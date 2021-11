Three in 10 unpaid carers are struggling to make ends meet, while more than half are worried about their finances, research suggests.Providing unpaid care is pushing thousands of families into poverty and will have a lasting impact on their finances and quality of life, Carers UK has warned.More than half (52%) of unpaid carers surveyed by the charity said they feel anxious or stressed about their finances, while 31% are struggling to make ends meet, and 24% report not having enough to cover their monthly expenses.A further 18% are in or have been in debt due to their caring responsibilities,...

