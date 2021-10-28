Molecular Partners AG (MOLN) Issues Clinical Development Updates

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We design, develop, and manufacture category-defining electric vehicles (“EVs”) and accessories. We sell them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Our vehicles are complemented by a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire vehicle lifecycle and deepen our customer relationships. Starting with a clean sheet, we built a vertically integrated ecosystem comprised of our vehicle technology platform, cloud architecture, product development and operations, products, and services. Interconnected by our data and analytics backbone, our ecosystem is designed to deliver fast-paced innovation cycles, structural cost advantages, and exceptional customer experiences, all of which combine to create a self-reinforcing growth dynamic while serving our mission to Keep The World Adventurous Forever."
