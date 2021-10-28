CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Thompson at Gateshead Sage

stereoboard.com
 7 days ago

Richard Thompson is an English singer-songwriter and musician from London, best known as co-founder of folk-rock pioneers Fairport Convention. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See...

www.stereoboard.com

thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
Billboard

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean

On Tuesday (Nov. 2), Parton shared an older image of the couple holding hands, though the photo seems to be edited to show Dean wearing a shirt from Parton's merch line. "Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!" the photo was captioned. The couple...
Outsider.com

Led Zeppelin Rocker Jimmy Page Announces ‘Very Dear Friend’ Passed Away

On Thursday morning, iconic Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page paid tribute to a dear friend of his who passed away recently. The famous guitarist shared a touching Instagram post dedicated to his friend Pete Makowski. Although it’s not certain from Jimmy Page’s post why Makowski passed or how he died at 65 years old. Makowski has been part of the music industry for decades, and worked in various roles throughout.
The Independent

Paul McCartney discovered new meaning behind first song he ever wrote

Sir Paul McCartney has spoken of how revisiting songs he wrote decades ago uncovered new meanings behind them.The Beatles star answered fan questions on his official website ahead of the release of his new book, The Lyrics,which offers a detailed look at 154 songs from all stages of his career, spanning The Beatles, Wings, and his solo work. Asked by a fan about the process of putting the book together and about “lyrics or memories that came back to you and reminded you of a time you’d forgotten”, McCartney began to reminisce about “I Lost My Little Girl”.“It...
The Independent

The Gap Band founder Ronnie Wilson dies at age 73

Ronnie Wilson, multi-instrumentalist and founder of the popular R&B and funk group The Gap Band, has died. He was 73. His wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson, posted on Facebook that her husband died on Tuesday. “Ronnie Wilson was a genius with creating, producing, and playing the flugelhorn, trumpet, keyboards, and singing music, from childhood to his early seventies,” she wrote. “He will be truly missed!!!”The Gap Band was formed in Tulsa Oklahoma by brothers Ronnie, Charlie and Robert Wilson, who grew up singing in their father's church. The name of the band is an abbreviation of street names in the...
NewsBreak
The Independent

Paul Newman memoir left unpublished to come out next year

A memoir Paul Newman left unpublished in his lifetime will come out next fall.Publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced Wednesday that the book, currently untitled, will include Newman's thoughts on “acting, directing, boyhood, family, fame, Hollywood Broadway love, his first marriage, his 50-year marriage to Joanne Woodward, drinking, politics, racing, his ultimate ride to stardom, and aging gracefully.”Newman, who died in 2008, began the book in the 1980s with the help of screenwriter Stewart Stern, who in turn spoke to dozens of Newman's friends and associates. It was recently found in the Connecticut home where Woodward still lives....
dmagazine.com

Mick Jagger, Dallas Tourist

The Rolling Stones are in Dallas to play the Cotton Bowl tonight, and Mick Jagger is out here finding his all. I think the mural in Photo 1 is in Deep Ellum, that’s obviously the Cotton Bowl in Photo 2, and I believe Photo 3 was taken inside the African American Museum at Fair Park whose exterior is seen in Photo 4. Looks like a pretty good day on the town.
Rolling Stone

The Curious Case of Keith Urban

“One of our girls brought a riddle home the other day,” says Keith Urban, the New Zealand-born Grammy winner. “She said, ‘Dad, imagine that you’re in a room and there’s no windows, no doors, solid floor, solid roof, solid walls. How do you get out?’ “I sat there for ages, trying to think. In the end I just gave up. I said, ‘I don’t know, how? How do I get out?’ She said: ‘Stop imagining’.” Urban laughs in disbelief; his chunky silver rings clang on the table as his hands wave through the air. “How much of this,” he gestures to an imaginary windowless room, “am I...
