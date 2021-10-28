CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holder replaces injured McCoy in West Indies squad

The Associated Press
 7 days ago
West Indies' Obed McCoy takes the ball and hits the wicket to run out England's Moeen Ali during the Cricket T20 World Cup match between England and the West Indies at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai, UAE, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Former captain Jason Holder has replaced injured fast bowler Obed McCoy in the West Indies squad at cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup.

McCoy was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament because of a right shin injury, and the ICC’s technical committee has approved Holder as his replacement.

Holder has been with the defending champion West Indies squad in the United Arab Emirates as a traveling reserve. He will be available for selection for the game against Bangladesh on Friday.

Holder is the second replacement for the West Indies. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has already replaced Fabian Allen, who was ruled out due to ankle injury.

The two-time champion West Indies have put on two lackluster performances in Group 1. It was bowled out for 55 and lost the opening game to England by six wickets. South Africa then notched a comprehensive eight-wicket win against Kieron Pollard-led West Indies.

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

