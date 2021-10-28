CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Board of Zoning Appeals

sheriff.loudoun.gov
 7 days ago

To listen by phone: 1-844-992-4726; Access Code: 2338 981 1202. The Board Room...

sheriff.loudoun.gov

sagharborexpress.com

Sag Harbor Village Board Explains Changes To Waterfront Zoning Proposals

The Sag Harbor Village Board spent the better part of a nearly hourlong work session on October 27 trying to clear up misconceptions and concerns about the village’s proposed waterfront overlay district. The proposed zoning code amendments, which are intended to safeguard the village waterfront from overdevelopment, have been revised...
SAG HARBOR, NY
Westerly Sun

Planning Board recommends zone change for Westerly farm property

WESTERLY — The Planning Board is recommending the Town Council approve a zone change from open space/recreation to rural residential sought by the owner of property on Moorhouse Road. Officials say it is unclear how the property came to be classified as open space. The property owner, Stano Trombino, hopes...
Ellsworth American

DEP Board denies appeal of Gouldsboro pier permitting

AUGUSTA — A South Gouldsboro family’s appeal challenging the Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s permitting of a 150-foot residential pier next to their shorefront property was denied late last week by the DEP Board. Family members had contended that the licensed pier system would alter their unobstructed view of Frenchman...
GOULDSBORO, ME
crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus Board of Zoning approves plans to reopen Drive-Thru

BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus Board of Zoning and Appeals met Tuesday afternoon in Bucyrus City Council Chambers to address a request by a Bucyrus businessman who intends to reopen the former Southland Drive Thru located at 574 South Sandusky Ave. Ritchie Singh, who has owned a gas station on Marion Road for...
BUCYRUS, OH
KDHL AM 920

Rice County Board Passes New Zoning District Despite Objections

The Rice County Board of Commissioners today unanimously approved a request for an amendment to the County Zoning Ordinance allowing Bridgewater Township to develop an industrial park. Environmental Services Director Julie Runkel told Commissioners the Planning Commission gave their approval recommendation for the new Rural Industrial Zoning District designation. Several...
RICE COUNTY, MN
brownwoodnews.com

Zoning Board of Adjustment public hearing Nov. 9

City of Brownwood Zoning Board of Adjustment shall conduct a public hearing for the following request at City Hall Council Chambers, 501 Center Ave, at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, November 9, 2021:. (VAR 18-21) 1019 N. Fisk Ave.: Requesting a variance of 10 ft. into the 15 ft. side street...
BROWNWOOD, TX
bctv.org

City of Reading Zoning Hearing Board Meeting 10-20-21

The City of Reading Zoning Hearing Board holds its monthly meeting on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
READING, PA
chathamstartribune.com

Zoning board OK's Mt. Hermon cell tower

CHATHAM, Va. — A new cell tower will soon go up behind the Mount Hermon Volunteer Fire and Rescue headquarters on Route 41. The Pittsylvania County Board of Zoning Appeals Thursday approved a Special Use Permit for the 260-foot tall tower. A lightning rod at the top will make the total height 266 feet.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Telegraph

Zoning requests OK'd, other board action

EDWARDSVILLE — Five zoning requests were among items approved by the Madison County Board at this week’s meeting. One request was to allow a rezoning for an recreational vehicles storage facility on Blackburn Road near Edwardsville. Dean Croft, on behalf of owner Thomas Linder, requested a 5.58-acre tract be rezoned...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Star News Group

Fire official tells zoning board Belmar Inn is a ‘hazard’

BELMAR — In the latest chapter of the long-running saga to replace the Belmar Inn with a proposed 24 condominium units, the borough’s fire and code enforcement officials have testified that the building is a hazard to occupants as well as the surrounding neighborhood.  The applicant, Edelman Investment Group, which has attorneys William Shipers and David Lonski as its principals, called fire official Ryan Dullea and code enforcement official Robert Poff to testify before the borough’s zoning board of adjustment on Thursday, Oct.
BELMAR, NJ
Brainerd Dispatch

Cass County Board: Planning and zoning activity keeps strong pace

BACKUS — Planning and zoning activity in 2021 in Cass County is maintaining a strong pace, with numbers not seen since 2007. Environmental Service Department Director John Ringle, in a report Oct. 19 at the Cass County Board meeting, said although activity showed a decrease during this year’s third quarter compared to last year, overall activity is still up in all categories by 14.19%.
CASS COUNTY, MN

