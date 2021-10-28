CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theatre Exile presents Extreme Home Makeover by Makasha Copeland

Cover picture for the articleExtreme Home Makeover by Makasha Copeland paints a human portrait of a contemporary Tejano family willing to go to the extreme...

Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. presents The Revolutionists

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Four badass women lose their heads in this irreverent, female-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris.
Pocket Sandwich Theatre presents Jack the Ripper: The Monster of Whitechapel

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Jack the Ripper: The Monster of Whitechapel is a comical but scary treatment of the serial killer who terrorized London in the 1800s. Many of the characters and events are taken right from history, but others are pure comic invention.
Sundown Collaborative Theatre presents She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms combines geek culture, fun fantasy characters, humor, tragedy, loss, and the love and acceptance of true friendship. The digital format caters well to elements that could not typically be performed on stage, and features an all-original score from Matthew McNabb as well as original graphics by Joshua Dobelbower.
SV Community Theatre presents 'Rocky Horror Show' on Oct. 29

SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Community Theatre is basking in the spooky spirit with their latest production of the Rocky Horror Show, which will run at the theatre from Oct. 29 — Nov. 14. The shows will be on Fridays and Saturdays from 7-9 p.m. and Sundays from 3-5 p.m.
The Garden Theatre presents Into the Woods

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Into the Woods tells the story of The Baker and his Wife who long to have a child of their own. The neighborhood Witch throws a wrench in their plan when she reveals that she has placed a curse on their family, forbidding them to ever have children. There is a way to reverse the curse, though. The Baker and his Wife must venture into the woods to retrieve a list of oddly-specific items to appease the Witch. Along the way, they encounter other familiar fairy tale personalities, like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and Jack (of Jack and the Beanstalk fame), all of whom are also searching for their hearts’ desires, just like the Baker and his Wife are. This mish-mash of fairy tales ensures an evening of hilarity, realization, and heartbreak.
South Theatre Presents “Clue: On Stage”

Salina South will present the wacky murder mystery Clue: On Stage. According to the schools’ drama department, shows are planned on November 4, 5, and 6 at 7:00 p.m. in the Salina South High auditorium. On a dark and stormy night, six unique guests, plus a butler and a maid,...
The Maryland Theatre presents Cat & Nat

What do you do when a global pandemic rocks the entire world and forces you into lockdown for over a year? Well, if you’re Cat & Nat, you plan the most epic Reunion Tour imaginable. 21 and older. This is not just the girls’ night you’d needed since 2019 …...
11 Hour Theatre Company and Prima Theatre present SOON

For its first live performance since pre-pandemic times, 11th Hour Theatre Company in tandem with Lancaster’s Prima Theatre will present the musical SOON, written by Nick Blaemire, in Philadelphia starting this week. Perhaps thematically familiar, the show follows a young woman named Charlie (Imani Moss) as she holes up in her apartment in the days leading up to a climate change-induced apocalypse, watching journalist Wolf Blitzer report the news, comfort eating peanut butter, and hanging out with her Jewish fish Herschel.
THS Theatre Presents The Bold, the Young, and the Murdered

The Timberland High School Theatre Department will present Don Zoldis’ “The Bold, the Young, and the Murdered” on November 11, 12, and 13. This murder mystery comedy will be performed by an all-school cast and crew. With the long-running soap opera in its last days, the executive producer gives the...
Circle Theatre presents The Glass Menagerie

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. From her cramped St. Louis apartment, Amanda Wingfield dreams of her days as a Southern debutante while worrying about the future of her aimless son Tom and unmarried daughter Laura. With their father absent and the Great Depression in motion, the siblings find comfort in their foibles - alcohol, movies, and writing for Tom and a collection of glass animals for Laura - which only heightens Amanda’s anxiety. When a gentleman caller arrives for dinner, the Wingfields are flooded with hope. But it’s unclear if his presence will change things for the better or shatter their fragile illusions.
TCC Theatre presents ShakesFeare in the Grave “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Tidewater Community College Theatre department presents ShakesFeare in the Grave “The Tragedy of Macbeth” on Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, November 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Chesapeake Campus, 1428 Cedar Road. The play is a condensed, one-hour, production and will take place on the Black Box Theater patio, outside...
Richardson Theatre Centre presents Blithe Spirit

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Filled with the sparkling wit and the undeniable charm of Noël Coward, Blithe Spirit is a clever comedy gem from well beyond the grave. As inspiration for his new novel, Charles Condomine invites the wonderfully eccentric medium Madame Arcati to perform a séance in his house. When things go terribly awry, Charles suddenly finds himself caught in an improbable love triangle between his naive living wife and his decidedly "spirited" former wife.
Authentic Community Theatre Presents One Night of "Rent"

Based loosely on Puccini's "La Boheme," Jonathan Larson's "Rent" follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. The physical and emotional complications of the disease pervade the...
The Firehouse Theatre presents Legally Blonde

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde the Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.
Asbury Theatre presents: “Voices of the Prairie”

The Asbury University Theatre department is bringing “Voice of the Prairie” to the Greathouse Theatre on Oct. 28-30 and Nov. 4-6 at 7:30 p.m. Written by John Olive and directed by Asbury theatre instructor Carol Anderson, “Voice of the Prairie” centers on Davey, an aspiring storyteller, and Frankie, a blind girl, who meet while train-hopping in 1905. Fast forward to the 1920’s, and Davey is now a radio sensation, using his newfound platform to reunite him with Frankie decades later. The story tumbles through love and loss in search of what it means to live life to the fullest.
Colonial Theatre To Present Citizen Kane Oct. 28

BETHLEHEM, NH — The Colonial Theatre is presenting the film Citizen Kane on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Citizen Kane was the debut feature for the 25-year-old Orson Welles, who wrote, produced, directed and starred in the film loosely based on the life of media mogul, William Randolph Hurst. Cited by some as the greatest film of all time, it was a revolution for sound-era filmmaking and the first truly modern film. In this, its 80th anniversary this year, the film is still a gripping, well-told story by contemporary standards. In it, a reporter, assigned to decipher newspaper magnate Charles Foster Kane’s dying words, gradually reveals the fascinating portrait of a complex man who rose from obscurity to staggering heights.
University Theatre Presents “Love and Information”

“Someone sneezes. Someone can’t get a signal. Someone won’t answer the door. Someone put an elephant on the stairs. Someone’s not ready to talk. Someone is her brother’s mother. Someone hates irrational numbers. Someone told the police. Someone got a message from the traffic light. Someone’s never felt like this before.”
FUSE Theatre of CT Presents ‘All Together Now!’

FUSE Theatre of CT presents MTI’s “All Together Now!” Broadway musical revue celebrating local theatre and featuring favorite numbers from Annie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Come From Away, Fiddler on the Roof, Godspell, Guys and Dolls, Little Shop of Horrors, Matilda, Once on This Island, Sister Act and many more! Family-friendly, Covid-safe, LIVE musical entertainment for just $10 per ticket. Come see this incredible all-ages cast of singers and dancers and be uplifted by the power of theatre and community. Be sure to bring a non-perishable holiday food item for the Thanksgiving Food Drive at our venue, Gateway Christian Fellowship, 129 Bull Hill Lane, West Haven CT 06516. Performance Dates: November 12 (7:00 p.m.), November 13 (3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.) Tickets may be purchased at www.fusetheatrect.org! Contact: fusetheatrect@gmail.com, (203) 314-3394.
