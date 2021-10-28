CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Identification of adipocytes as target cells for Leishmania infantum parasites

By AurÃ©lie Schwing
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeishmania infantum is the causative agent of visceral leishmaniasis transmitted by the bite of female sand flies. According to the WHO, the estimated annual incidence of leishmaniasis is one million new cases, resulting in 30,000 deaths per year. The recommended drugs for treating leishmaniasis include Amphotericin B. But over the course...

Related
Activation of the adipocyte CREB/CRTC pathway in obesity

Obesity is a major risk factor for the development of type II diabetes. Increases in adipose tissue mass trigger insulin resistance via the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines from adipocytes and macrophages. CREB and the CRTC coactivators have been found to promote insulin resistance in obesity, although the mechanism is unclear. Here we show that high fat diet feeding activates the CREB/CRTC pathway in adipocytes by decreasing the expression of SIK2, a Ser/Thr kinase that phosphorylates and inhibits CRTCs. SIK2 levels are regulated by the adipogenic factor C/EBPÎ±, whose expression is reduced in obesity. Exposure to PPARÎ³ agonist rescues C/EBPÎ± expression and restores SIK2 levels. CRTC2/3 promote insulin resistance via induction of the chemokines CXCL1/2. Knockout of CRTC2/3 in adipocytes reduces CXCL1/2 expression and improves insulin sensitivity. As administration of CXCL1/2 reverses salutary effects of CRTC2/3 depletion, our results demonstrate the importance of the CREB/CRTC pathway in modulating adipose tissue function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Everolimus and plicamycin specifically target chemoresistant colorectal cancer cells of the CMS4 subtype

Colorectal cancers (CRC) can be classified into four consensus molecular subtypes (CMS), among which CMS1 has the best prognosis, contrasting with CMS4 that has the worst outcome. CMS4 CRC is notoriously resistant against therapeutic interventions, as demonstrated by preclinical studies and retrospective clinical observations. Here, we report the finding that two clinically employed agents, everolimus (EVE) and plicamycin (PLI), efficiently target the prototypic CMS4 cell line MDST8. As compared to the prototypic CMS1 cell line LoVo, MDST8 cells treated with EVE or PLI demonstrated stronger cytostatic and cytotoxic effects, increased signs of apoptosis and autophagy, as well as a more pronounced inhibition of DNA-to-RNA transcription and RNA-to-protein translation. Moreover, nontoxic doses of EVE and PLI induced the shrinkage of MDST8 tumors in mice, yet had only minor tumor growth-reducing effects on LoVo tumors. Altogether, these results suggest that EVE and PLI should be evaluated for their clinical activity against CMS4 CRC.
CANCER
Resolvin-D2 targets myogenic cells and improves muscle regeneration in Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Lack of dystrophin causes muscle degeneration, which is exacerbated by chronic inflammation and reduced regenerative capacity of muscle stem cells in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). To date, glucocorticoids remain the gold standard for the treatment of DMD. These drugs are able to slow down the progression of the disease and increase lifespan by dampening the chronic and excessive inflammatory process; however, they also have numerous harmful side effects that hamper their therapeutic potential. Here, we investigated Resolvin-D2 as a new therapeutic alternative having the potential to target multiple key features contributing to the disease progression. Our in vitro findings showed that Resolvin-D2 promotes the switch of macrophages toward their anti-inflammatory phenotype and increases their secretion of pro-myogenic factors. Moreover, Resolvin-D2 directly targets myogenic cells and promotes their differentiation and the expansion of the pool of myogenic progenitor cells leading to increased myogenesis. These effects are ablated when the receptor Gpr18 is knocked-out, knocked-down, or blocked by the pharmacological antagonist O-1918. Using different mouse models of DMD, we showed that Resolvin-D2 targets both inflammation and myogenesis leading to enhanced muscle function compared to glucocorticoids. Overall, this preclinical study has identified a new therapeutic approach that is more potent than the gold-standard treatment for DMD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Targeting IFN activity to both B cells and plasmacytoid dendritic cells induces a robust tolerogenic response and protection against EAE

Type I Interferon (IFN) was the very first drug approved for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and is still frequently used as a first line therapy. However, systemic IFN also causes considerable side effects, affecting therapy adherence and dose escalation. In addition, the mechanism of action of IFN in MS is multifactorial and still not completely understood. Using AcTaferons (Activity-on-Target IFNs, AFNs), optimized IFN-based immunocytokines that allow cell-specific targeting, we have previously demonstrated that specific targeting of IFN activity to dendritic cells (DCs) can protect against experimental autoimmune encephalitis (EAE), inducing in vivo tolerogenic protective effects, evidenced by increased indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase (IDO) and transforming growth factor Î² (TGFÎ²) release by plasmacytoid (p) DCs and improved immunosuppressive capacity of regulatory T and B cells. We here report that targeting type I IFN activity specifically towards B cells also provides strong protection against EAE, and that targeting pDCs using SiglecH-AFN can significantly add to this protective effect. The superior protection achieved by simultaneous targeting of both B lymphocytes and pDCs correlated with improved IL-10 responses in B cells and conventional cDCs, and with a previously unseen very robust IDO response in several cells, including all B and T lymphocytes, cDC1 and cDC2.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parasites#Adipocyte#Insect#Who#Vl#Cl
Sugary drink consumption and risk of kidney and bladder cancer in Japanese adults

Globally, sugary drinks are widely consumed, however, few epidemiologic studies have investigated the association between sugary drink consumption and risk of kidney and bladder cancer. We examined the association of sugary drinks with risk of kidney and bladder cancer in 73,024 participants from the Japan Public Health Center-based Prospective Study who reported no history of cancer. Sugary drink consumption was assessed using a validated food frequency questionnaire at study baseline (1995"“1999). Individuals were followed to December 31, 2013. Multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression models were used to calculate hazard ratios (HR) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs). During 1,069,815 person years of follow-up, 169 kidney cancer and 297 bladder cancer cases were documented. After adjusting for potential confounders, no greater risk of kidney and bladder cancer was observed. However, sugary drink consumption was positively associated with the risk of kidney cancer (HR for 100Â ml/day increase in consumption was 1.11 [95% CI 1.01"“1.22]) and bladder cancer (HR for 100Â ml/d increase in consumption was 1.11 [95% CI 1.01"“1.22]) among women after exclusion of cases diagnosed in the first three years of follow-up. In this large prospective cohort, consumption of sugary drinks was significantly associated with a small increase in hazard ratio for kidney and bladder cancer among women after exclusion of cases diagnosed within the first three years.
CANCER
Mitochondrial-nuclear cross-talk in the human brain is modulated by cell type and perturbed in neurodegenerative disease

Mitochondrial dysfunction contributes to the pathogenesis of many neurodegenerative diseases. The mitochondrial genome encodes core respiratory chain proteins, but the vast majority of mitochondrial proteins are nuclear-encoded, making interactions between the two genomes vital for cell function. Here, we examine these relationships by comparing mitochondrial and nuclear gene expression across different regions of the human brain in healthy and disease cohorts. We find strong regional patterns that are modulated by cell-type and reflect functional specialisation. Nuclear genes causally implicated in sporadic Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease (AD) show much stronger relationships with the mitochondrial genome than expected by chance, and mitochondrial-nuclear relationships are highly perturbed in AD cases, particularly through synaptic and lysosomal pathways, potentially implicating the regulation of energy balance and removal of dysfunction mitochondria in the etiology or progression of the disease. Finally, we present MitoNuclearCOEXPlorer, a tool to interrogate key mitochondria-nuclear relationships in multi-dimensional brain data.
SCIENCE
Metacyclogenesis defects and gene expression hallmarks of histone deacetylase 4-deficient Trypanosoma cruzi cells

Trypanosoma cruzi-the causative agent of Chagas disease-like other kinetoplastids, relies mostly on post-transcriptional mechanisms for regulation of gene expression. However, trypanosomatids undergo drastic changes in nuclear architecture and chromatin structure along their complex life cycle which, combined with a remarkable set of reversible histone post-translational modifications, indicate that chromatin is also a target for control of gene expression and differentiation signals in these organisms. Chromatin-modifying enzymes have a direct impact on gene expression programs and DNA metabolism. In this work, we have investigated the function of T. cruzi histone deacetylase 4 (TcHDAC4). We show that, although TcHDAC4 is not essential for viability, metacyclic trypomastigote TcHDAC4 null mutants show a thin cell body and a round and less condensed nucleus located very close to the kinetoplast. Sixty-four acetylation sites were quantitatively evaluated, which revealed H2AT85ac, H4K10ac and H4K78ac as potential target sites of TcHDAC4. Gene expression analyses identified three chromosomes with overrepresented regions of differentially expressed genes in the TcHDAC4 knockout mutant compared with the wild type, showing clusters of either up or downregulated genes. The adjacent chromosomal location of some of these genes indicates that TcHDAC4 participates in gene expression regulation during T. cruzi differentiation.
SCIENCE
Sarcopenic obesity is associated with telomere shortening: findings from the NHANES 1999"“2002

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Sarcopenic obesity (SO) is characterised by the concurrent presence of sarcopenia and excess adiposity. Telomere shortening has been associated with sarcopenia and obesity alone but the association between SO and telomere length (TL) has not been investigated. This study aimed to investigate SO and TL in an adult population. Data were from 5397 individuals (mean age"‰="‰44.7 years, 51.3% male) enrolled in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. Body composition (BC) was assessed by Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry. Two models were used to assess SO: a BC model including four phenotypes derived from the combination of high or low adiposity and muscle mass; and, a truncal fat mass to appendicular skeletal mass ratio (TrFM/ASM). TL was assessed using quantitative polymerase chain reaction and expressed as base pairs. The mean TL, relative to the reference DNA, was calculated and expressed as the mean T/S ratio. A General Linear Model was applied to determine associations between TL for SO. In adjusted analysis, only individuals with SO, defined as the presence of high adiposity-low muscle mass (four-phenotype model), had significantly shorter telomeres (p"‰="‰0.05) than the reference group (i.e. low adiposity-high muscle mass), with a mean T/S ratio of 1.02 (95%CI: 0.98"“1.05) compared to 1.05 (95%CI: 1.01"“1.09), respectively. TrFM/ASM was not associated with TL. Preliminary findings suggest that sarcopenia and obesity may act synergistically to shorten telomeres.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Hepatic expression of GAA results in enhanced enzyme bioavailability in mice and non-human primates

Pompe disease (PD) is a severe neuromuscular disorder caused by deficiency of the lysosomal enzyme acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA). PD is currently treated with enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) with intravenous infusions of recombinant human GAA (rhGAA). Although the introduction of ERT represents a breakthrough in the management of PD, the approach suffers from several shortcomings. Here, we developed a mouse model of PD to compare the efficacy of hepatic gene transfer with adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors expressing secretable GAA with long-term ERT. Liver expression of GAA results in enhanced pharmacokinetics and uptake of the enzyme in peripheral tissues compared to ERT. Combination of gene transfer with pharmacological chaperones boosts GAA bioavailability, resulting in improved rescue of the PD phenotype. Scale-up of hepatic gene transfer to non-human primates also successfully results in enzyme secretion in blood and uptake in key target tissues, supporting the ongoing clinical translation of the approach.
SCIENCE
Independent somatic evolution underlies clustered neuroendocrine tumors in the human small intestine

Small intestine neuroendocrine tumor (SI-NET), the most common cancer of the small bowel, often displays a curious multifocal phenotype with several tumors clustered together in a limited intestinal segment. SI-NET also shows an unusual absence of driver mutations explaining tumor initiation and metastatic spread. The evolutionary trajectories that underlie multifocal SI-NET lesions could provide insight into the underlying tumor biology, but this question remains unresolved. Here, we determine the complete genome sequences of 61 tumors and metastases from 11 patients with multifocal SI-NET, allowing for elucidation of phylogenetic relationships between tumors within single patients. Intra-individual comparisons revealed a lack of shared somatic single-nucleotide variants among the sampled intestinal lesions, supporting an independent clonal origin. Furthermore, in three of the patients, two independent tumors had metastasized. We conclude that primary multifocal SI-NETs generally arise from clonally independent cells, suggesting a contribution from a cancer-priming local factor.
CANCER
Serum apolipoprotein A-I potentiates the therapeutic efficacy of lysocin E against Staphylococcus aureus

Lysocin E is a lipopeptide with antibiotic activity against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. For unclear reasons, the antibacterial activity of lysocin E in a mouse systemic infection model is higher than expected from in vitro results, and the in vitro activity is enhanced by addition of bovine serum. Here, we confirm that serum from various species, including humans, increases lysocin E antimicrobial activity, and identify apolipoprotein A-I (ApoA-I) as an enhancing factor. ApoA-I increases the antibacterial activity of lysocin E when added in vitro, and the antibiotic displays reduced activity in ApoA-I gene knockout mice. Binding of ApoA-I to lysocin E is enhanced by lipid II, a cell-wall synthesis precursor found in the bacterial membrane. Thus, the antimicrobial activity of lysocin E is potentiated through interactions with host serum proteins and microbial components.
SCIENCE
Novel colistin-EDTA combination for successful eradication of colistin-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae catheter-related biofilm infections

Development of an effective therapy to overcome colistin resistance in Klebsiella pneumoniae, a common pathogen causing catheter-related biofilm infections in vascular catheters, has become a serious therapeutic challenge that must be addressed urgently. Although colistin and EDTA have successful roles for eradicating biofilms, no in vitro and in vivo studies have investigated their efficacy in catheter-related biofilm infections of colistin-resistant K. pneumoniae. In this study, colistin resistance was significantly reversed in both planktonic and mature biofilms of colistin-resistant K. pneumoniae by a combination of colistin (0.25"“1Â Âµg/ml) with EDTA (12Â mg/ml). This novel colistin-EDTA combination was also demonstrated to have potent efficacy in eradicating colistin-resistant K. pneumoniae catheter-related biofilm infections, and eliminating the risk of recurrence in vivo. Furthermore, this study revealed significant therapeutic efficacy of colistin-EDTA combination in reducing bacterial load in internal organs, lowering serum creatinine, and protecting treated mice from mortality. Altered in vivo expression of different virulence genes indicate bacterial adaptive responses to survive in hostile environments under different treatments. According to these data discovered in this study, a novel colistin-EDTA combination provides favorable efficacy and safety for successful eradication of colistin-resistant K. pneumonia catheter-related biofilm infections.
SCIENCE
Analysing the distance decay of community similarity in river networks using Bayesian methods

The distance decay of community similarity (DDCS) is a pattern that is widely observed in terrestrial and aquatic environments. Niche-based theories argue that species are sorted in space according to their ability to adapt to new environmental conditions. The ecological neutral theory argues that community similarity decays due to ecological drift. The continuum hypothesis provides an intermediate perspective between niche-based theories and the neutral theory, arguing that niche and neutral factors are at the opposite ends of a continuum that ranges from competitive to stochastic exclusion. We assessed the association between niche-based and neutral factors and changes in community similarity measured by Sorensen's index in riparian plant communities. We assessed the importance of neutral processes using network distances and flow connection and of niche-based processes using Strahler order differences and precipitation differences. We used a hierarchical Bayesian approach to determine which perspective is best supported by the results. We used dataset composed of 338 vegetation censuses from eleven river basins in continental Portugal. We observed that changes in Sorensen indices were associated with network distance, flow connection, Strahler order difference and precipitation difference but to different degrees. The results suggest that community similarity changes are associated with environmental and neutral factors, supporting the continuum hypothesis.
SCIENCE
High sensitivity-low cost detection of SARS-CoV-2 by two steps end point RT-PCR with agarose gel electrophoresis visualization

More than one year since Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, the gold standard technique for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) detection is still the RT-qPCR. This is a limitation to increase testing capacities, particularly at developing countries, as expensive reagents and equipment are required. We developed a two steps end point RT-PCR reaction with SARS-CoV-2 Nucleocapsid (N) gene and Ribonuclease P (RNase P) specific primers where viral amplicons were verified by agarose gel electrophoresis. We carried out a clinical performance and analytical sensitivity evaluation for this two-steps end point RT-PCR method with 242 nasopharyngeal samples using the CDC RT-qPCR protocol as a gold standard technique. With a specificity of 95.8%, a sensitivity of 95.1%, and a limit of detection of 20 viral RNA copies/uL, this two steps end point RT-PCR assay is an affordable and reliable method for SARS-CoV-2 detection. This protocol would allow to extend COVID-19Â diagnosis to basic molecular biology laboratories with a potential positiveÂ impact inÂ surveillance programs at developing countries.
SCIENCE
Within-host evolution of SARS-CoV-2 in an immunosuppressed COVID-19 patient as a source of immune escape variants

The origin of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern remains unclear. Here, we test whether intra-host virus evolution during persistent infections could be a contributing factor by characterizing the long-term SARS-CoV-2 infection dynamics in an immunosuppressed kidney transplant recipient. Applying RT-qPCR and next-generation sequencing (NGS) of sequential respiratory specimens, we identify several mutations in the viral genome late in infection. We demonstrate that a late viral isolate exhibiting genome mutations similar to those found in variants of concern first identified in UK, South Africa, and Brazil, can escape neutralization by COVID-19 antisera. Moreover, infection of susceptible mice with this patient's escape variant elicits protective immunity against re-infection with either the parental virus and the escape variant, as well as high neutralization titers against the alpha and beta SARS-CoV-2 variants, B.1.1.7 and B.1.351, demonstrating a considerable immune control against such variants of concern. Upon lowering immunosuppressive treatment, the patient generated spike-specific neutralizing antibodies and resolved the infection. Our results suggest that immunocompromised patients could be a source for the emergence of potentially harmful SARS-CoV-2 variants.
SCIENCE
Intelligent Disease Identification

Accurate and rapid disease identification at the beginning of an outbreak is essential for implementing effective management tactics. Diagnosis based on visual symptoms is often compromised by the inability to differentiate among similar symptoms caused by plant pathogens and abiotic disorders. Recent technological advances in sensors, machine vision, mechatronics, big...
SCIENCE
Estimating the impact of virus testing strategies on the COVID-19 case fatality rate using fixed-effects models

The SARS-CoV2 has now spread worldwide causing overÂ four million deaths. Testing strategies are highly variable between countries and their impact on mortality is a major issue. Retrospective multicenter study with a prospective database on all inpatients throughout mainland France. Using fixed effects models, we exploit policy discontinuities at region borders in France to estimate the effect of testing on the case fatality rate. In France, testing policies are determined at a regional level, generating exogenous variation in testing rates between departments on each side of a region border. We compared all contiguous department pairs located on the opposite sides of a region border. The increase of one percentage point in the test rate is associated with a decrease of 0.0015 percentage point in the death rate, that is, for each additional 2000 tests, we could observe three fewer deaths. Our study suggests that COVID-19 population testing could have a significant impact on the mortality rate which should be considered in decision-making. As concern grows over the current second wave of COVID-19, our findings support the implementation of large-scale screening strategies in such epidemic contexts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
A method to estimate probability of disease and vaccine efficacy from clinical trial immunogenicity data

Vaccine efficacy is often assessed by counting disease cases in a clinical trial. A new quantitative framework proposed here ("PoDBAY," Probability of Disease Bayesian Analysis), estimates vaccine efficacy (and confidence interval) using immune response biomarker data collected shortly after vaccination. Given a biomarker associated with protection, PoDBAY describes the relationship between biomarker and probability of disease as a sigmoid probability of disease ("PoD") curve. The PoDBAY framework is illustrated using clinical trial simulations and with data for influenza, zoster, and dengue virus vaccines. The simulations demonstrate that PoDBAY efficacy estimation (which integrates the PoD and biomarker data), can be accurate and more precise than the standard (case-count) estimation, contributing to more sensitive and specific decisions than threshold-based correlate of protection or case-count-based methods. For all three vaccine examples, the PoD fit indicates a substantial association between the biomarkers and protection, and efficacy estimated by PoDBAY from relatively little immunogenicity data is predictive of the standard estimate of efficacy, demonstrating how PoDBAY can provide early assessments of vaccine efficacy. Methods like PoDBAY can help accelerate and economize vaccine development using an immunological predictor of protection. For example, in the current effort against the COVID-19 pandemic it might provide information to help prioritize (rank) candidates both earlier in a trial and earlier in development.
SCIENCE
MOFs-based nanoagent enables dual mitochondrial damage in synergistic antitumor therapy via oxidative stress and calcium overload

Targeting subcellular organelle with multilevel damage has shown great promise for antitumor therapy. Here, we report a core-shell type of nanoagent with iron (III) carboxylate metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) as shell while upconversion nanoparticles (UCNPs) as core, which enables near-infrared (NIR) light-triggered synergistically reinforced oxidative stress and calcium overload to mitochondria. The folate decoration on MOFs shells enables efficient cellular uptake of nanoagents. Based on the upconversion ability of UCNPs, NIR light mediates Fe3+-to-Fe2+ reduction and simultaneously activates the photoacid generator (pHP) encapsulated in MOFs cavities, which enables release of free Fe2+ and acidification of intracellular microenvironment, respectively. The overexpressed H2O2 in mitochondria, highly reactive Fe2+ and acidic milieu synergistically reinforce Fenton reactions for producing lethal hydroxyl radicals ("¢OH) while plasma photoacidification inducing calcium influx, leading to mitochondria calcium overload. The dual-mitochondria-damage-based therapeutic potency of the nanoagent has been unequivocally confirmed in cell- and patient-derived tumor xenograft models in vivo.
SCIENCE
Correlation of SARS-CoV-2-breakthrough infections to time-from-vaccine

The short-term effectiveness of a two-dose regimen of the BioNTech/Pfizer mRNA BNT162b2 severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine was widely demonstrated. However, long term effectiveness is still unknown. Leveraging the centralized computerized database of Maccabi Healthcare Services (MHS), we assessed the correlation between time-from-vaccine and incidence of breakthrough infection between June 1 and July 27, the date of analysis. After controlling for potential confounders as age and comorbidities, we found a significant 1.51 fold (95% CI, 1.38"“1.66) increased risk for infection for early vaccinees compared to those vaccinated later that was similar across all ages groups. The increased risk reached 2.26- fold (95% CI, 1.80"“3.01) when comparing those who were vaccinated in January to those vaccinated in April. This preliminary finding of vaccine waning as a factor of time from vaccince should prompt further investigations into long-term protection against different strains.
SCIENCE

