risk assessments and the management of herbicides in tropical marine ecosystems.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Within-host evolution of SARS-CoV-2 in an immunosuppressed COVID-19 patient as a source of immune escape variants

The origin of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern remains unclear. Here, we test whether intra-host virus evolution during persistent infections could be a contributing factor by characterizing the long-term SARS-CoV-2 infection dynamics in an immunosuppressed kidney transplant recipient. Applying RT-qPCR and next-generation sequencing (NGS) of sequential respiratory specimens, we identify several mutations in the viral genome late in infection. We demonstrate that a late viral isolate exhibiting genome mutations similar to those found in variants of concern first identified in UK, South Africa, and Brazil, can escape neutralization by COVID-19 antisera. Moreover, infection of susceptible mice with this patient's escape variant elicits protective immunity against re-infection with either the parental virus and the escape variant, as well as high neutralization titers against the alpha and beta SARS-CoV-2 variants, B.1.1.7 and B.1.351, demonstrating a considerable immune control against such variants of concern. Upon lowering immunosuppressive treatment, the patient generated spike-specific neutralizing antibodies and resolved the infection. Our results suggest that immunocompromised patients could be a source for the emergence of potentially harmful SARS-CoV-2 variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

In-situ abiogenic methane synthesis from diamond and graphite under geologically relevant conditions

Diamond and graphite are fundamental sources of carbon in the upper mantle, and their reactivity with H2-rich fluids present at these depths may represent the key to unravelling deep abiotic hydrocarbon formation. We demonstrate an unexpected high reactivity between carbons' most common allotropes, diamond and graphite, with hydrogen at conditions comparable with those in the Earth's upper mantle along subduction zone thermal gradients. Between 0.5-3 GPa and at temperatures as low as 300"‰Â°C, carbon reacts readily with H2 yielding methane (CH4), whilst at higher temperatures (500"‰Â°C and above), additional light hydrocarbons such as ethane (C2H6) emerge. These results suggest that the interaction between deep H2-rich fluids and reduced carbon minerals may be an efficient mechanism for producing abiotic hydrocarbons at the upper mantle.
CHEMISTRY

