How the delta variant and supply chain problems smothered the economy’s sparkle

Solar power was at its cheapest in 2020. However, supply chain disruptions mean that 56% of worldwide utility-scale solar projects planned for 2022 could be postposed or cancelled. Below is a breakdown of the causes behind this problem, which are centred around the current price increases and cost uncertainty of...
Last year the global economy came juddering to a halt. This year it got moving again, only to become stuck in one of history’s biggest traffic jams. New indicators developed by Bloomberg Economics underscore the extremity of the problem, the world’s failure to find a quick fix, and how in some regions the Big Crunch of 2021 is still getting worse.
Santa’s sleigh may be a little lighter this Christmas. What’s under the Christmas tree, what’s on the Christmas tree, and what’s to munch on the holiday buffet will depend on the machinations of a global supply system still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. The supply chain – the system by...
St. Joseph businesses have been hit, some hit hard, by the national supply chain problem. And, it doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon. “When I think back over the last six months, it seems to me that the issue is just becoming more pronounced and a bigger problem,” St. Chamber of Commerce President Patt Lilly tells host Barry Birr on the KFEQ Hotline.
Consumer spending fell in the third quarter of 2021 due to the fast-spreading Delta variant of coronavirus. The U.S. economy expanded at an annual rate of just 2 percent in the three months to September - down from 6.7 percent in the previous quarter. During the third quarter, the Commerce...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Winter is on the way, which means Minnesotans will be cranking up the heat. Like many industries, supply of furnaces and their parts is backed up. The pandemic is to blame. “This supply chain issue is something that none of us have ever experienced,” said Andy Ryan,...
The U.S. economy increased at an annual rate of 2% in the third quarter, the Department of Commerce said Thursday. Driving the news: The gross domestic product figures for July through September come in much lower than the 6.7% increase in the second quarter, reflecting the "continued economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis at the Department of Commerce.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Nationwide problems with the supply chain are expected to last until 2022. Backups are being felt at the local level. Downtown Missoula pet shop Toiffer Pet Outfitter is one business feeling the strain. “My fear as a small business owner is that if these shortages continue, people...
FRESNO, CA - The team at AndNowUKnow continues to connect with fresh produce operators as we take stock of the current global supply chain crisis. I touched base with Ian LeMay, President of California Fresh Fruit Association (CFFA), to understand his perspective on how this situation affects our industry. “The...
The global and U.S. economies continue to recover while facing challenges in 2021. That's the view of Zbyszko Tabernacki, economic senior vice president with consulting firm IHS Markit. He spoke Oct. 26 as part of the online Global Plastics Summit 2021. "Economies were totally unprepared for the tectonic shift in...
NEW YORK — The supply chain issues the U.S. economy is currently facing are not only affecting consumers during the peak shopping season, but small businesses have also started to feel the effects of these shortages. According to the most recent U.S. Census Small Business Pulse Survey, conducted between Oct....
FRANKFURT, Germany — A closely watched survey of German business optimism sagged for the fourth month in a row, underlining concern about the impact on Europe's largest economy from sharply higher energy prices and stubborn bottlenecks in supplies of raw materials and parts. The Munich-based Ifo Institute, which compiles the...
(WSYR-TV) — Jeff Kulikowsky interviews Dan Maffei, the head of the Federal Maritime Commission on the root cause of the supply chain disruptions. What are some things that can be done now and in the future.
"The pandemic is haunting the global supply chain and, by extension, shoppers," two months before what's expected to be a big holiday shopping season, The Washington Post reports. Container ships are clogging ports, shipping costs are rising, and there's a dearth of truck drivers and warehouse workers. So things may...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve reports that the economy faced a number of headwinds at the start of this month, ranging from supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages to uncertainty about the delta variant of COVID. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
Moody’s Investors Service, in its latest, underscored concerns over the ongoing supply-chain crisis in the US, adding that there seems no light at the end of the tunnel. Supply-chain headaches show no sign of subsiding just yet. Early signs indicate another increase in the supply chain stress index for September.
Ikea is to raise prices as the disruption to global supply chains is expected to last into next year. On Wednesday, Ikea reported a drop in full-year profit due to higher transport and raw material costs. In the coming year it will pass some of these costs on to its...
Comments / 0