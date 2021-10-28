CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Sister of Josie King launches fundraiser in her memory to buy Christmas presents for children suffering from cancer

Sunderland Echo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosie King was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma – a type of bone cancer - when she was 13-years-old. After initially believing she was clear, the cancer sadly returned and Josie, who loved boxing and caring for animals, passed away on July 12, 2018 at the age of just 15....

www.sunderlandecho.com

Allied News

Guard members organize fundraiser for young cancer patient

Fueled by his desire to help others, Jeremy Pelletier joined the Army National Guard. Now, 12 years later, Sgt. Pelletier’s fellow Guard members are offering their support to him as his 7-year-old son, Nathan, battles a rare form of cancer. “Clays for Nathan,” a fundraiser organized by Staff Sgt. Zach...
NEW CASTLE, PA
Slate

Help! I Always Buy Fundraiser Crap From Other People’s Kids. But No One Shows Up for My Marathons.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I am a happily child-free woman in a major urban area. I lovingly shower gifts on my nephews and friends’ children and buy their overpriced school fundraiser gift wrap. Recently, I’ve taken distance running back up after a multi-year hiatus peppered by over-partying and other self-destructive behavior. Part and parcel of this is fundraising for various great causes, which in turns gets me entry to some prestigious marathons. While I have many people in my wider network who have donated even after seeing a lone tweet of mine, these close friends say they’re going to donate but when push comes to shove, they procrastinate and/or flake out at the last minute. The final straw that inspired me to write in was that one of these friends told me yesterday over brunch that during a certain five-borough race in a few weeks she won’t be able to step a block outside her apartment for a few minutes to cheer with a sign because she has to go with her daughter to some event (that her husband could attend instead). I feel taken for granted and unsupported and hence, I’m tempted to say no the next time I get hit up for overpriced mediocre school fundraiser crap. Is it petty of me to think this way?
myeasternshoremd.com

Making Christmas brighter for children

The Star Democrat‘s Brighter Christmas Fund has kicked off its 38th season of “providing children with a brighter Christmas.”. The Brighter Christmas Fund started in 1983 to help families who didn’t have enough money to have a good Christmas. The fund helps provide toys and clothing under the Christmas tree for local children.
KENT COUNTY, MD
WPBF News 25

Pumpkins sold during fundraiser to support cancer patients

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Organizers of a pumpkin patch fundraiser for cancer patients say that they were able to raise more money during this year’s fundraiser because more people are out buying pumpkins ahead of Halloween compared to last year, now that COVID-19 cases are on the decline in our area.
PALM BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

6-year-old raised money to buy costumes for children at Sulzbacher. The Players then matched her fundraising goal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local 6-year-old has been raising money to buy Halloween costumes for children at Suzlbacher. Inspired to join Brinkley Minter’s quest, The Players Championship matched her fundraising goal with a surprise $5,000 donation to Sulzbacher. The surprise came on Monday when Brinkley was visiting the Sulzbacher Village...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Kokomo Perspective

Fundraiser to benefit local cancer patient

A fundraiser at The Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., will benefit local cancer patient Lonnie Estep Saturday, Nov. 6, with a silent auction, bake sale and a performance by the band City Lites. Estep was diagnosed with nonsurgical stage four pancreatic cancer nearly a year ago. After insistence...
KOKOMO, IN
northwestgeorgianews.com

Catoosa County sheriff launches 2021 Stocking Full of Love program to provide Christmas toys for children in need

Beginning Nov. 29, the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office will begin accepting the names of children who would benefit from the Stocking Full of Love program, which provides the children with toys at Christmas. Each year the Sheriff’s Office accepts the names of children in need from county schools, civic organizations,...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
Sunderland Echo

Heart patient Chanel's family bids to make it a happy Christmas for youngsters

Seven-year-old Chanel Murrish became the youngest patient ever to undergo surgery after being diagnosed with a rare heart condition while she was still in the womb. She underwent surgery within minutes of being born, has had a number of operations since and is still regularly monitored at the Children’s Heart Unit at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital.
thepitchkc.com

Memorial fundraiser looks to raise $100,000 for Wayside Waifs

A memorial fundraiser in honor of Patrick Tobin—who passed away at just 32, Oct. 10, after a battle with metastatic melanoma—has been launched with the goal of raising $100,000 for no-kill animal shelter, Wayside Waifs. The money raised will help Wayside perform several upgrades to the shelter, which houses 6,000...
PETS
dailycitizen.news

Varnell Community Christmas is looking for sponsors to buy gifts for children

The city of Varnell helps families and children in the community have a merry Christmas through the Varnell Community Christmas. Community members pick out shopping lists from children in the community, then purchase gifts for them. The Christmas lists are in. Please stop by Varnell City Hall Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to pick a list. We please ask that you spend a minimum of $100 per child. All gifts need to be returned to city hall by Dec. 2. Gifts do not need to be wrapped.
VARNELL, GA
Daily Mail

Mother-of-EIGHT who refuses to buy her children ANY Christmas gifts hits back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting her kids are happier than ever with their frugal holiday (which saves her $700 a year)

A mother-of-eight who refuses to buy her children any Christmas gifts has hit back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting that her family's frugal festivities have made her kids happier than ever, while helping her to save $700 a year. Decluttering coach Angie Wipf, 35, from Alberta, Canada,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County Children's Center to benefit from Christmas Giving

North Clackamas Chamber schedules annual event to help nonprofit organizationThe North Clackamas Chamber of Commerce will kick off the holiday season at its annual Christmas Giving Breakfast on Friday, Dec. 3. Clackamas County's Children's Center was selected as this year's Christmas Giving beneficiary by the Chamber Ambassador Committee, a group of dedicated volunteers who will also be collecting raffle prizes to support the fundraising efforts. Raffle prizes are generously donated by the local business community. All monies raised by raffle ticket sales will be gifted to Children's Center. The mission and vision of the Children's Center's is to work with the community to end child abuse and neglect through assessment, treatment and prevention to build a world where all children feel safe, valued and heard. Since 2012, Chamber members and the community have gifted over $43,000 to nonprofit organizations through this Christmas Giving event. The event will take place from 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, at the Monarch Hotel & Conference Center. Registration will be required to attend. For ticket information visit yourchamber.com. For further information about Children's Center visit childrenscenter.cc. {loadposition sub-article-01}
koze.com

Dominos Pizza Fundraiser For Christmas Angels

The Christmas Angels adopt families in need at Christmastime. They make sure those families get a special celebration with food and gifts. Please order from Dominos Pizza all day tomorrow, and they’ll give Christmas Angels 20% of their sales.
RESTAURANTS

