With the return of shows like Saved by the Bell and Gossip Girl, fans of The O.C. have wondered if they'll ever go back to Orange County and check-in with Seth, Summer, and Ryan. Actress Rachel Bilson has teamed up with her former co-star Melinda Clarke for the recap podcast Welcome to The OC, B—es!, and her on-screen boyfriend (and offscreen ex) Adam Brody stopped by for the most recent episode to reminisce about their time on the teen drama. During the episode, the possibility of a reboot of The O.C. was floated, but Brody shut that down pretty quickly.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO