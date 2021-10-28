HighPeak Energy (HPK) Provides Updates on Production, Finances and Acquisitions

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: YMAB) a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced that, based on feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) at a recent Type B meeting, where the Company provided the FDA with additional detailed data and the statistical analysis plan, the Company has requested a pre-BLA meeting for omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma. The Company believes the pre-BLA meeting will be held in January 2022, and pending a positive meeting, the Company aims to initiate resubmission of the omburtamab BLA shortly thereafter.

