COP26 Climate Summit: What's at Stake for Planet Earth

atlanticcitynews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON - Global pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions are just a fraction of what's needed to prevent catastrophic global warming, according to a new report from the United Nations Environment Program. The warning comes ahead of the critical COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow which begins next week. FILE...

www.atlanticcitynews.net

kfgo.com

South Korea’s Moon to attend COP26 climate talks, G20 summit

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Moon Jae-in will travel to Europe next week to attend a Group of 20 summit in Rome and the U.N. climate conference in Scotland, his office said on Friday. The nine-day trip, which kicks off on Thursday, will also include talks on Oct. 29...
ASIA
CBS News

What is COP26? Here's how global climate negotiations work and what's expected from the Glasgow summit

Shelley Inglis is executive director of the University of Dayton Human Rights Center. Over two weeks in November, world leaders and national negotiators will meet in Scotland to discuss what to do about climate change. It's a complex process that can be hard to make sense of from the outside, but it's how international law and institutions help solve problems that no single country can fix on its own.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Britain urged to back £50bn ‘reparations’ package for countries worst hit by climate change

Boris Johnson’s government has been urged to push for an expanded package of financial “reparations” for countries facing the worst damage from the climate crisis.Although wealthy nations have committed to providing $100bn (£73bn) a year for developing countries by 2023, most of the money will come in the form of loans.The Green Party said £50bn a year was needed in grants for the poorest countries by the end of decade – and called on the UK to take special responsibility for “reparation” payments as a former colonial power.Greens’ co-leader Carla Denyer said a far more generous climate finance plan...
ENVIRONMENT
atlanticcitynews.net

Hope Eroding as COP26 Climate Pledges Fall Short

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Hopes are already fading that the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow will result in any new deal for a significant cut in global greenhouse gas emissions, after China and Russia declined to attend the conference and India's pledges fell short of expectations. The summit got under way...
ENVIRONMENT
SmartAsset

You Need These 3 Investments in Your Portfolio: The UN Climate Summit Shows Why

The eyes of the world are on Glasgow, Scotland, where nearly every nation on Earth is participating in the United Nations Climate Change Conference. While the COVID-19 pandemic postponed last year’s COP26 summit, this year’s conference marks a pivotal moment … Continue reading → The post You Need These 3 Investments in Your Portfolio: The UN Climate Summit Shows Why appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Mayors take message of local action to UN summit

On a train hurtling toward Glasgow the mayors of Seattle and Freetown, Sierra Leone greeted each other like long lost sisters, bonded by years of Zoom calls and collaboration in the fight against climate change.They lead cities on different sides of the economic and climate divide — one in the cool, northwestern corner of the one of the world’s richest nations; the other the capital of an impoverished country in the tropics of west Africa. But Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and her Freetown counterpart, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, are both on the front lines of global warming, working to...
POLITICS
WREG

Over 100 countries vow to end deforestation at climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — More than 100 countries pledged Tuesday to end deforestation in the coming decade — a promise that experts say would be critical to limiting climate change but one that has been made and broken before. Britain hailed the commitment as the first big achievement of the U.N. climate conference known as COP26 taking […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26 pledges could limit global heating to below 2C for the first time, snap analysis finds

Pledges put forward at the Cop26 climate summit, including a surprise announcement from India, could put the world on track for under 2C of global heating for the first time.While a UN review published ahead of Cop26 found that countries’ climate commitments would cause around 2.7C of global heating, far above the Paris goals, the new assessment says that, if kept, new short and long-term climate promises put forward in recent weeks and during the summit itself could keep temperatures to 1.9C.“We analysed the [climate pledges] of 96 countries, including the very last one that came through, which was...
ENVIRONMENT
TIME

A Methane Pledge Is the First Good News Out of COP26. Nothing Else Will Be as Easy

Tuesday’s announcement that more than 100 countries have joined a U.S. and E.U.-led coalition to cut 30% of methane emissions by 2030 injected a welcome burst of energy into the COP 26 meetings in Glasgow after Monday’s lackluster launch. Despite the fact that the world’s biggest methane emitters —China, Russia and India, which together contribute 35% of methane emissions—have not signed on, it’s a significant step that could go a long way toward meeting the climate conference’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Methane, which comes from landfills, agriculture and the energy industry, is the second-largest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide and is responsible for more than a quarter of current global warming, says Ilissa Ocko, senior climate scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). “Cutting methane is the fastest, most effective way to slow down warming now.” The pledged reductions alone would slash warming projections by 0.2°C, according to the United Nations Global Methane Assessment .
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

'Adapt or die:' Africa presses for more climate support

African leaders and campaigners are pressing the international community to do more to help poorer and vulnerable nations adapt to climate change, seizing on evidence showing the continent to be the most endangered by the effects of global warming. The head of the African Union, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi said other parts of the world must contribute half of the $25 billion the continent needs to run an adaptation program over the next five years. The balance will come from the African Development Bank. Tshisekedi spoke Tuesday before an Africa-focused summit at the U.N. climate conference in the...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Planet vs people as Panama's mangroves are turned into coal

Elieser Rodriguez emerges blackened from the thick smoke of burning pyres slowly transforming the limbs of mangroves into charcoal -- a livelihood much maligned by environmental and climate campaigners in Panama.  Via these water routes, Rodriguez and his colleagues go out by boat every morning, travelling some 15 minutes to areas where the mangrove trunks grow thick.
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

Global emissions almost back to pre-pandemic levels after unprecedented drop in 2020, new analysis shows

Global carbon dioxide emissions have bounced back after COVID-19 restrictions and are likely to reach close to pre-pandemic levels this year, our analysis released today has found. The troubling finding comes as the COP26 climate talks continue in Glasgow in a last-ditch bid to keep dangerous global warming at bay. The analysis was undertaken by the Global Carbon Project, a consortium of scientists from around the world who produce, collect and analyse global greenhouse gas information. The fast recovery in CO₂ emissions, following last year’s sharp drop, should come as no surprise. The world’s strong economic rebound has created a surge in...
ENVIRONMENT

