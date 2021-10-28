Public Service Broadcasting at Southampton O2 Guildhall

With in-your-face inner city swagger, a rip-roaring restaurant scene, charmingly ragged pubs and neck-craning architecture (look up and the rewards come thick and fast), Glasgow - the host city for the COP26 climate event - delivers a knockout kiss. Amid global competition, it’s a dream destination for a city break, no matter where you’re coming from.The “Dear Green Place” was once the original Victorian dream, the second city of the British Empire and a centre of commerce and education. It gifted the world modern economics (you can thank Adam Smith for that), the TV (John Logie Baird), the steam engine...
