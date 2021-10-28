CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

ECAC Hockey extends streaming deal with ESPN+

Advanced Television
 7 days ago

ECAC Hockey is extending its rights agreement with ESPN+ to stream more than 350 games each season through the 2028-29. Every regular-season and post-season game (conference and non-conference) hosted at an ECAC Hockey venue...

advanced-television.com

