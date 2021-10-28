South Africa's de Kock apologizes, will take knee in future

Pakistan's Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, the most destructive opening pair at the T20 World Cup, have been described as "unique" by batting coach Matthew Hayden. The Australian legend should know -- over a 15-year international career, left-hander Hayden was a fixture at the top of the order, compiling more than 8,000 Test runs and over 6,000 in ODIs. "Babar and Rizwan have created a unique opening for themselves," Hayden told AFP at the T20 World Cup where Pakistan have already made the semi-finals with four wins in four games. "They are very independent players with their own styles but that blend and mix make for the perfect combination.

WORLD ・ 14 HOURS AGO