Pep Guardiola Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Rangers Legend Walter Smith

By Brandon Evans
CityXtra
CityXtra
 7 days ago
Smith sadly passed away at the age of 73 this week, and following the announcement on Tuesday morning, many notable figures within football have paid tribute to the former Rangers, Scotland and Everton manager.

Walter Smith won 21 trophies across two spells in charge at the Ibrox including 10 top-flight title wins, and as a result is recognised as the second most successful manager in the history of Rangers Football Club after Bill Struth.

After stepping down as Rangers manager in 2011 following the club's 54th league title success, Smith worked as a technical consultant for the League Manager's Association where he developed a friendship with Pep Guardiola.

As reported by the Glasgow Times, Pep Guardiola has discussed his relationship with Walter Smith as he paid tribute to the former Rangers boss - who the Catalan defined as a "humble, insightful and very genuine man."

"I am so very sad to hear the news of Walter Smith’s passing," Guardiola remarked.

"I was of course very aware of Walter’s impressive management career before I came to the Premier League.”

Pep Guardiola continued, "Through his role as technical consultant for the LMA, I have had the opportunity over the past five years to get to know him and see what a humble, insightful and very genuine man he was.”

"I always enjoyed spending time with Walter and we had been planning to have dinner together again.

"I feel very fortunate to have had the chance to get to know him and I send my deepest condolences to Walter’s wife Ethel, his sons Neil and Steven, his grandchildren and all of his family who have lost a very special man."

The sheer number of tributes that have poured in for the Rangers icon has shed light on the immense respect that many across the footballing world have for one of Scottish football’s most revered figures.

Prior to kick-off in Wednesday night's match with Aberdeen, Rangers held an emotional minute’s silence in memory of one of the club's greatest legends.

