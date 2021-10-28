CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost In Music at Sheffield City Hall

 7 days ago

Lost In Music is a tribute show centred around the spirit of 1970s disco artists....

Longview News-Journal

Country music singer Larry Gatlin to perform at Memorial City Hall

Grammy-winning country music singer Larry Gatlin will perform in concert Sunday at Memorial City Hall in Marshall. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and is a special event in Memorial City Hall’s 2021-2022 season lineup. Gatlin rose to fame with his brothers Steve and Rudy as the Gatlin Brothers, a...
MARSHALL, TX
skiddle.com

1985 Music | Sheffield

1985 Music makes its first-ever appearance in the Steel City! Expect 2 rooms of Drum and Bass, Breaks and Dubstep and Halloween decor and actors.
MUSIC
103.9 The Breeze

The Haunted Story of Eva Tanguay, The Cohoes Music Hall Ghost

The spirit of a legendary vaudeville performer is said to make her presence known through music and other hijinks. It is that time of year when we overindulge in stories of spirits, ghosts, and all things paranormal. And there is no shortage of these stories here in the Capital Region. One of them involves a legendary performer who Cohoes Music Hall calls the "Lady Gaga" of vaudeville. Which means she was great at her craft!
COHOES, NY
Person
Gloria Gaynor
Person
Donna Summer
Person
Diana Ross
ohmyrockness.com

Win tickets to JAWNY at Music Hall of Williamsburg on 11/9!

We have a pair of tickets to give away to see JAWNY with SPILL TAB at Music Hall of Williamsburg on Tuesday, November 9th!. For show information and tickets, click here. For a chance to win, submit your full name and contact information in the form below. Winner will be selected at random on November 5, 2021. Good luck!
MUSIC
ledgertranscript.com

Music in Bass Hall returns with ‘Fiddle Madness’

After more than a year, Music in Bass Hall returns with New Hampshire Fiddle Madness Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Master fiddler and mandolinist Skip Gorman brings music back to Bass Hall with fellow musicians Jane Orzechowski, Sarah Bauhan, Randy Miller, Roger Kahle and Gordon Peery. This Celtic music session features tunes from Ireland, Scotland, Shetland, Cape Breton and New England.
PETERBOROUGH, NH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Anne E. DeChant performs music of Rock Hall Inductee Carole King

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Acclaimed singer-songwriter and Cleveland native Anne E. DeChant visited the Fox 8 News in the Morning studio to perform the music of Carole King. King is being inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021. Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer also talked with Anne about the art of songwriting and what is it about Carole King’s songs that make them timeless. To learn more about the music of Anne E. DeChant click here.
CLEVELAND, OH
Loyola Phoenix

100 gecs Shakes the House at Concord Music Hall

With their intense autotune and high pitches, 100 gecs’ music isn’t for everyone. For fans though, the music seems to inspire a particular kind of devotion, which was on full display at their Oct. 20 Concord Music Hall show. The Concord Music Hall (2051 N Milwaukee Ave) stage was sparsely...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Waterboys at Aberdeen Music Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Waterboys events here. Staying the night in Aberdeen? Find somewhere near Aberdeen's Music Hall for this Waterboys show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address: Aberdeen...
MUSIC
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Special Musical Revue To Perform at Saratoga Springs City Music Hall

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A fundraising event celebrating the return of live theater, entitled “All Together Now: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theater,” will be performed by a 12-member Home Made Theater cast at Saratoga Springs City Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13. Under...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
thehinsdalean.com

The halls were alive with the sound of music

The last concert held in the Hinsdale Central auditorium - prior to last week - was almost two years ago. The school's music department held its annual Fall Choral Concert Oct. 26, featuring all six choir groups performing before a live audience. The top photo is of the Women's Chorale. Mickey Norton, one of three soloists in the program, sang "This Magic Moment." Annie Ascher and Tess McArdle are members of the Chamber Choir. The Bass Choir performed two selections, "The Vagabond" and "Yellowbird." (Jim Slonoff photos)
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Elton John - The Lockdown Sessions (Album Review)

Elton John has crammed several lives into his 74 years, but despite this he remains a remarkably down-to-earth presence both in interviews and his hugely popular Apple Music radio show. For his latest album, the British superstar has brought together a wide array of musical talent, including similar grandees such as Eddie Vedder and Stevie Nicks alongside contemporary stars such as Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus.
MUSIC
psychologytoday.com

Let's Fill the Concert Hall With Dogs and Music

Songs about dogs, often tearjerkers, are a country music staple. Dogs have been the subject of many popular and rock music recordings. Many classical music composers, including Chopin, have written compositions inspired by dogs. Dogs are not only the theme of much music but have occasionally been called upon to...
PETS
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Claims Michael Landon Made ‘Disgusting Jokes’ on Set

Many fans remember Little House on the Prairie as a wholesome look back to a simpler time. The Ingalls family was the center of that wholesomeness. It was easy to see the love between the on-screen family. Additionally, the way Ma and Pa Ingalls raised and instructed their children was exemplary. No matter what situation arose, they always found a way to turn it into a teaching moment. Looking back, it seems like a sweet family show. However, in her upcoming memoir, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love from Little House’s Ma, Karen Grassle revealed the darker side of the show.
TV SERIES

