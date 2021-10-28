How the delta variant and supply chain problems smothered the economy’s sparkle

St. Joseph businesses have been hit, some hit hard, by the national supply chain problem. And, it doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon. “When I think back over the last six months, it seems to me that the issue is just becoming more pronounced and a bigger problem,” St. Chamber of Commerce President Patt Lilly tells host Barry Birr on the KFEQ Hotline.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO