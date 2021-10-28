UP Fintech Holding Limited's (TIGR) Singapore Subsidiary Approved as CDP Depository Agent in Singapore

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced that its subsidiary, BitNile, Inc. (“BitNile”), has increased its target of total Bitcoin miners to 20,000 as the Company’s board of directors approved the use of up to $140 million in future additional capital for expansion. The targeted increase of 16,000 Bitcoin miners would elevate the exahash per second (“EH/s”) total hash rate capacity from 0.4 EH/s, based on the 4,000 S19j Pro model Antminers previously announced, to 2.0 EH/s. The Company plans to purchase and install the additional 16,000 Bitcoin miners over the next 12 months, subject to raising the capital, and anticipates publishing the delivery schedule in the near future. Neither the Company nor BitNile currently have any written contracts or commitments for the additional capital required, and there can be no assurances that the capital will be raised on the timeline the Company anticipates, if at all.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO