AC Milan have the chance to put Napoli under pressure at the summit of the Serie A table if they can beat Bologna away on Saturday on Paramount+ to provisionally go top. Stefano Pioli's men are unbeaten so far this season although they have struggled on their return to the UEFA Champions League while Sinisa Mihajlovic's side are quietly lurking inside the upper half of the table after an unpredictable start to the campaign.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO