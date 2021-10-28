CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aussie climate plan stumbles before first hurdle

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DAa9h_0cfAxd7G00

MELBOURNE, Oct 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Defending his vacuous net-zero

emissions target at the United Nations climate summit was always going to be a struggle for Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison. But he has undermined it himself just two days after laying it out, before even leaving for Glasgow. First it turned out Treasury had done barely any work on the plan’s financials. Then on Thursday Morrison said he won’t sign up to an initiative by the European Union and the United States to cut methane pollution 30% by 2030.

Granted, the federal government’s outline envisions taking little action until after 2030, and mostly by unproven or non-existent technology. But “feed supplements” to reduce cattle-belched methane is one action that’s mentioned, and its adoption could be speeded up. It would have a big return, too, since methane is on some counts 84 times more potent a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. Trouble is, that particular emission is also an outsized and growing pollutant in the country’s coal and gas industry that the government refuses to address. A willingness to change tack would inject some much-needed credibility. (By Antony Currie)

AFP

Major methane deal at climate summit -- without China

Countries on Tuesday issued a landmark pledge to slash their methane emissions this decade, with US President Joe Biden chiding China's leader for skipping the make-or-break COP26 climate summit.  - Access issues - Earlier on Tuesday, countries made a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030. 
U.S. POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Australia is about to be hit by a carbon tax whether the prime minister likes it or not, except the proceeds will go overseas

Ten years ago, in the lead-up to Australia’s short-lived carbon price or “carbon tax” (either description is valid), the deepest fear on the part of businesses was that they would lose out to untaxed firms overseas. Instead of buying Australian carbon-taxed products, Australian and export customers would buy untaxed (possibly dirtier) products from somewhere else. It would give late-movers (countries that hadn’t yet adopted a carbon tax) a “free kick” in industries from coal and steel to aluminium to liquefied natural gas to cement, to wine, to meat and dairy products, even to copy paper. It’s why the Gillard government handed out free...
ECONOMY
Bangladesh to share ‘climate prosperity plan’ at COP26

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bangladesh says it will present its climate prosperity plan to lessen the effects of climate change on the economy at the forthcoming U.N. climate talks in Glasgow. The plan envisions boosting renewable energy, making agriculture more resistant to climate shocks and finding solutions in nature, such as restoring mangroves to protect coasts from cyclones. The densely populated South Asian nation is particularly vulnerable to flooding, extreme weather and the loss of farmland to rising sea levels. Bangladesh says it will encourage other countries prone to disasters to draft their own plans. A climate official Abul Kalam Azad told the AP that Bangladesh could still make the Ganges River Delta that dominates much of the country prosperous with support from abroad.
AGRICULTURE
Washington Post

Climate Agreements Have Always Failed Before They Succeeded

The history of United Nations climate conferences is a history of failure. That comes with the territory. If any one meeting was to solve all the problems of preventing catastrophic global warming, there would be no need for any further action. That’s the best way to think about the disappointing...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

World leaders urged to 'save humanity' at climate summit

Queen Elizabeth II on Monday called on world leaders to act together to tackle climate change at the end of the first day of the COP26 summit in Glasgow. In a video message sent to the conference, she added her voice to a succession of world leaders stressing the urgency of the crisis. But as the summit got under way, several observers said that so far, there had been more talk than action. "If the world pollution situation is not critical at the moment, it is as certain as anything can be that the situation will become increasingly intolerable within a very short time...," said the queen.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Australia's stumbling, last-minute dash for climate respectability doesn't negate a decade of abject failure

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is poised to announce Australia will adopt a target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The pledge is long overdue – but the science tells us 2050 is about a decade too late to reach net-zero. If we want to meet the goals of Paris climate agreement and limit global warming to 1.5℃ this century, what actually matters is the action we take this decade. No doubt the federal government will expect to be congratulated for finally succumbing to the extraordinary international and community pressure brought in the lead up to the COP26 meeting in Glasgow....
ENVIRONMENT
industryglobalnews24.com

China submits new climate plan to UN, right before COP26 Summit

China has submitted a renewed emission cutting plan just before the COP26 climate summit. In these new submissions to the United Nations, Beijing has confirmed it will achieve carbon neutrality before 2060 and also slash its emissions intensity. Highlights. China submits net-zero emission plans to the UN. Glasgow to be...
WORLD
New Scientist

China's new climate plan promises to peak CO2 emissions before 2030

China has promised to peak its carbon dioxide emissions before 2030, in an upgrade of its climate change plans that comes just three days before the start of COP26 summit in Glasgow, UK. But critics say China has missed the chance to go further and demonstrate global climate leadership. The...
INDIA
AFP

Brazil plans combative strategy for climate talks

President Jair Bolsonaro's government will pursue a confrontational negotiating strategy at the upcoming UN climate summit, renewing calls for other countries to pay Brazil to preserve the Amazon, the vice president said Monday. Vice President Hamilton Mourao, an army general who is Bolsonaro's point man on the Amazon, said Brazil would use the "weapons of diplomacy" to protect what the administration sees as its national interest at the COP26 conference in Glasgow, which opens Sunday. "The Amazon represents around 50 percent of Brazil's territory. If we have to maintain 80 percent of that intact, not only because of our own legislation but also to cooperate with the rest of the world to prevent drastic climate change... we're talking about preserving 10 Germanys," Mourao told journalists. "There has to be a negotiation on the country being compensated for doing that job for the rest of humanity's benefit."
UNITED NATIONS
BBC

Australia: Morrison outlines climate change plan

Australia is one of the world's most criticised polluters and now their PM Scott Morrison has promised it will achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. He said the plan to lower emissions would not adversely affect the economy or livelihoods of his citizens, and would allow Australians to preserve their way of life.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26 pledges could limit global heating to below 2C for the first time, snap analysis finds

Pledges put forward at the Cop26 climate summit, including a surprise announcement from India, could put the world on track for under 2C of global heating for the first time.While a UN review published ahead of Cop26 found that countries’ climate commitments would cause around 2.7C of global heating, far above the Paris goals, the new assessment says that, if kept, new short and long-term climate promises put forward in recent weeks and during the summit itself could keep temperatures to 1.9C.“We analysed the [climate pledges] of 96 countries, including the very last one that came through, which was...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26: World leaders promise to end deforestation by 2030

More than 100 world leaders have promised to end and reverse deforestation by 2030, in the COP26 climate summit's first major deal. Brazil - where stretches of the Amazon rainforest have been cut down - was among the signatories on Tuesday. The pledge includes almost £14bn ($19.2bn) of public and...
ENVIRONMENT
