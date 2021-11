Hybrid Software Group has acquired the entire issued share capital of ColorLogic GmbH (“ColorLogic”), a company with its registered office in Rheine, Germany. ColorLogic was founded in 2002 and has developed an extensive portfolio of color profiling and conversion software, recently winning the 2021 Pinnacle Product Award from the Printing United. Its products are sold worldwide to both end users with demanding requirements for color quality, as well as to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of printing equipment.

