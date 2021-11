EXCLUSIVE: Keshet Productions’ rebranded UK non-scripted arm Interstellar has picked up an ITV pilot commission for a celebrity dance format. All Star Dance Off will most likely air around the Christmas period on youth-skewing portfolio channel ITV2, according to an ITV spokesman who confirmed the order. The format is in its early stages and Deadline understands the show will shortly enter production, with the four celebrity contestants not yet confirmed. The greenlight is one of the first for Israeli media company Keshet’s Interstellar, which Deadline revealed had rebranded in May, at which point the Greenbird-owned David Williams-led producer unveiled shows for UKTV and...

