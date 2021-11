Celebrating its 10th anniversary in existence, the Colorado Music Hall of Fame's latest inductees include four legendary bands and one venue. The next time that you visit Red Rocks, whether it be to see a concert or to just enjoy the trails and campus, be sure to stop in at the Colorado Music Hall of Fame. While the Hall of Fame has been around for 10 years, it's only been a part of Red Rocks (inside of the Trading Post) since 2015, after starting out inside of 1stBank Center in Broomfield.

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO