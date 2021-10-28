CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Taiwan Has No Right to Join United Nations: China

atlanticcitynews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING - China insisted Wednesday that Taiwan had no right to join the United Nations, after the United States called for the democratic island to have greater involvement in the world body. In a statement marking 50 years since the U.N. General Assembly voted to seat Beijing and boot...

www.atlanticcitynews.net

The Guardian

Could China ever invade Taiwan – and what would happen next?

With a record number of Chinese fighters flying sorties in Taiwan’s air defence zone in October, and rhetoric on all sides becoming more heated, many observers say the past few weeks have been the most tense in the region for decades. How serious is the prospect of an attempt by Beijing to take back the island that it has claimed since 1949 – and would an attack draw the US into a major international conflict?
POLITICS
Defense One

How War With China Begins

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
smcm.edu

Taiwan and China: On the Brink of War??

Provocative Chinese military flights near Taiwan recently have raised tension in the Taiwan Strait and drawn international concern (and the attention of John Oliver, who covered this on his Oct. 24th show). Is this a harbinger of a Chinese attack? If not, what is going on now between China and Taiwan? Is China’s Xi Jinping talking of “peaceful reunification” while preparing for future war? What does this mean for the U.S.?
POLITICS
Washington Post

There’s an option on Taiwan

Contrary to the Oct. 27 news headline “U.S. has few options if China were to seize islands administered by Taiwan,” the United States can radically reduce the odds of this occurring. China has an enormous appetite for annexing territory that tragically included Tibet, and we need to make it clear that annexing Taiwan or its islands is unacceptable. We are not doing that. The danger is that Chinese President Xi Jinping will underestimate our resolve if in fact we are resolved to protect Taiwan and its islands from invasion.
FOREIGN POLICY
Mercury News

Friedman: Would Russia or China help us if we were invaded by space aliens?

In a recent essay on great-power competition and climate change, Rob Litwak, an arms control expert at the Wilson Center, recalled a question that President Ronald Reagan posed to Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet leader, after they took a walk during their 1985 Lake Geneva summit. As Gorbachev put it later:...
POLITICS
AFP

Europe 'standing' with Taiwan, visiting delegation says

Taiwan's democracy is "a treasure" to be protected, the head of a visiting European Parliament delegation said on Thursday, promising to stand with the island as tensions between Beijing and Taipei spiral to their highest level in years. Glucksmann called Taiwan's democracy "a treasure that all democrats around the world should cherish and protect".
POLITICS
atlanticcitynews.net

China's accession to WTO a milestone in globalization, WEF president says

GENEVA, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001 is an important step for its economic development and a milestone in globalization, said World Economic Forum (WEF) President Borge Brende. "Historically, no country has grown as fast as China has done since 1979 ......
CHINA
The Independent

China, Russia urge UNSC to end key sanctions on North Korea

China and Russia are urging the U.N. Security Council to end a host of sanctions against North Korea ranging from the export of seafood and textiles to the cap on imports of refined petroleum products and the ban on its citizens working overseas and sending home their earnings.A draft resolution circulated to council members and obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press stresses the economic difficulties in North Korea and says these and other sanctions should be lifted “with the intent of enhancing the livelihood of the civilian population.”The Security Council initially imposed sanctions on North Korea after its first...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

EU lawmakers meet Taiwan premier in first official visit

Bumping their elbows in greeting, European Union parliamentarians met with Taiwan's premier on Wednesday in the first official visit of an EU delegation to the self-ruled island, which is also claimed by China Thirteen members of the EU committee on foreign interference in democratic processes are visiting Taiwan, after the European Parliament passed a resolution last month calling for the body to “intensify EU-Taiwan political relations." “Although we are geographically very far away, between our two sides, we share the same values, such as freedom, democracy, human rights and rule of law. ... In those regards, we are...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

What Will Drive China to War?

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

China accuses US of 'lack of transparency' over sub accident

China on Tuesday accused the U.S. of a “lack of transparency and responsibility” regarding an accident in the South China Sea involving a Navy submarine last month. At a daily briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the U.S. should provide full details of the incident that has revived the dispute between the two countries over the strategic waterway. “We once again urge the U.S. to give a detailed account of the accident,” he said. Wang described what he called a “lack of transparency and responsibility” by the U.S. in following up with the incident.He said the U.S. has...
POLITICS
houstonianonline.com

How Taiwan caused the international catastrophe in the geopolitical tug-of-war between the United States and China

The answer to this question is a linguistic and political minefield. China claims Taiwan as a treacherous province, but the island has its own government, political system, flag, currency, anthem and passport. On Taiwanese license plates, Chinese writing is used for the province. The current president and his predecessors have...
FOREIGN POLICY
tucsonpost.com

Taiwan has no future other than reunification with China: FM Wang Yi

Rome [Italy], October 30 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday said Taiwan has no future other than reunification with China, and it has no international legal status other than being part of China. He made these remarks in response to the US calling for the "meaningful participation" of...
POLITICS
Penn

Tensions between China, Taiwan increase

Two weeks ago, Taiwan’s Minister of Defense, Chi Kuo-cheng, said that by 2025 China will be able to invade Taiwan in an attempt to regain control of the country. The former Chinese Nationalist government fled to Taiwan after the Chinese Civil War ended in 1949. Since then, Taiwan has claimed its independence and sovereignty while China disputes this claim saying that the island is a part of China and that it must be reunified with the mainland.
CHINA
Taylor Daily Press

The United States and China are arguing over Taiwan abroad

The Chinese government responded to a request from US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen. He called Taiwan a “democratic success story” and said the island state could participate “in a meaningful way” within the United Nations. “In particular, we face an unprecedented number of international challenges.”. Blinken said in a...
FOREIGN POLICY

