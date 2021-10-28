CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Molecular Partners AG (MOLN) Issues Clinical Development Updates

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced its interim management statement for the quarter ending September 30,...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) Submits Pre-Investigational New Drug Briefing Package to the FDA for Clinical Development Guidance of CDI-45205 for COVID-19 Treatment

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”) announces the submission of a pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) briefing package to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its broad-spectrum protease inhibitor CDI-45205 for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

PLx Pharma (PLXP) Issues VAZALORE Launch Update

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP), is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ drug delivery platform that has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market and to reduce the risk of stomach injury associated with certain drugs. The Company, with its lead products VAZALORE™ 325 mg and VAZALORE™ 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules (referred to together as “VAZALORE”), today provided a VAZALORE launch update.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
neurology.org

Discovery and Development of Pregabalin (Lyrica)

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Pregabalin (Lyrica), a widely used drug that has generated billions in revenue...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Axcella Health (AXLA) Announces Launch of Clinical Program to Develop Treatment for Long COVID

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Axcella Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases using multi-targeted endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced a new clinical program to investigate AXA1125 as a potential treatment for patients with Long COVID, a complex condition also known as Post COVID-19 Condition and Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC). The United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) accepted a Phase 2a clinical trial authorization (CTA) submission from Axcella on October 22, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Drugs#Clinical Trial#Amgen#Molecular Partners Ag#Moln#Streetinsider Premium#Nih#Ph D#Molecular Partners#Aml#Dsmb
naturalproductsinsider.com

Kratom products must be destroyed under court order

Two businesses that claimed an interest in kratom products seized by the U.S. government agreed last month to destroy the articles under FDA’s supervision. On Oct. 26, U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell in Fort Myers, Fla. entered a consent decree as a final judgment. The seized products that BioBotanical...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wholefoodsmagazine.com

13 Meta-Analyses Link Vitamin D with COVID-19

Washington, D.C.—The CRN Foundation is applauding new meta-analyses that point to a significant link between vitamin D and COVID-19, according to a press release. “Increasing evidence suggests a link between higher vitamin D levels and lower incidence of COVID-19,” said Luke Huber, ND, MBA, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). “We have known for years that vitamin D plays an important role in immune health, and now there are multiple meta-analyses that appear to demonstrate the benefits of this nutrient in COVID-19.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Woman Gets COVID-19 Despite Receiving 4 Vaccine Shots Of AstraZeneca And Pfizer

A Taiwanese woman in her 40s has tested positive for COVID-19 even after being fully vaccinated with two vaccine brands. A woman, whose name was not released by the Taiwanese government, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 2 despite being fully vaccinated. The woman had received two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and two doses of Pfizer vaccine between April and September.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Netherlands
StreetInsider.com

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation (MPRAU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: MPRAU) announced today that it has priced its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We design, develop, and manufacture category-defining electric vehicles (“EVs”) and accessories. We sell them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Our vehicles are complemented by a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire vehicle lifecycle and deepen our customer relationships. Starting with a clean sheet, we built a vertically integrated ecosystem comprised of our vehicle technology platform, cloud architecture, product development and operations, products, and services. Interconnected by our data and analytics backbone, our ecosystem is designed to deliver fast-paced innovation cycles, structural cost advantages, and exceptional customer experiences, all of which combine to create a self-reinforcing growth dynamic while serving our mission to Keep The World Adventurous Forever."
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Issues a Business Update

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD) is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. We are providing the following business update regarding our portfolio performance during a time of market volatility related to, among other factors, the global COVID-19 pandemic.
REAL ESTATE
StreetInsider.com

Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) PT Raised to $22 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois raised the price target on Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCSA) to $22.00 (from $20.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheConversationAU

Professor who tweeted the coronavirus genome, paving the way for new vaccines, scoops major Australian science award

The role played by University of Sydney Professor Edward Holmes in the COVID pandemic is already the stuff of legend. His decision to tweet the genome of SARS-CoV-2 on January 11 2020, making the data freely available to everyone, sparked urgent work in labs around the world to develop a test and a vaccine. Within days, the first diagnostic tests were available, and that weekend, scientists at Moderna and Pfizer are reported to have downloaded the genome and set to work on their mRNA vaccines, bringing a new technology to medicine in record time. But it is the deeper story I...
SCIENCE
StreetInsider.com

Alteryx (AYX) PT Raised to $97 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Jack Andrews raised the price target on Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) to $97.00 (from $96.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
WKBN

UK is 1st nation to authorize Merck’s anti-COVID pill

Britain has granted a conditional authorization to Merck's coronavirus antiviral, the first pill shown to successfully treat COVID-19. It is the first country to OK the treatment, although it was not immediately clear how quickly the pill would be available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Juniper II Corp. (JUN.U) Prices Upsized 26M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Juniper II Corp. (NYSE: JUN.U), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Match Group (MTCH) PT Lowered to $150 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon lowered the price target on Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) to $150.00 (from $160.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HubSpot Inc (HUBS) PT Raised to $810 at Cowen

Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood raised the price target on HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) to $810.00 (from $800.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades IPG Photonics (IPGP) to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst Michael Feniger downgraded IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy