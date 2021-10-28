CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Fatal accident on I-29 in Council Bluffs

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago

(Council Bluffs) One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-29 Wednesday evening.

At 10:47 p.m., first responders from Council Bluffs Police Department and Council Bluffs Fire Department were sent to the 50 mile marker of I-29 northbound for a single vehicle accident. The driver, a 68 year old male, was pronounced deceased on scene. The preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was northbound on I-29, lost control and left the roadway to the right. The vehicle struck a collapsible barrier in front of a sign board and flipped onto its top. Council Bluffs Fire Department removed the driver, the lone occupant, from the vehicle. The driver’s name is not being released at this time pending notifications.

This accident is under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Council Bluffs Police Department Traffic Unit 712-328-4948.

