Address: London O2 Forum, 9 - 17 Highgate RD, Kentish Town, London, NW5 1JY. The O2 Forum - aka the Kentish Town Forum - is a live music based in London. Originally opened way back in 1934 as an art decor cinema, it was re-opened as The Forum in 1993, and has since been refurbished to hold 2300 people. One of the capital's staple locations, it's stage has been graced by some of the world's biggest acts, including Biffy Clyro, Oasis, Nine Inch Nails, Wu-Tang Clan, Justin Timberlake, and The Mars Volta, who played their last ever show there.

