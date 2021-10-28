CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Probiotic-mediated p38 MAPK immune signaling prolongs the survival of Caenorhabditis elegans exposed to pathogenic bacteria

By Miroslav DiniÄ‡
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe host-microbiota cross-talk represents an important factor contributing to innate immune response and host resistance during infection. It has been shown that probiotic lactobacilli exhibit the ability to modulate innate immunity and enhance pathogen elimination. Here we showed that heat-inactivated probiotic strain Lactobacillus curvatus BGMK2-41 stimulates immune response and resistance of...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Pparg signaling controls bladder cancer subtype and immune exclusion

Pparg, a nuclear receptor, is downregulated in basal subtype bladder cancers that tend to be muscle invasive and amplified in luminal subtype bladder cancers that tend to be non-muscle invasive. Bladder cancers derive from the urothelium, one of the most quiescent epithelia in the body, which is composed of basal, intermediate, and superficial cells. We find that expression of an activated form of Pparg (VP16;Pparg) in basal progenitors induces formation of superficial cells in situ, that exit the cell cycle, and do not form tumors. Expression in basal progenitors that have been activated by mild injury however, results in luminal tumor formation. We find that these tumors are immune deserted, which may be linked to down-regulation of Nf-kb, a Pparg target. Interestingly, some luminal tumors begin to shift to basal subtype tumors with time, down-regulating Pparg and other luminal markers. Our findings have important implications for treatment and diagnosis of bladder cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Quantifying cell-generated forces: Poisson's ratio matters

Quantifying mechanical forces generated by cellular systems has led to key insights into a broad range of biological phenomena from cell adhesion to immune cell activation. Traction force microscopy (TFM), the most widely employed force measurement methodology, fundamentally relies on knowledge of the force-displacement relationship and mechanical properties of the substrate. Together with the elastic modulus, the Poisson's ratio is a basic material property that to date has largely been overlooked in TFM. Here, we evaluate the sensitivity of TFM to Poisson's ratio by employing a series of computer simulations and experimental data analysis. We demonstrate how applying the correct Poisson's ratio is important for accurate force reconstruction and develop a framework for the determination of error levels resulting from the misestimation of the Poisson's ratio. In addition, we provide experimental estimation of the Poisson's ratios of elastic substrates commonly applied in TFM. Our work thus highlights the role of Poisson's ratio underpinning cellular force quantification studied across many biological systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Proteomic analysis of the host"“pathogen interface in experimental cholera

The microbial cell surface is a site of critical microbe"“host interactions that often control infection outcomes. Defining the set of host proteins present at this interface has been challenging. Here we used a surface-biotinylation approach coupled to quantitative mass spectrometry to identify and quantify both bacterial and host proteins present on the surface of diarrheal fluid-derived Vibrio cholerae in an infant rabbit model of cholera. The V. cholerae surface was coated with numerous host proteins, whose abundance were driven by the presence of cholera toxin, including the C-type lectin SP-D. Mice lacking SP-D had enhanced V. cholerae intestinal colonization, and SP-D production shaped both host and pathogen transcriptomes. Additional host proteins (AnxA1, LPO and ZAG) that bound V. cholerae were also found to recognize distinct taxa of the murine intestinal microbiota, suggesting that these host factors may play roles in intestinal homeostasis in addition to host defense.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

PV network plasticity mediated by neuregulin1-ErbB4 signalling controls fear extinction

Neuroplasticity in the medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) is essential for fear extinction, the process of which forms the basis of the general therapeutic process used to treat human fear disorders. However, the underlying molecules and local circuit elements controlling neuronal activity and concomitant induction of plasticity remain unclear. Here we show that sustained plasticity of the parvalbumin (PV) neuronal network in the infralimbic (IL) mPFC is required for fear extinction in adult male mice and identify the involvement of neuregulin 1-ErbB4 signalling in PV network plasticity-mediated fear extinction. Moreover, regulation of fear extinction by basal medial amygdala (BMA)-projecting IL neurons is dependent on PV network configuration. Together, these results uncover the local molecular circuit mechanisms underlying mPFC-mediated top-down control of fear extinction, suggesting alterative therapeutic approaches to treat fear disorders.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pathogenic Bacteria#Probiotic#Caenorhabditis Elegans#Qrt Pcr#Bgmk2 41
Medscape News

Intraoperative Hypotension: Marker or Mediator of Disease?

Despite the strong association between intraoperative hypotension and postoperative adverse cardiovascular outcomes, a new study suggests universally targeting higher blood pressures during noncardiac surgery may not be the answer. Previous research suggests the risk of organ injury after noncardiac surgery begins to rise rapidly below a mean arterial blood pressure...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Akt-mediated Ephexin1"“Ras interaction promotes oncogenic Ras signaling and colorectal and lung cancer cell proliferation

Ephexin1 was reported to be highly upregulated by oncogenic Ras, but the functional consequences of this remain poorly understood. Here, we show that Ephexin1 is highly expressed in colorectal cancer (CRC) and lung cancer (LC) patient tissues. Knockdown of Ephexin1 markedly inhibited the cell growth of CRC and LC cells with oncogenic Ras mutations. Ephexin1 contributes to the positive regulation of Ras-mediated downstream target genes and promotes Ras-induced skin tumorigenesis. Mechanically, Akt phosphorylates Ephexin1 at Ser16 and Ser18 (pSer16/18) and pSer16/18 Ephexin1 then interacts with oncogenic K-Ras to promote downstream MAPK signaling, facilitating tumorigenesis. Furthermore, pSer16/18 Ephexin1 is associated with both an increased tumor grade and metastatic cases of CRC and LC, and those that highly express pSer16/18 exhibit poor overall survival rates. These data indicate that Ephexin1 plays a critical role in the Ras-mediated CRC and LC and pSer16/18 Ephexin1 might be an effective therapeutic target for CRC and LC.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Elacestrant Monotherapy Prolongs Survival in ER-Positive, HER2-Negative Advanced mBC

Both the primary and key secondary end point of the phase 3 EMERALD study have been reached. Treatment with single-agent elacestrant improved progression-free (PFS) and overall survival (OS) compared with standard of care (SOC) in patients with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer (mBC), meeting the primary end point and 1 secondary end point of the phase 3 EMERALD study, according to topline results announced in a press release from Radius Health, Inc.1.
CANCER
Nature.com

Immune-mediated inflammation across disease boundaries: breaking down research silos

If new treatments for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs) are to emerge, then a radical new approach that moves the field from one that is based on clinical signs and symptoms to one that is based on immunological and molecular mechanisms is urgently needed. This requires a new way of thinking: that IMIDs should be approached as having shared common pathogenic cells and pathways, and that therapies should be targeted at these cells and processes rather than clinical features.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Cosmos

Bacteria looking sharp

An international team of researchers has captured the sharpest images ever of living bacteria, revealing the complex architecture of the protective layer that surrounds them and offering insight into bacteria’s resistance to antibiotics. The study, recently published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA, reveals that...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Systems biological assessment of altered cytokine responses to bacteria and fungi reveals impaired immune functionality in schizophrenia

Evidence suggests that complex interactions between the immune system and brain have important etiological and therapeutic implications in schizophrenia. However, the detailed cellular and molecular basis of immune dysfunction in schizophrenia remains poorly characterized. To better understand the immune changes and molecular pathways, we systemically compared the cytokine responses of peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) derived from patients with schizophrenia and controls against bacterial, fungal, and purified microbial ligands, and identified aberrant cytokine response patterns to various pathogens, as well as reduced cytokine production after stimulation with muramyl dipeptide (MDP) in schizophrenia. Subsequently, we performed single-cell RNA sequencing on unstimulated and stimulated PBMCs from patients and controls and revealed widespread suppression of antiviral and inflammatory programs as well as impaired chemokine/cytokine"“receptor interaction networks in various immune cell subpopulations of schizophrenic patients after MDP stimulation. Moreover, serum MDP levels were elevated in these patients and correlated with the courseÂ of the disease, suggesting increased bacterial translocation along with disease progression. In vitro assays revealed that MDP pretreatment altered the functional response of normal PBMCs to its re-stimulation, which partially recapitulated the impaired immune function in schizophrenia. In conclusion, we delineated the molecular and cellular landscape of impaired immune function in schizophrenia, and proposed a mutual interplay between innate immune impairment, reduced pathogen clearance, increased MDP translocation along schizophrenia development, and blunted innate immune response. These findings provide new insights into the pathogenic mechanisms that drive systemic immune activation, neuroinflammation, and brain abnormalities in schizophrenia.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Thioredoxin-1 mediates neuroprotection of Schisanhenol against MPP-induced apoptosis via suppression of ASK1-P38-NF-ÎºB pathway in SH-SY5Y cells

Oxidative stress-induced dopaminergic neuronal loss and apoptosis play a crucial role in the pathogenesis of Parkinson's disease (PD), andÂ as a vital antioxidant protein, thioredoxin (Trx) exerts neuroprotection against PD. In this study, we investigated the effect of Schisanhenol (Sal), an active component from a traditional Chinese herb Schisandra rubriflora (Franch.), on MPP+-induced apoptosis and its association with thioredoxin-1 (Trx1) in SH-SY5Y cells. The protein levels of Trx1 and apoptosis-related proteins were detected by Western blot, the expression of Trx1 mRNA by real time qPCR, and apoptosis was detected by fluorescence microscopy and flow cytometry. Pretreatment with Sal (1Â ÂµM, 10Â ÂµM, and 50Â ÂµM) dose-dependently ameliorated MPP+-induced neuronal injury, confirmed by the improvement of the viability and morphological changes. Sal decreased the apoptosis rate of cells, suppressed the production of DNA ladder and sub-G1 peak, inhibited the Caspase-3 activity and the expression of apoptosis-related proteins. Sal enhanced the expression of Trx1 both in the protein and mRNA levels. However, the Trx1 inhibitor PX-12 suppressed the protective effects of Sal. In addition, Sal inhibited NF-ÎºB translocation and activation. These results suggest that Sal has a protective effect against MPP+-induced apoptosis in SH-SY5Y cells via up-regulation of Trx1 expression and suppression of ASK1-P38-NF-ÎºB pathway.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Flavokawain B alleviates LPS-induced acute lung injury via targeting myeloid differentiation factor 2

Acute lung injury (ALI) is a sudden onset systemic inflammatory response. ALI causes severe morbidity and death and currently no effective pharmacological therapies exist. Natural products represent an excellent resource for discovering new drugs. Screening anti-inflammatory compounds from the natural product bank may offer viable candidates for molecular-based therapies for ALI. In this study, 165 natural compounds were screened for anti-inflammatory activity in lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-challenged macrophages. Among the screened compounds, flavokawain B (FKB) significantly reduced LPS-induced pro-inflammatory IL-6 secretion in macrophages. FKB also reduced the formation of LPS/TLR4/MD2 complex by competitively binding to MD2, suppressing downstream MAPK and NF-ÎºB signaling activation. Finally, FKB treatment of mice reduced LPS-induced lung injury, systemic and local inflammatory cytokine production, and macrophage infiltration in lungs. These protective activities manifested as increased survival in the ALI model, and reduced mortality upon bacterial infection. In summary, we demonstrate that the natural product FKB protects against LPS-induced lung injury and sepsis by interacting with MD2 and inhibiting inflammatory responses. FKB may potentially serve as a therapeutic option for the treatment of ALI.
CANCER
Nature.com

Sugary drink consumption and risk of kidney and bladder cancer in Japanese adults

Globally, sugary drinks are widely consumed, however, few epidemiologic studies have investigated the association between sugary drink consumption and risk of kidney and bladder cancer. We examined the association of sugary drinks with risk of kidney and bladder cancer in 73,024 participants from the Japan Public Health Center-based Prospective Study who reported no history of cancer. Sugary drink consumption was assessed using a validated food frequency questionnaire at study baseline (1995"“1999). Individuals were followed to December 31, 2013. Multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression models were used to calculate hazard ratios (HR) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs). During 1,069,815 person years of follow-up, 169 kidney cancer and 297 bladder cancer cases were documented. After adjusting for potential confounders, no greater risk of kidney and bladder cancer was observed. However, sugary drink consumption was positively associated with the risk of kidney cancer (HR for 100Â ml/day increase in consumption was 1.11 [95% CI 1.01"“1.22]) and bladder cancer (HR for 100Â ml/d increase in consumption was 1.11 [95% CI 1.01"“1.22]) among women after exclusion of cases diagnosed in the first three years of follow-up. In this large prospective cohort, consumption of sugary drinks was significantly associated with a small increase in hazard ratio for kidney and bladder cancer among women after exclusion of cases diagnosed within the first three years.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction: Soil plastispheres as hotpots of antibiotic resistance genes and potential pathogens

Correction to: The ISME Journal https://doi.org/10.1038/s41396-021-01103-9, published online 28 August 2021. The article "Soil plastispheres as hotpots of antibiotic resistance genes and potential pathogens", written by Dong Zhu, Jun Ma, Gang Li, Matthias C. Rillig and Yong-Guan Zhu, was originally published electronically on the publisher's internet portal on 28 August 2021 without open access. With the author(s)' decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 13 September 2021 to Â© The Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A Slam-dependent hemophore contributes to heme acquisition in the bacterial pathogen Acinetobacter baumannii

Nutrient acquisition systems are often crucial for pathogen growth and survival during infection, and represent attractive therapeutic targets. Here, we study the protein machinery required for heme uptake in the opportunistic pathogen Acinetobacter baumannii. We show that the hemO locus, which includes a gene encoding the heme-degrading enzyme, is required for high-affinity heme acquisition from hemoglobin and serum albumin. The hemO locus includes a gene coding for a heme scavenger (HphA), which is secreted by a Slam protein. Furthermore, heme uptake is dependent on a TonB-dependent receptor (HphR), which is important for survival and/or dissemination into the vasculature in a mouse model of pulmonary infection. Our results indicate that A. baumannii uses a two-component receptor system for the acquisition of heme from host heme reservoirs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hepatic expression of GAA results in enhanced enzyme bioavailability in mice and non-human primates

Pompe disease (PD) is a severe neuromuscular disorder caused by deficiency of the lysosomal enzyme acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA). PD is currently treated with enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) with intravenous infusions of recombinant human GAA (rhGAA). Although the introduction of ERT represents a breakthrough in the management of PD, the approach suffers from several shortcomings. Here, we developed a mouse model of PD to compare the efficacy of hepatic gene transfer with adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors expressing secretable GAA with long-term ERT. Liver expression of GAA results in enhanced pharmacokinetics and uptake of the enzyme in peripheral tissues compared to ERT. Combination of gene transfer with pharmacological chaperones boosts GAA bioavailability, resulting in improved rescue of the PD phenotype. Scale-up of hepatic gene transfer to non-human primates also successfully results in enzyme secretion in blood and uptake in key target tissues, supporting the ongoing clinical translation of the approach.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tuning structural isomers of phenylenediammonium to afford efficient and stable perovskite solar cells and modules

Organic halide salt passivation is considered to be an essential strategy to reduce defects in state-of-the-art perovskite solar cells (PSCs). This strategy, however, suffers from the inevitable formation of in-plane favored two-dimensional (2D) perovskite layers with impaired charge transport, especially under thermal conditions, impeding photovoltaic performance and device scale-up. To overcome this limitation, we studied the energy barrier of 2D perovskite formation from ortho-, meta- and para-isomers of (phenylene)di(ethylammonium) iodide (PDEAI2) that were designed for tailored defect passivation. Treatment with the most sterically hindered ortho-isomer not only prevents the formation of surficial 2D perovskite film, even at elevated temperatures, but also maximizes the passivation effect on both shallow- and deep-level defects. The ensuing PSCs achieve an efficiency of 23.9% with long-term operational stability (over 1000"‰h). Importantly, a record efficiency of 21.4% for the perovskite module with an active area of 26 cm2 was achieved.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The transcriptome of Balamuthia mandrillaris trophozoites for structure-guided drug design

Balamuthia mandrillaris, a pathogenic free-living amoeba, causes cutaneous skin lesions as well as granulomatous amoebic encephalitis, a 'brain-eating' disease. As with the other known pathogenic free-living amoebas (Naegleria fowleri and Acanthamoeba species), drug discovery efforts to combat Balamuthia infections of the central nervous system are sparse; few targets have been validated or characterized at the molecular level, and little is known aboutÂ the biochemical pathways necessary for parasite survival. Current treatments of encephalitis due to B. mandrillaris lack efficacy, leading to case fatality rates above 90%. Using our recently published methodology to discover potential drugs against pathogenic amoebas, we screened a collection of 85 compounds with known antiparasitic activity and identified 59 compounds that impacted the growth of Balamuthia trophozoites at concentrations below 220Â ÂµM. Since there is no fully annotated genome or proteome of B. mandrillaris, we sequenced and assembled its transcriptome from a high-throughput RNA-sequencing (RNA-Seq)Â experiment and located the coding sequences of the genes potentially targeted by the growth inhibitors from our compound screens. We determined the sequence of 17 of these target genes and obtained expression clones for 15 that we validated by direct sequencing. These will be used in the future in combination with the identified hits in structure guided drug discovery campaigns to develop new approaches for the treatment of Balamuthia infections.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mitochondrial-nuclear cross-talk in the human brain is modulated by cell type and perturbed in neurodegenerative disease

Mitochondrial dysfunction contributes to the pathogenesis of many neurodegenerative diseases. The mitochondrial genome encodes core respiratory chain proteins, but the vast majority of mitochondrial proteins are nuclear-encoded, making interactions between the two genomes vital for cell function. Here, we examine these relationships by comparing mitochondrial and nuclear gene expression across different regions of the human brain in healthy and disease cohorts. We find strong regional patterns that are modulated by cell-type and reflect functional specialisation. Nuclear genes causally implicated in sporadic Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease (AD) show much stronger relationships with the mitochondrial genome than expected by chance, and mitochondrial-nuclear relationships are highly perturbed in AD cases, particularly through synaptic and lysosomal pathways, potentially implicating the regulation of energy balance and removal of dysfunction mitochondria in the etiology or progression of the disease. Finally, we present MitoNuclearCOEXPlorer, a tool to interrogate key mitochondria-nuclear relationships in multi-dimensional brain data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Focusing the electromagnetic field to 10Î» for ultra-high enhancement of field-matter interaction

Focusing electromagnetic field to enhance the interaction with matter has been promoting researches and applications of nano electronics and photonics. Usually, the evanescent-wave coupling is adopted in various nano structures and materials to confine the electromagnetic field into a subwavelength space. Here, based on the direct coupling with confined electron oscillations in a nanowire, we demonstrate a tight localization of microwave field down to 10âˆ’6Î». A hybrid nanowire-bowtie antenna is further designed to focus the free-space microwave to this deep-subwavelength space. Detected by the nitrogen vacancy center in diamond, the field intensity and microwave-spin interaction strength are enhanced by 2.0"‰Ã—"‰108 and 1.4"‰Ã—"‰104 times, respectively. Such a high concentration of microwave field will further promote integrated quantum information processing, sensing and microwave photonics in a nanoscale system.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy