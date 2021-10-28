Templeton Intros Rye Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish

The Mingo Creek Craft Distillers LLC. Is a distillery in Pennsylvania making a very interesting rye whiskey. They sent a bottle of their 18 month old rye to me some time ago and I reviewed it. Recently, they sent me a bottle of their two year old rye, their first straight rye whiskey. It is made with the same mash bill 61% rye, 13 % wheat. 13% rye malt and 13% barley malt. This mash bill reflects what I like seeing made into a rye whiskey. It is very different from the typical rye whiskey coming out of Indiana or Kentucky. Those mash bills tend to be either 95% rye, 5% malted barley or a barley legal amount of rye with corn and malted barley.

DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO