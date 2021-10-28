Templeton Intros Rye Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish

The second annual cask strength Scotch whisky from Orkney, Scotland-based distillery, Highland Park, arrived in Rhode Island: Highland Park Cask Strength No. 2., released in annual batches, offers the same underlying character, but with nuanced flavors based on the release’s cask makeup. Master Whisky Maker Gordon Motion selected a majority of sherry-seasoned European and American oak casks, and a small quantity of ex-bourbon casks, leaving a taste profile with nuanced pear, almond cake, toasted oak, licorice and cracked black pepper. This varies from the No. 1 release, with tasting notes of soft toffee, heather honey and freshly grated nutmeg due to the mix of predominately sherry-seasoned American oak casks. Cask Strength No. 2 is non-chill filtered for a 63.9% ABV spirit, newly available via Mancini Beverage – Rhode Island Distributing division.
