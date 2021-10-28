CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers score twice in 3rd, win 5-3 to hand Oilers 1st loss

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZT7gN_0cfAuaI200
1 of 10

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored two goals and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 on Wednesday night.

Claude Giroux, Nate Thompson and Sean Couturier also scored for the Flyers (3-1-1). Carter Hart made 34 saves against his hometown team in Philadelphia’s first road game of the season.

“He was great,” Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle said. “Against a team like that, they’re super explosive and they can make plays out of nothing.

“You always have to be on your game defensively and the goaltender is a big part of that. He made a lot of big stops for us and it was a big team effort.”

Tyson Barrie, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers (5-1-0) in their first loss. Mikko Koskinen stopped 29 shots.

“I thought we played well,” Barrie said. “There are a couple we would have liked to have back. It would have been nice to go 6-0 to start the year, but you are not going to win them all.”

Philadelphia started the scoring seven minutes in as Giroux picked up Travis Konecny’s errant shot behind the net and put the wraparound in for his fourth of the season before Koskinen could get across his crease.

The Flyers got a bit of a gift goal midway through the first period when Koskinen coughed up the puck behind the net, allowing Thompson to shovel it in from the goal line.

Edmonton got that one back 35 seconds later as Barrie beat Hart with a backhand from a sharp angle.

The first period ended in a flurry of action, as the Oilers tied it on a power play with 18 seconds left when McDavid’s pass was inadvertently deflected in by a Flyers defender. But with less than a second to play, Philadelphia went up 3-2 when Darnell Nurse mishandled the puck and Atkinson batted it in out of midair.

Edmonton tied the game less than a minute into the second as Hyman scored his fifth goal in the last three games off a scramble in front.

The Flyers surged back in front four minutes into the third when Atkinson fired his sixth of the season past Koskinen. Couturier added an empty-netter in the final minute.

“I thought we played our best period in the third when the game was on the line and we found a way to get two points in a very tough environment,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said.

NOTES: The last time the teams played each other was Oct. 16, 2019. … G Mike Smith (lower body) remained out for the Oilers, while defenseman Ryan Ellis (undisclosed) and forward Kevin Hayes (abdomen) were out with injuries for the Flyers. ... Philadelphia forward Patrick Brown has recovered from a bout with COVID-19, but was still unable to travel to Canada.

Philadelphia: At Vancouver on Thursday.

Edmonton: At Vancouver on Saturday.

___

Comments / 0

Related
floridahockeynow.com

Huberdeau scores twice, Florida Panthers 5-0 after beating Flyers

Take a look at the NHL standings. Go ahead. Sure, Halloween hasn’t even hit, but there are the Florida Panthers sitting in first (tied with Edmonton, but still) after they beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 on Saturday night. There will be no “October Champions” banner unfurled at FLA Live Arena...
NHL
Yardbarker

Panthers Hand Flyers First Regulation Loss of 2021

Without Ryan Ellis, did the Philadelphia Flyers stand up defensively, or did the Florida Panthers exploit a weakness?. No matter the sport, games are dictated by the defense. Before the puck dropped at the Wells Fargo Center, the Florida Panthers could call their defensive unit the best in the league.
NHL
92.9 The Ticket

Cam Atkinson scores twice, Flyers beat Bruins 6-3

Cam Atkinson collided with the boards on a goal that had Philadelphia fans cheering louder than the goal song blaring overhead. The Flyers bench was loud, too. “All the boys were howling,” Atkinson said. “It was just a good vibe.”. Atkinson scored two goals, including the go-ahead score that sent...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Hyman
Person
Cam Atkinson
Person
Sean Couturier
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Carter Hart
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Keith Yandle
Person
Alain Vigneault
Person
Darnell Nurse
Person
Travis Konecny
Person
Nate Thompson
Person
Tyson Barrie
Person
Mikko Koskinen
knightsonice.com

Golden Knights drop third straight with 5-3 loss to Oilers

The Vegas Golden Knights came up short in a 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers Friday night at T-Mobile Arena. The Knights are now 1-3-0 to start the season; the Oilers are 5-0-0. The hits keep on coming for Vegas. In more ways than one. The Knights were without Mark...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Oilers

Alain Vigneault's Philadelphia Flyers (2-1-1) kick off a three-games-in-four-nights road trip through western Canada on Wednesday when they play Dave Tippett's undefeated Edmonton Oilers (5-0-0). October 27, 2021. Alain Vigneault's Philadelphia Flyers (2-1-1) kick off a three-games-in-four-nights road trip through western Canada on Wednesday when they play Dave Tippett's undefeated...
NHL
chatsports.com

What we learned from the Flyers’ 5-3 win over the Oilers

Did we make it through this one, folks? The Flyers kicked off their road trip with a game that didn’t start until pretty well after 10:00 in Edmonton, and if that means. that a lot of us weren't able to make it all the way through, well, we can certainly understand that. It was a pretty wild, often wide open and back and forth sort of game, which is perhaps not quite the type of game you want to get into when it’s Connor McDavid on the other side, but the Flyers still managed to come out on top of this one.
NHL
NBC Philadelphia

Flyers Vs. Oilers: Cam Atkinson, Carter Hart Help Hand Edmonton First Loss

Atkinson clutch, Hart comfortable as Flyers hand Oilers their first loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Flyers added a nice feather to their cap early in the 2021-22 season by taking down the Oilers, 5-3, Wednesday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Led by the best player...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Edmonton Oilers 5 3
Yardbarker

Flyers End Oilers’ Undefeated Streak; Win 5-3

The Philadelphia Flyers visited the Edmonton Oilers tonight. Did they earn the underdog victory, becoming the one in 5-1-0? Tonight was a story of two defenses. Was the Edmonton Oilers defense dominant as advertised? Were the Philadelphia Flyers better than how the homestand unfolded?. The Oilers have elite special teams....
NHL
flyingfishhockey.com

Hart, Atkinson lead Flyers to 5-3 win over Edmonton

Carter Hart wanted to play well in front of family and friends when the Flyers played the Oilers in his hometown of Edmonton on Wednesday night and he did just that. The Flyers goaltender came up with 34 saves and recorded his first-ever win over the Oilers in a 5-3 victory at Rogers Place.
NHL
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Flyers Overcome Oilers, 5-3

Opening a three-game western Canada road trip, the Philadelphia Flyers downed the high-octane Edmonton Oilers, 5-3, at Rogers Arena on Wednesday evening. Two goals by Cam Atkinson led the way offensively for the Flyers. Five keys to the Philadelphia win: 1) an offensively opportunistic first period for the Flyers, 2)...
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers 5: Takeaways from Wednesday’s Flyers-Oilers Game

In the blink of an eye, three goals in the first period of Wednesday’s game between the Flyers and Edmonton Oilers turned to five. A sixth was scored in the first minute of the second period. But the game was ultimately won in a competitive and entertaining third period. For...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
97.3 ESPN

Atkinson’s 3rd-Period Tally Lifts Flyers Past Oilers

The Flyers faced the same situation in Wednesday's game as they did on Saturday. Facing an undefeated team, they could come away with a win and two points if they could just win a period. One of the newest Flyers made sure of it. Cam Atkinson capped off his second...
NHL
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Flyers 3

EDMONTON, AB - And so their streak has ended. The Edmonton Oilers had their season-opening five-game win streak snapped on Wednesday at the hands of the Philadelphia Flyers, who clawed out a 5-3 victory thanks to a pair of goals from Cam Atkinson. Zach Hyman continued his confident scoring streak,...
NHL
krakenchronicle.com

3 Takeaways from Kraken 5-2 Loss to Oilers

The Seattle Kraken fell to the Edmonton Oilers in the second of back-to-back games. The Kraken kept the contest close for the majority of the night but were unable to keep up with the skill of the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl led the way for Edmonton with 2 goals and 4 points in the win. Seattle outshot their opponents as they did the night prior against the New York Rangers, but was once again held in check by strong goaltending. The Kraken will look to bounce back from this contest and prepare to host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. Here are some key takeaways that may require adjustments before the team’s next matchup.
NHL
Fresno Bee

Couturier, Flyers win 3-0 to hand winless Coyotes 10th loss

Sean Couturier broke a scoreless tie early in the third period and Carter Hart made 29 saves to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-0 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist and Scott Laughton also scored for the Flyers,...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Oilers stay hot as Draisaitl scores twice in win vs. Predators

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers' hot start has them hitting impressive team and individual marks. Leon Draisaitl's two goals and an assist in a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday pushed him into the NHL scoring lead a point up on teammate Connor McDavid. Kailer Yamamoto, Devin Shore...
NHL
chatsports.com

Brad Aldrich’s Name To Be Removed From The Stanley Cup

The Chicago Blackhawks organization made a formal request last week to the Hockey Hall Of Fame to have Brad Aldrich’s name removed or “X’d” out from the Stanley Cup. Aldrich, a video coach, has his name on the Cup for being part of the Championship team of 2009-10. The recent investigation into his abhorred behavior while employed by the Blackhawks has started the conversation into removing him from the trophy and it’s now going to happen.
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

639K+
Followers
341K+
Post
293M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy