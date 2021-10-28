Opening Statements started Wednesday in State of Iowa Versus Alison Dorsey Trial

(Atlantic) Opening statements and testimony began on Wednesday in Cass County District Court, The State of Iowa versus Alison Dorsey. Dorsey has been charged with 1st Degree Murder and Child Endangerment for allegedly causing the death of an infant in early October 2019. Dorsey pleaded not guilty

Assistant Attorney General Monty Platz is the Prosecuting Attorney, and DeShawne Lee Birdsell represents the defendant, Alison Dorsey.

According to the complaints filed; On October 7, 2019, Luka Hodges was dropped off at a daycare located at 408 Pine Street in Massena. The owner/operator of this daycare is Alison Dorsey. Luka’s father, Nicholas, advised that he dropped off Luka and his twin and older brother at approximately 7:48 a.m., and Luka was a normal, healthy baby at the time of drop off. The baby’s mother, Kaitlin, also advised that she sent a normal, healthy baby with Nicholas to daycare that morning.

Prosecuting Attorney Monty Platz produced a timeline of the events that morning. In his opening statement, Platz stated Dorsey was alone in the residence taking care of 10 children, 2-years of age and younger. According to the complaint filed, at around 11:00 a.m. Dorsey called the mother and told her Luka wasn’t eating and wasn’t breathing correctly. The mother worked out of town and would close up the office and come down.

Meanwhile, Dorsey called the father Nicolas, a school teacher, working just a few blocks away, so he left work to go to Dorsey’s daycare. Nicholas advised that Alison answered the door while holding Luka in her arms. Nicholas stated that Luka looked grey and didn’t appear to be breathing.

Nicholas advised that he immediately started CPR and told Alison to call 911. Luka was subsequently transferred to Children’s Hospital in Omaha.

According to the complaint, It was discovered the infant had severe brain hemorrhages, retinal hemorrhages, and retinal tearing. On October 8, 2019, the baby died at approximately 9:10 p.m. at Children’s Hospital in Omaha. Doctors with Children’s Hospital advised that the infant’s injuries were consistent with the shaken baby syndrome, from inflicted abusive head trauma. Doctors at Children’s Hospital explained that the infant’s injuries are too severe to be caused by a fall off a table or another child. In the doctor’s written assessments, it states, “In a child with injuries this severe, he would have near-immediate symptoms after his injury.” The doctors also said that with the injuries Luka had, he would not have been able to eat or be attentive after the injuries occurred.

Defense attorney DeShawne Birdsell addressed the jury next.

Birdsell stated phone records indicate Dorsey wasn’t alone with the children. She told the jury at 9:10 a.m. Dorsey started a phone conversation with her friend Diane Harrison, and the conversation ended at 9:32 a.m.

Birdsell stated at 10:33 a.m. Dorsey received another phone from Rob Ticknor about a video Alison was working on for Ticknor’s sister’s 500th win. Birdsell says at 10:53, Dorsey called Luka’s mother and explained the infant was not eating well and something was wrong with his breathing.

Birdsell said the doctor’s original diagnosis was a skull fracture and lacerated liver. However, Birdsell stated the cause of death from the autopsy came back undetermined.

Former Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy Bill Ayers opened testimony on Wednesday afternoon, followed by the parents of the infant, Nicolas, and Kaitlin Hodges.

Testimony will start at 8:00 a.m. this morning at the Cass County Courthouse.