Public Service Broadcasting at Southampton O2 Guildhall

stereoboard.com
 7 days ago

Public Service Broadcasting are an English electronica band, consisting of multi-instrumentalists and musicians J. Willgoose, Esq., Wrigglesworth, JFAbraham, and visuals guru Mr. B. Scroll down to see all ticket...

www.stereoboard.com

ramaponews.com

WRPR is an essential means of student expression on public broadcast

The next time you feel like listening to music, rather than putting on yet another premade playlist, consider tuning in to WRPR, Ramapo College’s student-organized and operated radio station, where you can listen to a variety of music and talk shows at any time on an old school radio or online on your phone or computer.
EDUCATION
simpleflying.com

Newquay Public Service Contract To Be Awarded Next Month

2021 has seen airports face the challenge of recovering from the impacts of COVID-19. One facility that has had a comparatively positive year is Cornwall Airport Newquay. NQY has enjoyed investment and high passenger figures, but is currently without a direct connection to London. However, a contract for this looks set to be awarded next month.
WORLD
stereoboard.com

Turin Brakes at Birmingham O2 Institute

Turin Brakes are an English folk rock band from Balham, London, consisting of Olly Knights and Gale Paridjanian, who both play guitar and sing, alongside Rob Allum and Eddie Myer.
WORLD
theviolinchannel.com

Guildhall School Students Create Augmented Reality Installations in London

Four new works by student composers at London's Guildhall School of Music and Drama have been commissioned as part of HARMONY — an outdoor augmented-reality exhibition. In order to experience the works, attendees download an app on their device of choice, scan a QR code at each of the locations, and listen to the piece through their own headphones.
WORLD
#English
stereoboard.com

Kasabian at Sheffield O2 Academy Sheffield

Kasabian are an indie-rock band from Leicester, currently consisting of Serge Pizzorno, bassist Chris Edwards, drummer Ian Matthews and guitarist Tim Carter. Their former frontman Tom Meighan left the band in July 2020. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Kasabian events here.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

London Grammar at Nottingham

Address: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, Lace Market, Stoney St, Nottingham, NG1...
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Don Broco at Portsmouth Guildhall

Don Broco are a pop-rock band from Bedford, England, consisting of frontman Rob Damiani, guitarist Simon Delaney, bass player Tom Doyle and drummer Matt Donnelly.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Nines at London O2 Academy Brixton

Address: London O2 Academy Brixton, 211 Stockwell Road, London, SW99SL. Telephone: 020 7771 3000. Venue Capacity: 4191. The O2 Academy Brixton is a 4000+...
LIFESTYLE
Entertainment
The Independent

Ed Sheeran is rooting for Rose Ayling-Ellis on Strictly after perfect Halloween tango

Ed Sheeran has revealed he’s rooting for EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis to win this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. The British musician, who just released a new album, = (Equals), appeared on BBC Breakfast where he was asked about the celebrity dance competition.Ayling-Ellis and her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice made history last weekend after scoring a perfect 40 in week six for their Halloween-themed tango, which they performed to Sheeran’s single “Shivers”. It is the earliest week that a top score has been achieved on the show. Asked on BBC Breakfast if he knew he had “written the perfect...
TV & VIDEOS
stereoboard.com

Iliza Shlesinger at London Eventim Apollo

Address: London Eventim Apollo, 45 Queen Caroline Street, London, W6 9QH. Telephone: 08442494300. Venue Capacity: 5039. The Eventim Apollo is a live music...
CELEBRITIES
stereoboard.com

Easy Life at Birmingham

Address: Birmingham O2 Institute, 78 Digbeth High Street, Birmingham, B5...
LIFESTYLE
skiddle.com

O2 Academy Birmingham

This Is Tmrw & Leftfoot proudly present Canadian electronic music composer Caribou at the O2 Academy Birmingham on Mon Oct 25th. caribou were amazing! they would e been great at any venue. Posted Yesterday, 11:31pm. Login to leave a review. Login. Existing user?. Login to prefill your details:. Email:. Password.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Jimmy Carr at Middlesbrough

Address: Middlesbrough Town Hall, Albert Road, Middlesbrough, TS1 2QQ. Telephone: 01642729729. Venue Capacity: 1300. The Middlesbrough Town Hall is...
LIFESTYLE
stereoboard.com

Rick Astley in Birmingham - Ticket Options

Address: Birmingham Utilita Arena, King Edwards Road, Birmingham, B1 2AA. Telephone: 01217804141. Venue Capacity: 14150. Utilita Arena Birmingham is...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Seth Lakeman in Plymouth - Ticket Options

Staying the night in Plymouth? Find somewhere near Plymouth's St Andrews Church for this Seth Lakeman show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Disclosure: Stereoboard is FREE to use. When you buy a ticket or book a hotel, we may receive...
LIFESTYLE
stereoboard.com

Russell Watson in Harrogate - Ticket Options

Address: Harrogate Royal Hall, Ripon Road, Harrogate, HG1 2RD. Telephone: 01423500500. Venue Capacity: 1050. The Royal Hall is a...
THEATER & DANCE
stereoboard.com

Ant Middleton at Belfast Waterfront Hall

Born in Portsmouth and raised in rural France, Middleton set his sights on a career in the armed forces and didn’t stop striving until he achieved his goal. He joined the Special Boat Service (SBS) in 2008 and spent 4 years there. The SBS is the UK’s naval special forces unit and the sister unit of the SAS.
MILITARY
The Independent

Glasgow hotels: 10 of the best places to stay in the COP26 host city

With in-your-face inner city swagger, a rip-roaring restaurant scene, charmingly ragged pubs and neck-craning architecture (look up and the rewards come thick and fast), Glasgow - the host city for the COP26 climate event - delivers a knockout kiss. Amid global competition, it’s a dream destination for a city break, no matter where you’re coming from.The “Dear Green Place” was once the original Victorian dream, the second city of the British Empire and a centre of commerce and education. It gifted the world modern economics (you can thank Adam Smith for that), the TV (John Logie Baird), the steam engine...
WORLD
stereoboard.com

Kevin Bloody Wilson at Swindon

Official face value from £33.95. Resale tickets from £36.80. Staying the night in Swindon? Find somewhere near Swindon's Wyvern Theatre for this Kevin Bloody Wilson show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

David Baddiel in Stafford - Ticket Options

Staying the night in Stafford? Find somewhere near Stafford's Stafford Gatehouse Theatre for this David Baddiel show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Disclosure: Stereoboard is FREE to use. When you buy a ticket or book a hotel, we may receive...
ENTERTAINMENT

