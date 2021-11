How Pete Floyd, Petaluma’s own Pink Floyd tribute project, came to be. From those legendary“Dark Side of the Moon” laser shows at planetariums in the ‘70s and ‘80s to next weekend’s laser-enhanced appearance by Pete Floyd at the Phoenix Theater, it seems that the music of the enduring progressive rock band from England will continue to be associated with laser shows as long as people keep rocking out to songs like, “Time,” “Comfortably Numb,” “Another Brick in the Wall” and, pretty much all of the “Dark Side of the Moon” album.

7 DAYS AGO