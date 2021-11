The Town Hall Theatre in Quincy will be getting spirited with Halloween movie specials for children and adults. From Friday to Monday, Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, the kiddies can enjoy the PG Rated THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2. The story finds Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin “It” as well as many new kooky characters. Addams Family 2 plays Friday, Saturday & Monday at 7 pm and Sunday at 4 pm.

QUINCY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO