ECAC Hockey extends streaming deal with ESPN+

With the NHL season fully underway, there’s lots to talk about around the NHL and the hockey world!. After picking up NHL games earlier this year, ESPN has announced that they will also be broadcasting 60 Premier Hockey League (formerly NWHL) regular season games this season, plus special events. This is the first deal of its kind for a women’s hockey league, and it would be hard to overstate its importance. The downside for women’s hockey fans is that they will now have to pay to watch games, whereas before they were all free. For those who can watch, though, it looks like there will be some elite talent in the broadcast booth!

HOCKEY ・ 14 DAYS AGO