Wet Wet Wet at Perth Concert Hall

Address: Halifax Victoria Theatre, Fountain Street, Halifax, HX1 1BP. Victoria Theatre is an arts and performance venue based on Fountain Street in Halifax. Opened in 1901, it has served the city as a premier location for anything from bands, panto, orchestras, musicals, drama, dance, and everything in between. With a capacity of almost 2,000 part standing, it's seen performances from the likes of The Jackson 5, The Beatles, Status Quo, in the past, and names like Ian Brown, Morrisey, and Derren Brown more recently.
