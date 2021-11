Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cadre Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CDRE), a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability equipment for first responders, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $13.00 per share. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") on November 4, 2021, under the ticker symbol "CDRE." The offering is expected to close on November 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

