Brendan Fraser is Playing the Villain in The Next Batgirl Movie

There are some truths out there that one will never be able to convince people of, and the idea that the 2013 version of Carrie was actually better than people have said it was is probably going to remain as one of them for the foreseeable future. The reviews and the fan response to this movie were horrible for one reason or another, and it’s kind of odd to see considering that the effects received a huge upgrade and the movie itself told essentially the same story in an updated fashion. But it’s strange how much people will grouse about a remake that doesn’t follow the original story that well, but will vilify a movie such as this that follows the movie almost perfectly but omits certain points that either didn’t make sense or are a bit outdated at this point. Hey, people are going to like what they want, that’s a fact, but making it sound as though the Carrie remake was a steaming pile of garbage was kind of an odd choice made by a lot of people, and making it sound as though the problem was that it followed the story too closely was even stranger.

