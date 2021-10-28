CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brendan Fraser is Playing the Villain in The Next Batgirl Movie

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not exactly typical to hear about Brendan Fraser playing the part of a villain, but that appears to be what’s going to happen in the upcoming Batgirl movie that will be headed to HBO Max at some point, and it’s been causing a lot of ears to perk up in...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on HBO Max: ‘King Richard,’ ‘Boogie’ and New Mindy Kaling Series

There’s only one feature debuting simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters as part of Warner Bros.’ 2021 experiment this month, but it’s a big one, a biopic that early reviews suggest will be part of the Oscars race and serve as a reminder of what a fine actor Will Smith can be. But there’s more going on on HBO Max this month, including what appears to be a fun, nostalgic holiday film set in the eighties and the latest series from Mindy Kaling. As usual, however, the first of the month doubles as the day a bunch of older films...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The 10 Best Assassin Movies of the 90s

The 1990s was a great decade for movies in many genres, and films centered around assassins were certainly no exception. After all, who doesn’t love a good hit man movie. These movies were full of action, suspense, and drama and they also helped some of the decade’s biggest stars to light up the big screen in some of the most memorable ways. On top of that, several of these movies even put the 90s’ best technology to the test to bring stories to life as realistically as possible. If you’re a fan of assassin movies and you’re looking for some new-old movies to add to your watch list, you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading to see our list of the 10 best assassin movies from the 90s.
MOVIES
Brendan Fraser
Deadline

Wesley Snipes & Tiffany Haddish Lead Luminosity Entertainment Comedy ‘Back On The Strip’

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Samaha, Missy Valdez, Geno Taylor and Daniel Diamond’s newly launched Luminosity Entertainment have set their first movie, the comedy Back on the Strip, starring Wesley Snipes and Tiffany Haddish. Luminosity will finance, produce and distribute feature films theatrically in the U.S. and handle foreign sales. Back on the Strip reps the theatrical directorial debut of Chris Spencer, the creator and EP of Real Husbands of Hollywood and EP and scribe of Grown-ish. It follows a young man, Merlin (Spence Moore II), who moves to Las Vegas to pursue his dream of becoming a magician after losing the woman of his dreams....
MOVIES
Variety

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon to Star in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Movie

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon will star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II epic “Oppenheimer,” a drama about the development of the atomic bomb. It is not clear who Downey Jr. and Damon will be playing in the film. Nolan is assembling a star-studded cast, one that includes Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife Katherine. Oppenheimer, a physicist who was integral to the Manhattan Project, is known as the father of the atomic bomb. Though exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the story is expected to dramatize the creation of the...
MOVIES
Variety

Chris Pratt to Voice Garfield in Upcoming Animated Movie

Finally, a Monday that Garfield can feel good about. On the lasagna-loving cat’s least favorite day of the week, Chris Pratt has been set to voice the famous feline in a new animated feature film. Alcon Entertainment is producing the movie, with Sony Pictures on board to release Garfield’s latest adventure in theaters globally (excluding China). A release date will be announced at another time. Though plot details haven’t been confirmed, the movie draws inspiration from the long-running comic strip created by cartoonist Jim Davis. The exploits of the cynical and lazy orange cat Garfield, his owner Jim Arbuckle and fellow pet...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
#Firefly#School Ties
TVOvermind

Underrated Horror Movie Recommendations: Carrie (Remake)

There are some truths out there that one will never be able to convince people of, and the idea that the 2013 version of Carrie was actually better than people have said it was is probably going to remain as one of them for the foreseeable future. The reviews and the fan response to this movie were horrible for one reason or another, and it’s kind of odd to see considering that the effects received a huge upgrade and the movie itself told essentially the same story in an updated fashion. But it’s strange how much people will grouse about a remake that doesn’t follow the original story that well, but will vilify a movie such as this that follows the movie almost perfectly but omits certain points that either didn’t make sense or are a bit outdated at this point. Hey, people are going to like what they want, that’s a fact, but making it sound as though the Carrie remake was a steaming pile of garbage was kind of an odd choice made by a lot of people, and making it sound as though the problem was that it followed the story too closely was even stranger.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The Five Best Tanner Buchanan Movie Roles of His Career

Over the last few years, Tanner Buchanan has positioned himself as one of the hottest young stars in the entertainment industry. While some people may have thought he wasn’t anything more than another handsome face, Tanner has consistently proven them wrong. Since making his on-screen debut in 2010, he has risen through the ranks to become a star on both the big and small screens. Although he is currently best known for his TV roles, he has been getting more into films and it has been a great way for him to display the true versatility of his talent. If you’re not familiar with Tanner’s work just yet, he’s definitely someone you should keep your eye on. Keep reading to see our list of Tanner Buchanan’s five best movie roles.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jean Smart, Kiernan Shipka, Alexandra Daddario, Charlie Plummer Starring In Limelight And eOne’s ‘Wildflower’; Morning Moon, Hunting Lane Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Limelight and eOne have set an all-star cast for its upcoming drama Wildflower including Jean Smart, marking her the first film project she has signed on to since winning her Best Actress Emmy. Starring alongside Smart are Kiernan Shipka, Alexandra Daddario, Dash Mihok, Charlie Plummer and Samantha Hyde. Limelight...
MOVIES
Deadline

Aimee Garcia & Freddie Prinze Jr. To Star In Netflix Holiday Rom-Com From Director Gabriela Tagliavini

EXCLUSIVE: Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) and Freddie Prinze Jr. (She’s All That, Scooby-Doo) have signed on to star in an untitled holiday rom-com that Gabriela Tagliavini (Despite Everything) is directing for Netflix. Pic centers on Angelina, a pop star feeling career burnout, who escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York. There, she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career, but also a shot at true love. Jennifer C. Stetson and Paco Farias wrote the original screenplay, with Michael Varrati handling revisions. German Michael Torres is producing for GMT Films, alongside Lucas Jarach, with Eric Brenner serving as...
MOVIES
Variety

Katie Holmes Directing, Co-Writing, Producing and Starring in ‘Rare Objects’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Katie Holmes has found her next project. The “Dawson’s Creek” and “Wonder Boys” actress will star in “Rare Objects,” in addition to directing, producing and co-writing the adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s novel of the same name. Production on the film has started in New York with Yale Productions and Holmes’ Lafayette Pictures producing the movie. Phaedon Papadopoulos co-wrote the script. The film is also produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jesse Korman of Lafayette Pictures/Yale Productions with Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment. Mark Maxey is also a producer. “Rare Objects” tells the story of a young woman with a traumatic past...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Our Childhood Fantasies are Awakened by the New Barbie Movie

Our core childhood memories usually include the games we’ve experienced and the toys we’ve played with. These nostalgic moments and items will always have a soft spot in our hearts no matter how many years have gone by. This is the reason why a lot of girls were tickled pink when it was revealed that a live-action Barbie film was in the works. Here are five reasons why our childhood fantasies are once again awakened by the announcement of the live-action film:
MOVIES
TVOvermind

10 Movie Characters that Walk with a Limp

Going into this idea it’s important to state that no one is making fun of anyone with a disability and a limp can be anything from a slight hitch in your step that’s not a normal part of one’s gait to a full-on stumble forward since there’s no other choice. But while some characters come upon their limp naturally, others have it forced upon them by unnatural circumstances that might not have been avoidable. The point is that in movies, a limp can be anything from a term of endearment to something that people have to deal with in a very real way because there was nothing they could do to stop whatever caused it. And then there are those limps that are meant to gain sympathy and in the end, turn out to be entirely faked since they had something to do with the character and the big reveal at the end of the movie. Here are ten movies that feature people that walk with a limp.
MOVIES
Deadline

Sarah Drew Inks Two-Picture Deal With Lifetime; Will Headline Holiday Films For It’s A Wonderful Lifetime Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Grey’s Anatomy alumna Sarah Drew, who starred in two of Lifetime’s highest-rated holiday movies, is returning to the A&E Networks cable channel with a two-picture deal. Under the pact, Drew will star in, write and executive produce holiday films for the network’s annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime movie slate. One of the films currently in development, Reindeer Games, is an original script written by Drew. Additionally, Drew will star in the newly greenlight original movie, Stolen Hearts: The Lizbeth Meredith Story (working title). Reindeer Games follows a fading Hollywood star who returns to his small tight knit hometown post breakup....
MOVIES
TVOvermind

10 of Greatest Ensemble Movies Ever Made

Just so you’re not stuck wondering what an ensemble movie is all about and why it’s different, an ensemble movie occurs when the main actors have the same importance throughout the movie, as in, they all contribute and no single actor is above the others, no matter how it might appear that way. Now that we have that under control, let’s move on. Good ensemble movies aren’t hard to come by, but great ones are constantly being debated for a number of reasons that people can come up with since they might not like the cat, or perhaps they don’t enjoy the story, or whatever it might be. Let’s just say that ensemble movies are impressive based on the idea of keeping everyone roughly at the same level of importance since to do so with this many different talented individuals is kind of like herding cats, it takes a lot of patience and a great deal of skill to make it work. Here are ten great ensemble movies for you to look at.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The Real Reason Jamie Gray Hyder Left “SVU”

Jamie Gray Hyder is a young woman with an impressive resume. Not only did she spend three seasons playing a main character on the hit show “Law and Order: SVU,” she’s also a model. She got her start in the entertainment business in 2009 when she was cast in a music video for The Killers. She went on to star in music videos for singers and artists such as Sean Kingston, John Mayer, Boys Like Girls, and even David Guetta. She modeled for a bit, and she landed her first role on television in 2010. It was a small role in “Sons of Tucson,” that lasted one episode, but it was enough to give her the acting bug. She knew then she’d go into this line of work, and she did just that. Her first major role was in 2012 when she was a recurring character on the hit show “True Blood,” followed by a recurring role in “Graceland,” in 2014. Her first main role was on “Law and Order: SVU,” playing the role of Officer (Detective) Kat Tamin from 2019 until 2021. It was recently announced that the 36-year-old actress is not coming back to the show for the newest season, and fans are wondering why she left. Was she written out of the show? Killed off or replaced? Did she quit? What is going on?
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

10 “Out of Nowhere” Death Scenes in Movies

I’m well aware that there are A LOT of deaths in movies that come unexpectedly, but trying to list them all would take a while, and those that are listed are some of the more obvious, and some of those that people might have let slip over the years. The point though is that deaths in the movies tend to come out of nowhere at any given time, even if people are fully aware that they’re going to come at some point. The deaths that we don’t expect at that given moment are the ones that tend to get people the most when it comes to the thrills and chills that folks are expecting but still aren’t ready to deal with. They’re worse than jump scares to be honest since they’re far more permanent in the movies and they force an audience member to adjust on the go, even if there was plenty of warning.
MOVIES
The Independent

Lauren Ridloff on playing the MCU's first deaf superhero

Three years ago, Lauren Ridloff gave an interview that concluded with the actor contemplating what she wanted to do next. At that point, Ridloff only had one major role under her belt, albeit an acclaimed one. Ridloff was then starring in a Broadway revival of “Children of a Lesser God,” a performance that earned her a Tony nomination and turned the then 40-year-old former kindergarten teacher into a breakout star. Ridloff hadn’t set out to necessarily be an actor. She initially was just helping “Children of a Lesser God” director Kenny Leon as a sign language tutor. Still, at...
CELEBRITIES

