South Africa's de Kock apologizes, will take knee in future

By GERALD IMRAY AP Sports Writer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African cricket player Quinton de...

Liam Williams and Ellis Jenkins set to be fit for Wales against South Africa

Wales look set to have Liam Williams and Ellis Jenkins in the selection mix for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against South Africa.And the Six Nations champions are expecting definitive fitness updates later on Tuesday surrounding skipper Alun Wyn Jones and flanker Ross Moriarty.Both players suffered shoulder injuries and went off during the first-half of Wales’ 54-16 loss to New Zealand in Cardiff on Saturday.They subsequently underwent scans, with Wales head coach Wayne Pivac delivering a positive immediate post-match assessment of Jones, although the prospects for Moriarty appeared less promising.Jones hurt the same shoulder that threatened to sideline him from...
Australia thrash Bangladesh to boost T20 World Cup semi-final hopes

Adam Zampa took five for 19 as Australia rebounded from their T20 World Cup mauling at England’s hands with an eight-wicket thrashing of a subpar Bangladesh in Dubai.England gave their old rivals an eight-wicket pasting at the same venue five days earlier but Australia were never in danger of a second successive Super 12s loss after an overmatched Bangladesh were blown away for 73 in 15 overs.Leg-spinner Zampa twice took two wickets in an over en route to career-best T20 international figures and such a paltry target was never likely to present a problem, with Aaron Finch lacing four sixes...
Scientists find fossil of early hominid in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The fossil remains of an early hominid child have been discovered in a cave in South Africa by a team of international and South African researchers. The team announced the discovery of a partial skull and teeth of a Homo naledi child who died almost 250,000 years ago when it was approximately […]
Boom not bust as 'unique' Babar and Rizwan build Pakistan foundation

Pakistan's Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, the most destructive opening pair at the T20 World Cup, have been described as "unique" by batting coach Matthew Hayden. The Australian legend should know -- over a 15-year international career, left-hander Hayden was a fixture at the top of the order, compiling more than 8,000 Test runs and over 6,000 in ODIs. "Babar and Rizwan have created a unique opening for themselves," Hayden told AFP at the T20 World Cup where Pakistan have already made the semi-finals with four wins in four games. "They are very independent players with their own styles but that blend and mix make for the perfect combination.
Person
Quinton De Kock
'Adapt or die:' Africa presses for more climate support

African leaders and campaigners are pressing the international community to do more to help poorer and vulnerable nations adapt to climate change, seizing on evidence showing the continent to be the most endangered by the effects of global warming. The head of the African Union, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi said other parts of the world must contribute half of the $25 billion the continent needs to run an adaptation program over the next five years. The balance will come from the African Development Bank. Tshisekedi spoke Tuesday before an Africa-focused summit at the U.N. climate conference in the...
Child fossil find in South Africa sheds light on enigmatic hominids

Fossils found deep in a South African cave formed part of a hominid child's skull, apparently left on an alcove by fellow members of her species 250,000 years ago, scientists said Thursday. Nearly 2,000 fossils have been found in the caves, which scientists have pieced together into partial skeletons of more than two dozen individuals.
Ben Youngs says England are relishing chance to banish poor Six Nations campaign

Ben Youngs insists England are eager for the Autumn Nations Series to begin after being left to stew for eight months over a calamitous Six Nations performance.Eddie Jones was left fighting for his future as England head coach after his team slumped to a fifth-placed finish in the Championship and many players have had to wait for the opportunity to make amends.Youngs is among several senior internationals who were rested for the July victories over the USA and Canada, while a large contingent of Jones’ front line stars were involved in the Lions tour to South Africa.Tonga visit Twickenham on...
Central European nations seek South Korea train partnership

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The leaders of four Central European nations met Thursday in Hungary’s capital, where they urged visiting South Korean President Moon Jae-in to consider investing in a rapid train line connecting Budapest and Poland's capital, Warsaw. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
Bank of England holds rates steady, confounding expectations

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England confounded market expectations and held U.K. interest rates steady Thursday, saying it wanted to see what happens to unemployment after the British government ended a program that subsidized worker pay during the coronavirus pandemic. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
Historic losses for ANC mark new era in South African politics

South Africa entered  new political territory on Thursday as most voters turned against the ruling African National Congress for the first time in the democratic era. The ANC won 46 percent of the ballots cast nationally, down from 54 percent in the last municipal elections five years ago. It is the first time the party of Nelson Mandela has received less than half of ballots cast in any election in the continent's most industrialised nation. But President Cyril Ramaphosa and his party officials put on a brave face.
Banana farmers lose livelihoods as lava devours La Palma

His home went first. Then the house his father built. Then the lottery stand and hardware store he owned succumbed.Lastly, António Álvarez had to watch as lava from a volcanic eruption slowly devoured the remaining pillar of his family’s wealth: the dozen acres he dedicated to growing the Canary Island banana that for generations has provided the agricultural lifeblood of the Atlantic Ocean archipelago.“My father always told me ‘don’t make the house too big, it won’t make you money; invest in banana! The bananas will give you a house.' And it’s true,” Álvarez said. “When I filmed (the lava...
Son of ex-hostage in Mali says she wants to be forgotten

PARIS (AP) — The son of a former al-Qaida hostage struck back Thursday at French government claims that she has put herself and others in danger by slipping back into Mali, where she was held for four years. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
USA Rugby Enlists Sportfive, Eyeing Growth and a World Cup

While hoping to host a World Cup, USA Rugby has named Sportfive its exclusive global sports marketing agency of record in a wide-ranging deal. As the sport tries to jumpstart its growth in the U.S., Sportfive will help the national governing body develop its digital presence, expand its corporate partner base, evolve its media strategy and more. USA Rugby oversees four national teams (men’s and women’s versions of both sevens and 15-player union) and has over 100,000 members across lower levels of competition. Last month, it revealed its bid to host the men’s Rugby World Cup—one of the largest sporting events...
2 skiers to miss Canada's WCup races due to vaccine mandate

GENEVA (AP) — Two Swiss skiers that do not want to be vaccinated against the coronavirus will miss the first men’s downhill race of World Cup ski season in Canada because the country requires international visitors to have two doses to enter. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
Horse riding to be dropped in modern pentathlon from 2028 LA Games

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Horse riding will be removed from modern pentathlon's programme at the Olympics from Los Angeles 2028, the sport's governing UIPM announced on Thursday, with a consultation process set to start soon to find a suitable replacement. The decision comes after Germany's modern pentathlon coach Kim Raisner...
De Kock Takes Knee as South Africa Beats Sri Lanka at WCup

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Quinton de Kock took a knee at the start and David Miller took charge at the end as South Africa beat Sri Lanka by four wickets with a ball to spare in the T20 World Cup on Saturday. Miller hit two sixes in the...
De Kock takes knee as South Africa beats Sri Lanka at WCup

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Quinton de Kock took a knee at the start and David Miller took charge at the end as South Africa beat Sri Lanka by four wickets with a ball to spare in the T20 World Cup on Saturday. Miller hit two sixes in...
